Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Most Snowfall In Binghamton History May Surprise You
Winter doesn't officially arrive until December 21st but we know the snow will fly well before that. The Farmer's Almanac says that we'll have a cold and drier winter with normal-type snowfall. However, we've heard that story before. As we get ready for the snow that will be coming our...
Village of Endicott Drills for Water Near Former IBM Country Club
An urgent quest for more drinking water for Endicott and other town of Union residents has led to sites around the old IBM Country Club. A drilling team from western New York has been working in recent days to find a potential location for a well that would supply the system operated by the village.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Weekend Flashback: Black Bears Sweep Elmira to Open Season
It's time to flashback to the weekend when the Binghamton Black Bears opened their season up at home. The Bears swept the Elmira Mammoth, winning a pair of games at home against their newly-born rival. In game one, Binghamton handled Elmira 10-1. Jesse Anderson earned first star with a pair of goals and an assist while Austin Thompson grabbed four points with a pair of goals and a duo of assists. Ondrej Vaculik also scored two goals in this one while the Black Bears ran away with this one, leading 8-1 after two periods.
Longtime football rivalry reignited at one of CNY’s rowdiest stadiums (photos, video)
Homer, N.Y. — It’s been four years since Westhill’s football team took the short trip down Interstate 81 to face longtime rival Homer and its rowdy fans. The rivalry, which dates back to the early 2000s when Homer rejoined Class B, was reignited during the Trojans’ senior night game on Saturday.
How Accurate Are Our Feathered Friends At Predicting The Binghamton Weather
Fall is here and the weather is getting colder so how do we know exactly how cold it's going to be. It's easy to tell now with weather apps, National Weather Service and we can't forget about Jim Cantore and the Weather Channel. But what did they do before that?...
Vestal man swims 7,000th mile at Binghamton YMCA
A Vestal man has swam the equivalent of cross-country and back one mile at a time.
An empty wing in Brookdale Ithaca, but no rush to fill
ITHACA, N.Y.—Sometimes, a story starts out with one prevailing premise, and it ends becoming something totally different during the legwork. This was one of those cases. The initial impetus for the article was an email from a concerned reader:. “I just moved a loved one into Brookdale Memory Care....
Tiny Home Complex to Be Built in Binghamton Neighborhood
Several "tiny homes" are planned as part of a first-of-its-kind project in the city of Binghamton. Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said the ten specialized living units are to be built as part of the veterans resource center being developed on the North Side. Garnar told WNBF News plans call...
Results for ‘Best Burger in Broome County’ according to you
The results are in for our best burger joint Broome County poll. We received nearly 700 votes over this past week and a top 10 has finally been declared.
Latest numbers, October 18th
The number of Broome County COVID-19 cases continues to drop as we head through the week.
NewsChannel 36
Drag Story Hour returns to Ithaca for fall season
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- October Drag Story Hour has returned to Ithaca for the 2022 Fall season. Parents could bring their kids to Buffalo Street Books Sunday morning for a glamorous storytime experience. Miss Coraline Chardonnay and Miss Tilia Cordata have been doing Drag Story Hour for the last four...
Endicott's World-Famous Boris the Skeleton Is Halloween Ready
Boris the Skeleton has gone all out for Halloween this year!. Endwell’s Famous Boris the Skeleton Goes Green for St. Patrick’s Day. Endwell's world-famous Boris the Skeleton is embracing his inner Irishman. Check Out the 12-Foot Tall Skeleton That Has a Personality All of Its Own.
Enter To Win Plane Tickets to Florida From the Greater Binghamton Airport
The Greater Binghamton Airport is going through many changes, and one of the biggest ones is that soon they'll be offering flights to Orlando directly from the Southern Tier!. Want to win a flight to Orlando? Here's your chance. Fill out the form at the bottom of this article telling...
This Was Rated the Best College Town in New York…Do You Agree?
Ah man, I remember college like it was yesterday. I graduated with a Bachelors Degree from Morrisville State College. Do you remember your college experience? What was it like? Did you live on campus or did you commute? Did you have a great time in college or was it iffy like mine?
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Tioga County Teen Charged With Petit Larceny in Cortland County
A Richford teenager is charged after the Cortland County Sheriff's Office says she stole from a Walmart store. Megan N. Boyce, 18, was charged with one count of Petit Larceny after the sheriff's office responded to a Walmart on Bennie Road in the Town of Cortlandville on Saturday, October 15th for a reported larceny.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Solar Farms Looking to Land in Binghamton
New solar energy systems might be coming to the Binghamton area in the future. On October 17th in Binghamton, a board meeting was held at the town hall on Park Avenue. An application by Sigma Solar LLC. was presented for a large property located on Powderhouse Road. Solar Sigma is looking to install a 20 acre solar energy system.
Fatal car accident in the Town of Greene
Today, Chenango County Sheriff's deputies responded to a fatal, one-car, motor vehicle accident on State Highway 206, near the intersection of County Road 2, in the Town of Greene.
Large fire extinguished at Taylor Garbage in Owego
According to the Owego Fire Department, a large fire was extinguished yesterday at Taylor Garbage in Owego.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
West Middle Hosts Binghamton School District Board of Education for Recognition Breakfast
The BINGHAMTON BOARD of EDUCATION ENJOYED A SPECIAL RECOGNITION BREAKFAST TO COMMEND THEIR DEDICATION TO THE SCHOOL DISTRICT. THE BREAKFAST HAS BEEN HELD FOR ABOUT 25 YEARS AS A PART OF THE New York State BOARD of EDUCATION RECOGNITION WEEK. ORCHESTRA and CHOIR STUDENTS HELD PERFORMANCES FOR THE MEMBERS IMMEDIATELY...
WKTV
Motor vehicle accident in Milford, involving a passenger car and school bus
MILFORD, N.Y. -- Tuesday Afternoon the Otsego County 911 Center received an Emergency Call, reporting a motor vehicle accident involving a passenger car and a school bus on NYS Route 28, in the Village of Milford. Emergency and Law Enforcement units were dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival it was...
Comments / 0