Clay County, KY

wymt.com

Missing Whitley County man found safe, Golden Alert canceled

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - ***UPDATE***. The Golden Alert was canceled Tuesday evening. Pryor was found by his family in Pine Knot. Police in Williamsburg are looking for a man last seen at the Whitley County Detention Center. 58-year-old Charles Pryor was last seen Monday afternoon at the Whitley County Detention...
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Golden Alert issued for Breathitt County man

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a Golden Alert to pass along. Breathitt County Emergency Management issued the alert Saturday night. Charles Lee Fugate was from Jackson was last seen driving a 2016 charcoal grey Ford Fusion with license plate number 571-VSJ. He was seen wearing a camo hat,...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

KSP launches seat belt usage program in 5 rural counties

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police has launched a program with five rural counties to increase seat belt usage. The five counties selected to take part in the High Five Rural Traffic Safety project are Madison, Grayson, Knott, Perry and Bourbon. They were chosen based on Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crash data.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Accidental shooting kills 4-year-old in Eastern Ky.

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) troopers are investigating after a 12-year-old fatally shot their 4-year-old sibling. Troopers said the incident happened on Wednesday, Oct. 12. KSP believes the shooting was accidental and does not suspect foul play. The incident remains under investigation.
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Slurred speech on radio leads to arrest of Ky. 911 dispatcher, citation says

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A 911 dispatcher in Powell County was arrested over the weekend after police say she was drunk on the job. According to an arrest citation, a Stanton police officer heard dispatcher Shauna Staton speaking on the radio Sunday afternoon and thought her voice sounded slurred like she was impaired.
clayconews.com

TWO DRUG ARRESTS INCLUDING SUBJECT WANTED ON FELONY ASSAULT WARRANT CAPTURED AFTER LEADING POLICE ON HIGH SPEED PURSUIT IN LAUREL COUNTY, KENTUCKY

LONDON, KY (October 17, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Noah Ritchie arrested two individuals off a dirt trail behind a residence off Little Arthur Ridge Road on Monday afternoon October 17, 2022 at approximately 2:33 PM. The arrests occurred after Deputy Richie...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
clayconews.com

Foul Odor Complaints result in Discovery of Deceased Stearns, Kentucky Resident & Arrest of Pine Knot Suspect in McCreary County Missing Person Investigation

STEARNS, KY (October 14, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 7:00 P.M. KSP Post 11, London was contacted by the McCreary County Sheriff's Office after they discovered the body of a deseased person. The body of Justin C. Musgrove,...
STEARNS, KY
wymt.com

Laurel Co. Public Schools police department sworn in

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett said the district began planning its police department when Kentucky House Bill 63, passed earlier this year, required school resource officers at each school campus. ”It was quite a task, this was not built into the budget,”...
somerset106.com

Laurel County Pair Arrested On Drug Charges After High Speed Chase

Laurel County Sheriff John Root says while Deputy Noah Ritchie was patrolling near KY 3434 at Starr Hill Road, a minivan nearly hit his cruiser. When Deputy Ritchie attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver, later identified as 30-year-old Sonny Grubb of East Bernstadt, turned and headed in the opposite direction reaching speeds in excess of 95 mph. Grubb crossed the double yellow lines multiple times nearly striking oncoming traffic as he continued to flee onto North 25, Highway 490, Litton Town Road, then finally onto Arthur Ridge Road. Grubb then turned down a dirt trail behind a house and struck a tree. Grubb and his passenger, 22-year-old Kaitlyn Griffitts of London, got out and fled on foot. Both were found hiding and arrested. Grubb was found with a handgun, suspected meth and needles. Griffitts was found with suspected meth and pills. Both were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Person Struck By Semi-Truck On Interstate

Officials with Kentucky State Police Post 11, in London are currently investigating an incident from Thursday night. A large semi-truck is said to have hit a person along the interstate in Laurel County. Troopers were called to the scene around the 34-mile-marker, in the southbound lane of I-75, just after...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Student gets caught in school bus door

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A student got caught in the door of a school bus in Garrard County. Police say it happened last week in Lancaster. We’re told the driver’s attention was focused elsewhere besides the door and when the driver shut the door, the boy was caught in the door. The driver then started driving. After going around 30 feet, the driver realized what had happened and stopped the bus.
GARRARD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Southern Kentucky man arrested, charged with manslaughter

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Southern Kentucky man was arrested on Friday following a manslaughter investigation. Officials with the McCreary County Sheriff’s Office found a body on September 18 in a wooded area behind a church after they got a complaint of a bad smell in the area.
MCCREARY COUNTY, KY

