Weekend Flashback: Black Bears Sweep Elmira to Open Season
It's time to flashback to the weekend when the Binghamton Black Bears opened their season up at home. The Bears swept the Elmira Mammoth, winning a pair of games at home against their newly-born rival. In game one, Binghamton handled Elmira 10-1. Jesse Anderson earned first star with a pair of goals and an assist while Austin Thompson grabbed four points with a pair of goals and a duo of assists. Ondrej Vaculik also scored two goals in this one while the Black Bears ran away with this one, leading 8-1 after two periods.
Vestal man swims 7,000th mile at Binghamton YMCA
A Vestal man has swam the equivalent of cross-country and back one mile at a time.
The Most Snowfall In Binghamton History May Surprise You
Winter doesn't officially arrive until December 21st but we know the snow will fly well before that. The Farmer's Almanac says that we'll have a cold and drier winter with normal-type snowfall. However, we've heard that story before. As we get ready for the snow that will be coming our...
Golf tournament raises over $36,000 for local charities
Security Mutual partnered with the late Jim Mudcat Grant to establish the All-Star Gold Tournament over 2 decades ago. All of the proceeds go towards the Broome County Urban League, CHOW, the Boys and Girls Club of Binghamton, and Catholic Charities of Broome County.
West Middle Hosts Binghamton School District Board of Education for Recognition Breakfast
The BINGHAMTON BOARD of EDUCATION ENJOYED A SPECIAL RECOGNITION BREAKFAST TO COMMEND THEIR DEDICATION TO THE SCHOOL DISTRICT. THE BREAKFAST HAS BEEN HELD FOR ABOUT 25 YEARS AS A PART OF THE New York State BOARD of EDUCATION RECOGNITION WEEK. ORCHESTRA and CHOIR STUDENTS HELD PERFORMANCES FOR THE MEMBERS IMMEDIATELY...
Results for ‘Best Burger in Broome County’ according to you
The results are in for our best burger joint Broome County poll. We received nearly 700 votes over this past week and a top 10 has finally been declared.
Village of Endicott Drills for Water Near Former IBM Country Club
An urgent quest for more drinking water for Endicott and other town of Union residents has led to sites around the old IBM Country Club. A drilling team from western New York has been working in recent days to find a potential location for a well that would supply the system operated by the village.
Meet the Binghamton Graduate Who Helped To Build Yankee Stadium
Construction on the new Yankee stadium began in August of 2006 and construction was completed on April 2, 2009. The stadium build came with a price tag of $2.3 billion dollars and the new Yankee stadium is the third-largest stadium in Major League Baseball by seating capacity. Groundbreaking ceremonies for...
Binghamton Man Killed Crossing Rt. 26 in Town of Maine
Broome County Sheriff's officals say a Binghamton man is dead after being hit by a vehicle while he was walking across Route 26 in the Town of Maine at around 9:22 p.m. Friday, October 14. According to a news release from the Sheriff's Office, 78-year-old John Meehan was walking in...
owegopennysaver.com
Phil Jordan to speak at Candor Historical Society’s Monthly Talk
The Candor Historical Society is hosting Phil Jordan for a special talk on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. at the Candor Fire Hall. Always entertaining, come hear Phil give his account on many of the notable people of Candor. Jordan, a Candor High School graduate, received his Associate’s Degree...
Large fire extinguished at Taylor Garbage in Owego
According to the Owego Fire Department, a large fire was extinguished yesterday at Taylor Garbage in Owego.
This Was Rated the Best College Town in New York…Do You Agree?
Ah man, I remember college like it was yesterday. I graduated with a Bachelors Degree from Morrisville State College. Do you remember your college experience? What was it like? Did you live on campus or did you commute? Did you have a great time in college or was it iffy like mine?
DEEP spokesperson: 10-year-old attacked by black bear in Morris
A 10-year-old boy was attacked by a black bear Sunday morning and taken by ambulance to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, according to a state Department of Environmental Protection spokesperson.
Three finalists named for Ithaca Police Department Chief; forums announced starting Monday
ITHACA, N.Y.—After over a year without a permanent leader, the Ithaca Police Department’s (IPD) newest chief seems poised to be named in the coming weeks. Sources have confirmed to The Ithaca Voice the three finalists for the job: current Acting Chief John Joly, former IPD Lieutenant Scott Garin, and current Binghamton Police Department Lieutenant Christopher Bracco. The city has declined to confirm the names of finalists, but forums have been announced to meet the candidates (details below). Update, 11:20 a.m.: The city has now confirmed the names of the candidates.
Chenango Forks Art Therapy Class Gives Students a Unique Outlet
Lindsay Doolittle has worked at Chenango Forks High School as the Art teacher for the last six years -- but she's also been the teacher of the Art Therapy elective at Forks for the last five years. "My masters and my thesis was in Art Thearpy, and the benefits of...
Endwell Byrne Dairy Store’s Opening Delayed by Hurricane Ian
A new Endwell convenience store was expected to be operational by now but the opening date has been pushed back for a surprising reason. The Byrne Dairy & Deli unit on Watson Boulevard had been scheduled to open on October 12. But now people familiar with the project say the business may not be up and running until sometime next month.
Fatal car accident in the Town of Greene
Today, Chenango County Sheriff's deputies responded to a fatal, one-car, motor vehicle accident on State Highway 206, near the intersection of County Road 2, in the Town of Greene.
One Dead After Fatal Pedestrian Crash in Maine
A Binghamton man is dead after a car crash involving a pedestrian Friday evening. The Broome County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 9:20 p.m. in the 2600 block of State Route 26 in the Town of Maine. A police investigation determined 78-year-old John Meehan of Binghamton was crossing...
Solar Farms Looking to Land in Binghamton
New solar energy systems might be coming to the Binghamton area in the future. On October 17th in Binghamton, a board meeting was held at the town hall on Park Avenue. An application by Sigma Solar LLC. was presented for a large property located on Powderhouse Road. Solar Sigma is looking to install a 20 acre solar energy system.
Binghamton selling half-finished building
The City of Binghamton has struck upon a new approach to addressing foreclosed, dilapidated properties: offering them as sort of a half-finished starter rehab kit.
