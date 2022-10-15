Read full article on original website
Tougher voting rules hit turnout efforts in key battleground states
In 2020, when Angela Lang and her team at Black Leaders Organizing for Communities encountered Milwaukee residents who were nervous about voting in person during the pandemic, they pointed to a widely available alternative: ballot drop boxes. Two years later, drop boxes are no longer an option for voters in...
Florida police cameras show August arrests for perceived voter fraud
Newly obtained police body camera video shows Tampa Police officers arresting confused and stunned convicted felons for allegedly voting illegally in the 2020 election. "I voted, but I ain't commit no fraud," Romona Oliver can be heard saying on police body cam video obtained from the Tampa Police Department. "I got out. The guy told me that I was free and clear to go vote or whatever because I had done my time," she said. Oliver's attorney says she received a voter registration card and thought she was eligible to vote.
Haley Barbour Fast Facts
Here is a look at the life of former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour. Marriage: Marsha (Dickson) Barbour (1971-present) Children: Sterling and Haley Reeves Jr. Barbour was widely commended for his response in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005. He downplayed the effects of the 2010 BP oil spill on...
Governor Hochul Signs Legislation Benefiting Domestic Violence Victims
Governor Kathy Hochul signed five bills into law Tuesday that will improve protections for domestic violence victims. This comes in the middle of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Below is a breakdown of each law:. The first bill, S.6363-A/A.8102-A, ensures people who have a protective order filed against them, will have...
Florida farmers and ranchers could see up to $1.5 billion in Hurricane Ian-related losses
Florida farmers and ranchers lost up to $1.56 billion in crops, livestock, and nursery and aquaculture products due to the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, according to a new preliminary analysis from the University of Florida released Tuesday. The assessment done by the UF/IFAS Economic Analysis program puts the preliminary...
Tioga County Teen Charged With Petit Larceny in Cortland County
A Richford teenager is charged after the Cortland County Sheriff's Office says she stole from a Walmart store. Megan N. Boyce, 18, was charged with one count of Petit Larceny after the sheriff's office responded to a Walmart on Bennie Road in the Town of Cortlandville on Saturday, October 15th for a reported larceny.
