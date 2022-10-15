ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Weekend Flashback: Black Bears Sweep Elmira to Open Season

It's time to flashback to the weekend when the Binghamton Black Bears opened their season up at home. The Bears swept the Elmira Mammoth, winning a pair of games at home against their newly-born rival. In game one, Binghamton handled Elmira 10-1. Jesse Anderson earned first star with a pair of goals and an assist while Austin Thompson grabbed four points with a pair of goals and a duo of assists. Ondrej Vaculik also scored two goals in this one while the Black Bears ran away with this one, leading 8-1 after two periods.
BINGHAMTON, NY
The Ithaca Voice

An empty wing in Brookdale Ithaca, but no rush to fill

ITHACA, N.Y.—Sometimes, a story starts out with one prevailing premise, and it ends becoming something totally different during the legwork. This was one of those cases. The initial impetus for the article was an email from a concerned reader:. “I just moved a loved one into Brookdale Memory Care....
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Drag Story Hour returns to Ithaca for fall season

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- October Drag Story Hour has returned to Ithaca for the 2022 Fall season. Parents could bring their kids to Buffalo Street Books Sunday morning for a glamorous storytime experience. Miss Coraline Chardonnay and Miss Tilia Cordata have been doing Drag Story Hour for the last four...
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Tioga County Teen Charged With Petit Larceny in Cortland County

A Richford teenager is charged after the Cortland County Sheriff's Office says she stole from a Walmart store. Megan N. Boyce, 18, was charged with one count of Petit Larceny after the sheriff's office responded to a Walmart on Bennie Road in the Town of Cortlandville on Saturday, October 15th for a reported larceny.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Solar Farms Looking to Land in Binghamton

New solar energy systems might be coming to the Binghamton area in the future. On October 17th in Binghamton, a board meeting was held at the town hall on Park Avenue. An application by Sigma Solar LLC. was presented for a large property located on Powderhouse Road. Solar Sigma is looking to install a 20 acre solar energy system.
BINGHAMTON, NY

