Laurel County Sheriff John Root says while Deputy Noah Ritchie was patrolling near KY 3434 at Starr Hill Road, a minivan nearly hit his cruiser. When Deputy Ritchie attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver, later identified as 30-year-old Sonny Grubb of East Bernstadt, turned and headed in the opposite direction reaching speeds in excess of 95 mph. Grubb crossed the double yellow lines multiple times nearly striking oncoming traffic as he continued to flee onto North 25, Highway 490, Litton Town Road, then finally onto Arthur Ridge Road. Grubb then turned down a dirt trail behind a house and struck a tree. Grubb and his passenger, 22-year-old Kaitlyn Griffitts of London, got out and fled on foot. Both were found hiding and arrested. Grubb was found with a handgun, suspected meth and needles. Griffitts was found with suspected meth and pills. Both were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 22 HOURS AGO