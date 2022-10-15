Newly obtained police body camera video shows Tampa Police officers arresting confused and stunned convicted felons for allegedly voting illegally in the 2020 election. "I voted, but I ain't commit no fraud," Romona Oliver can be heard saying on police body cam video obtained from the Tampa Police Department. "I got out. The guy told me that I was free and clear to go vote or whatever because I had done my time," she said. Oliver's attorney says she received a voter registration card and thought she was eligible to vote.

TAMPA, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO