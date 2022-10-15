ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestal, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Weekend Flashback: Black Bears Sweep Elmira to Open Season

It's time to flashback to the weekend when the Binghamton Black Bears opened their season up at home. The Bears swept the Elmira Mammoth, winning a pair of games at home against their newly-born rival. In game one, Binghamton handled Elmira 10-1. Jesse Anderson earned first star with a pair of goals and an assist while Austin Thompson grabbed four points with a pair of goals and a duo of assists. Ondrej Vaculik also scored two goals in this one while the Black Bears ran away with this one, leading 8-1 after two periods.
BINGHAMTON, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Phil Jordan to speak at Candor Historical Society’s Monthly Talk

The Candor Historical Society is hosting Phil Jordan for a special talk on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. at the Candor Fire Hall. Always entertaining, come hear Phil give his account on many of the notable people of Candor. Jordan, a Candor High School graduate, received his Associate’s Degree...
CANDOR, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Three finalists named for Ithaca Police Department Chief; forums announced starting Monday

ITHACA, N.Y.—After over a year without a permanent leader, the Ithaca Police Department’s (IPD) newest chief seems poised to be named in the coming weeks. Sources have confirmed to The Ithaca Voice the three finalists for the job: current Acting Chief John Joly, former IPD Lieutenant Scott Garin, and current Binghamton Police Department Lieutenant Christopher Bracco. The city has declined to confirm the names of finalists, but forums have been announced to meet the candidates (details below). Update, 11:20 a.m.: The city has now confirmed the names of the candidates.
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

One Dead After Fatal Pedestrian Crash in Maine

A Binghamton man is dead after a car crash involving a pedestrian Friday evening. The Broome County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 9:20 p.m. in the 2600 block of State Route 26 in the Town of Maine. A police investigation determined 78-year-old John Meehan of Binghamton was crossing...
MAINE, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Solar Farms Looking to Land in Binghamton

New solar energy systems might be coming to the Binghamton area in the future. On October 17th in Binghamton, a board meeting was held at the town hall on Park Avenue. An application by Sigma Solar LLC. was presented for a large property located on Powderhouse Road. Solar Sigma is looking to install a 20 acre solar energy system.
BINGHAMTON, NY

