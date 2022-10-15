MOUNT VERNON -- Church of Nazarene pastor Bob Weaver’s new book, “A Long Line of Messed Up Fathers and Sons” was published on Aug. 30. The book travels through the past 120 years of Weaver’s family’s lineage to examine the strained relationships between fathers and sons in order to better understand the lasting impact of growing up in households with physically or emotionally absent fathers.

MOUNT VERNON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO