Mount Vernon's Conway earns 2nd-team All-OCC girls soccer honors
MADISON TOWNSHIP — Madison’s Taylor Tucker was selected the Ohio Cardinal Conference Defensive Player of the Year and Zac Huff was recognized as the Coach of the Year when the All-OCC girls soccer team was announced Tuesday. The Rams won their third consecutive OCC title, finishing 6-1. Ashland...
Skoog's heroics steer Clear Fork into MOAC title tilt
COLUMBUS — The high school football playoff picture is still a little fuzzy around Ohio, but thanks to these incredible performances, there is some clarity on the horizon. Let’s check out this week’s big-time performers with the Week 9 edition of the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association High School Football Notebook.
Red-light runners a concern during School Bus Safety Week
MOUNT VERNON – Here’s something to be aware of during National School Bus Safety Week, whose Oct. 17-21 theme is “Safely Rolling to My Destination.”. A driver cited for passing a school bus while its red lights are flashing anywhere in Knox County will have a mandatory appearance date in Mount Vernon Municipal Court.
Mount Vernon library celebrates national novel writing month
MOUNT VERNON — November is National Novel Writing Month, i.e. “NaNoWriMo” and the Public Library of Mount Vernon and Knox County has big plans for 2022. NaNoWriMo challenges aspiring authors to knuckle down and write 1883 words each day in November, with an end goal of completing a 50,000-word draft of a novel by month’s end.
Lacey Filkins appointed Executive Director of Experience Mount Vernon
MOUNT VERNON -- The Experience Mount Vernon Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Lacey Filkins to the role of Executive Director, effective Oct. 31. Filkins currently serves as a Legal Assistant and the Marketing Manager for Kidwell & Cunningham and Owl Creek Title Agency after working as the Director of First-Year Experience and Student Success at Kenyon College for seven years.
Mount Vernon pastor's book studies father-son relationships
MOUNT VERNON -- Church of Nazarene pastor Bob Weaver’s new book, “A Long Line of Messed Up Fathers and Sons” was published on Aug. 30. The book travels through the past 120 years of Weaver’s family’s lineage to examine the strained relationships between fathers and sons in order to better understand the lasting impact of growing up in households with physically or emotionally absent fathers.
State Issue 1: Should judges be required to consider public safety when setting bail?
On November 8, Ohio voters will vote on a constitutional amendment that requires judges to consider public safety when setting bail. The amendment also changes the branch of government responsible for setting bail amounts and conditions.
