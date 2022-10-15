Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cooler weather in Louisiana means gumbo time!Tina HowellLouisiana State
Tulane's Green Wave enters college football rankings for the 1st time since 1998Tina Howell
New Orleans musical icon Fats Domino has street re-named after himTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Lawsuit filed against Saints RB Alvin KamaraTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
For the New Orleans Saints, it is time for a gut check.Tina Howell
Related
WDSU
The big chill
Cold front moved through this morning between 10 and 11 AM. Dew points dropped and the wind increased out of the North. Highs today were in the upper 70s. Yesterday highs were in the mid to upper 80s. Tomorrow highs will be in the mid 60s. Small craft advisory coast. Red flag warning South Mississippi. Breezy conditions and low humidity make burning debris a hazard. Cold Wednesday morning. Record lows Northshore. Lows drop into the low 30s. Freeze Watch posted Wednesday Northshore, South Mississippi and into BR. Lows Metro mid 40s. Lows near Houma to Belle Chasse 30s. Sunny Wednesday. Highs mid 60s. Cold again Thursday with light wind so frost will be more widespread. Warmer into weekend. Highs low to mid 80s.
wwno.org
Louisiana Eats: Considering Creole, Keeping The Culture
Do you have a favorite hot spot where your family has gathered for generations? Is it still there? Sadly, when it comes to Black-owned bars and lounges, many have been disappearing from local landscapes – often without fanfare or mention. New Orleans native L. Kasimu Harris has watched with dismay as many of these vital Black establishments have closed their doors in recent years. Since 2018, he has been documenting those that remain, capturing photos and oral histories as part of his ongoing series, "Vanishing Black Bars & Lounges." He joins us to talk about the project.
WDSU
St. John parish conducts final round of Hurricane Ida debris pickup
St. John the Baptist Parish officials are conducting the final pass for Hurricane Ida debris removal on Monday. The final pass for debris will began Monday and will end on Oct. 30. Residents are asked to separate debris into two piles, construction and demolition debris, and vegetative debris. All debris...
WDSU
Warm today, mild tomorrow, much colder midweek!
Sunday should be a spectacular day across Southeast Louisiana, but if you've been waiting for fall... you'll find it by Tuesday!. A few more clouds will be seen today and a little higher humidity will be felt, but we're still warm with highs in the mid 80s. There is a very slight chance of an isolated shower or storm, but I'd put your chance at only 20%.
WDSU
Frosty mornings on the way for Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi
NEW ORLEANS — Colder air is on the way! Frost is likely for many, which means you'll want to protect plants, bring pets inside and check on your neighbors. Northshore/South Mississippi: A light freeze is possible with lows in the lower to mid 30s. A Freeze Warning is in effect from 1 am until 9 a.m. There will be a light breeze, and if the breeze settles down enough, frost is also likely. It all depends on how much the wind slows down.
WDSU
Fall freezes to a warmer weekend
Many on the Northshore will wake up to a freeze on Wednesday morning, but I think the wind remains just a bit too much for a widespread frost. Temperatures will be around 32 for many in Washington, St. Tammany, and Tangipahoa Parishes, and Pearl River and Hancock Counties. That's why a freeze warning is in effect until 9 AM.
A Strong Cold Front Will Have South Louisiana Residents Grabbing Their Jackets This Week
A strong, but brief, cold front appears poised to sink temperatures around mid-week, leaving Acadiana residents looking for their coats and sweaters. The brief cold snap is expected to roll in Monday night, bringing Tuesday's and Wednesday's highs down into the mid-60s. Overnight lows for both days are expected to dip into the upper 30s.
Officials give first walk-through of juvenile facility at Angola
ANGOLA, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the state of Louisiana gave a firsthand look at the new renovated juvenile facility at Angola. The facility will hold dozens of juveniles in the coming weeks. The young offenders will temporarily move from the Bridge City in Jefferson Parish, a place that has...
WDSU
Bridge City Center moves first round of youths to Angola
The first round of youths from the Bridge City Center for Youth were moved Tuesday morning to Angola. Sources tell WDSU that 10 inmates were moved to the new facility at Angola. A federal judge ruled that Gov. John Bel Edwards' controversial plan to house juvenile inmates on the property...
Louisiana’s Winter Outlook Includes Snow – Here’s What to Expect
Many residents of Louisiana will be making joyful noise later today and certainly later this week. That noise is the sound of gumbo pots clanging against large metal spoons as Mother Nature is finally ushering in some bonafide, Grade-A, gumbo weather this week. If you're not from Louisiana or new...
NOLA.com
Freeze warning issued for southeast Louisiana. Here's how much colder it could get this week.
It's going to get even chillier in southeast Louisiana this week, with a cold front bringing what could be the earliest freeze on record to the region. Temperatures are expected to "crater" Wednesday night as cold air moves in, according to the National Weather Service in Slidell. They will be some of the lowest temperatures in southeast Louisiana since the spring.
WDSU
Right lane of US 90 East at Nine Mile Point Road closed due to overturned 18-wheeler
Louisiana State Police report that the right lane and right turning lane of US 90 East at Nine Mile Point Road are currently closed due to an overturned 18-wheeler carrying steel poles. An extended closure is expected. No other information is available at this time.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Aldi ups its store count with opening Thursday in Louisiana
No-frills German discount grocery chain Aldi is coming to Louisiana, again—bringing the store count in the state to five. As part of the grocer’s Gulf Coast expansion, Aldi will open its first store in LaPlace, Louisiana, on Thursday. The new store will be located at 1910 W. Airline Hwy., edging Aldi closer to its goal of becoming the third-largest U.S. grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022, the discount grocer said. Aldi currently has 2,200 stores across 38 states.
True crime podcast shines spotlight on case of Mississippi toddlers missing for 30 years — last seen at 1992 Mother’s Day gathering
A weekly true crime broadcast followed by thousands of listeners across the globe, turned its attention to Southwest Mississippi and the case of two toddlers who went missing 30 years ago without a trace. Ashley Flowers of the podcast Crime Junkies spent an hour in the podcast’s newest episode reviewing...
WDSU
Freeze watch Wednesday
Cold front moved through this morning. Temperatures are falling. Air is drying out. Breezy at times. Small craft advisory. Wind NNE 20-25 knots. Red flag warning Mississippi Coast. Avoid burning debris. Low humidity and breezy conditions make burning hazardous. Lows Tuesday in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs mid 60s. Freeze watch Wednesday Northshore into South Mississippi. Lows drop into the low to mid 30s depending on how low the wind drops. Wind at night prevents temperatures from dropping as much. Highs Wednesday in the low to mid 60s with sunny skies. Lows Thursday in the mid 30s to near 50. Frost a concern Thursday morning Northshore, South Mississippi into the River Parishes with clear skies and light wind. Highs near 70. Warmer weather into the weekend with highs in the low 80s and mostly sunny skies.
WDSU
Lessons from Hurricane Michael being applied to Ian recovery
Four years before Category 4 Ian wiped out parts of southwest Florida, the state's Panhandle had its own encounter with an even stronger hurricane, Michael. The Category 5 storm all but destroyed one town, fractured thousands of homes and businesses and did some $25 billion in damage. With damage from...
WDSU
A cool Tuesday, cold tonight
According to the NWS, a deep upper-level trough now encompasses the entire eastern half of the country. Strong cold air advection means afternoon high temperatures are unlikely to reach above the mid 60s. Clear skies tonight will lead to strong radiational cooling so, even though the winds will still provide for some mixing, temperatures should still drop well into the 30s. The freeze line should reach as far south as the I-12 corridor. The cold air stays in place through Wednesday because the upper-level trough will be slow to progress eastward.
Four Louisiana Men Sentenced to Multiple Life Sentenced in Connection with the Murder of a Federal Witness
Four Louisiana Men Sentenced to Multiple Life Sentenced in Connection with the Murder of a Federal Witness. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Stanton, and Age Jr.’s son, Louis Age III, a/k/a “Big Lou”, Ronald Wilson a/k/a “Tank”, and Stanton Guillory a/k/a “Nan-Nan”, all from New Orleans, Louisiana were all sentenced on October 13, 2022, by United States District Judge Barry W. Ashe to multiple terms of life imprisonment for their roles in the murder of a federal witness in a health care fraud case out of the Middle District of Louisiana.
houmatimes.com
Block steps down as Governor Edwards’ Executive Counsel
Thibodaux attorney Matthew Block recently announced his resignation as Executive Counsel to Governor John Bel Edwards. In a statement to the Advocate, Block, 49, said that while it has been the “best job I have ever had” he “felt it was the right time” to step down and plans on resuming practicing law in Thibodaux. Block has served in his role with the Governor for seven years.
fox8live.com
Mother fatally shoots daughter before turning gun on herself, St. Tammany sheriff says
MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - Deputies in St. Tammany Parish responded Tuesday (Oct. 18) morning to an incident that they are describing as a murder-suicide, according to Sheriff Randy Smith’s office. Deputies say that a woman called 911 around 8:30 a.m. saying she had just shot her daughter and was...
Comments / 2