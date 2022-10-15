It's time to flashback to the weekend when the Binghamton Black Bears opened their season up at home. The Bears swept the Elmira Mammoth, winning a pair of games at home against their newly-born rival. In game one, Binghamton handled Elmira 10-1. Jesse Anderson earned first star with a pair of goals and an assist while Austin Thompson grabbed four points with a pair of goals and a duo of assists. Ondrej Vaculik also scored two goals in this one while the Black Bears ran away with this one, leading 8-1 after two periods.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO