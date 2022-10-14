Read full article on original website
Related
bhbusiness.com
Allina Health Using Co-Located Partnership Model to Build New Center for Integrated Mental Health and Addiction Care
Historically, mental health care and substance use disorder (SUD) treatment were siloed. But as new research emerges about the importance of integrated care, providers are putting fresh emphasis on treating patients holistically. Allina Health, for instance, is looking to break down the barriers between mental health and SUD care with...
bhbusiness.com
ARC Health Expands to DC and Minnesota Through Two Acquisitions
Behavioral health provider ARC Health has acquired outpatient mental health providers Relationship Therapy Center and The Ross Center. These new acquisitions will help ARC Health expand into the Mid-Atlantic region and suburban Minneapolis. This brings ARC Health’s deal total to four since its formation as a platform company. ARC...
Proposed rule would expand dental coverage under Medicare
Dental coverage under Medicare could soon start expanding for seniors under a new proposal from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
bhbusiness.com
Inside CVS Health’s Behavioral Health Strategy
CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) has continued to double down on its behavioral health efforts. In 2022 it announced a slew of new initiatives and digital partnerships aimed at improving mental wellbeing. For example, in August CVS announced a partnership with telehealth giant Amwell to begin a new virtual primary care...
bhbusiness.com
Virtual Psychiatric Provider Valera Health Lands $44.5M Round
Brooklyn, New York-based virtual psychiatric care provider Valera Health has raised $44.5 million in a heretofore unannounced funding round. Twelve investors participated in the round, which was first spotted by Exits & Outcomes. The first sale for this round occurred at the end of August, according to a new filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Comments / 0