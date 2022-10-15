ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dctheaterarts.org

Intense and powerful ‘Death of a Salesman’ at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre

Playwright Arthur Miller’s original working title for his 1949 American classic Death of a Salesman (recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and six Tonys, including Best Play) was “The Inside of his Head” – and that’s precisely where the electrifying Broadway transfer of the acclaimed Olivier Award-winning London revival takes us: into the disturbed and rapidly deteriorating mind of protagonist Willy Loman. Directed by Miranda Cromwell (who co-directed with Marianne Elliott in London and shared the Olivier for Best Direction of a Play), the two-act tragedy is seen here, for the first time on the Broadway stage, from the perspective of a Black family. It underscores the universality of Miller’s “everyman” story, while enriching it with resonant racial overtones of the Black experience in America, as delivered by a superb cast led by Wendell Pierce and Sharon D Clarke, who also starred in the London production.
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

Rita Gardner Dies: Original Cast Member Of ‘The Fantasticks’ Was 87

Rita Gardner, an original cast member of the long-running Off Broadway phenomenon The Fantasticks, died Saturday of leukemia at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York. She was 87. Gardner’s death was announced by her friend and colleague Alex Rybeck on Facebook. In 1960, Gardner, who had recently appeared Off Broadway in the Jerry Herman musical review Nightcap, was cast in what would be her signature role: Luisa, or “The Girl,” in the Harvey Schmidt-Tom Jones musical The Fantasticks. Based loosely on Edmond Rostand’s 1894 play The Romancers, the musical told the allegorical story of two fathers who trick their children – The...
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Watch Jennifer Hudson and Sheryl Lee Ralph Sing a Nostalgic "Dreamgirls" Duet

Jennifer Hudson and Sheryl Lee Ralph treated fans to a bit of nostalgia on Tuesday when they teamed up for an epic "Dreamgirls" performance. On Sept. 20, the "Abbott Elementary" star's episode of "The Jennifer Hudson Show" aired just a week after her groundbreaking Emmy win, and she stopped by to reflect on her emotional acceptance speech. But, of course, Hudson couldn't pass up the chance to have some "'Dreamgirls' fun."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Angela Lansbury: Watch actress sing Beauty and the Beast as star dies aged 96

Watch Dame Angela Lansbury perform Beauty and the Beast with the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, as her family announce the singer has died aged 96. On screen, Lansbury famously lent her voice to the heartwarming character of Mrs Pott in the 1991 musical film Beauty and the Beast. Across her career, the London-born actor won five Tony Awards, for roles in Sweeney Todd, Mame , Dear World , and Gypsy. Sign up to our breaking news email alerts here.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Carol Burnett Recalls One of Her ‘Fondest Memories’ With Angela Lansbury

In her illustrious career, Carol Burnett has crossed paths with some amazing people like film, Broadway, and TV star Angela Lansbury. With Lansbury dying recently at 96 years old, Burnett is remembering a fond moment with her. Burnett mentions seeing Lansbury play in the famed musical Mame. Well, let’s see what Burnett is sharing with the world on Twitter regarding her time with Lansbury.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Hugh Jackman, Josh Gad, And More Pay Tribute To Angela Lansbury After Her Death At 96

This week, beloved actress Angela Lansbury passed away at 96. The veteran star amassed numerous credits over her 80-year career but was arguably most famous to the masses for her role in Disney's animated classic Beauty and the Beast and for leading the much-missed television series Murder, She Wrote. To say that Lansbury was an icon of the stage and screen would be an understatement. And since her passing was reported, many stars -- like Hugh Jackman and Josh Gad -- have paid tribute to her for her extensive contributions to the entertainment industry.
CELEBRITIES
People

Theatergoer with Hearing Loss 'Reprimanded' by Broadway Star for Using Captioning Device: 'It Really Hurts'

Producers apologized after a woman claimed actress Lillias White called her out from the stage "not once but twice, at least" during an Oct. 12 performance of Hadestown Producers for Broadway's Hadestown and its theater have apologized to a theatergoer after she suggested Lillias White mistook her captioning device for a recording device. Samantha Coleman, the woman behind the claim, said in a video shared Thursday on Instagram that the 71-year-old actress "reprimanded" her for using the device, which allowed her to follow along with the show, during...
MOVIES
People

1776 Actor Says They're Giving '75 Percent' on Broadway But 'Salary Is Good' in Candid Interview

"They're gonna get 75 percent, but that 75 percent will be great," 1776 star Sara Porkalob said in an interview that has Broadway Twitter abuzz over her honesty about her current show Sara Porkalob is making a splash with their Broadway debut, both onstage and off. The 1776 star, who uses she/they pronouns, has Broadway Twitter abuzz with their recent Vulture interview in which they criticized the show's leadership while admitting to only giving "75 percent" onstage in their performance as Edward Rutledge. "Giving 100 percent of myself to...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Madly, Deeply: The Alan Rickman Diaries review – inside the actor’s world

When Alan Rickman was in his 40s, he took on two roles that proved life-changing. One was the criminal mastermind Hans Gruber in the 1988 thriller Die Hard, and the other was the similarly devilish Sheriff of Nottingham in 1991’s Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves. Rickman, who went on to play Professor Snape in the Harry Potter films, became known as one of the great movie villains, an actor who was magnetic in his menace and fury.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Vogue

An Exclusive First Look At James Corden And Sally Hawkins In Mammals, Jez Butterworth’s Darkly Comic New Series

First announced last year, Mammals – a six-part series from playwright and screenwriter Jez Butterworth (The Ferryman) and director Stephanie Laing – is many things. Part comedy, part drama, part romantic whodunit, and part magic-realist fantasia, the whole thing adds up to a darkly funny examination of love and betrayal, with two couples in its crosshairs. Jamie (James Corden) is a top chef on vacation with his pregnant wife, Amandine (the half Greek, half American actress Melia Kreiling), when the fabric of their life together begins to come undone: After a tragic loss leaves both of them reeling, Jamie makes a second devastating discovery while borrowing Amandine’s phone. Meanwhile, Jamie’s best friend and brother-in-law, Jeff (Colin Morgan), has entered troubled waters with Lue (Sally Hawkins), Jamie’s sister, who searches for deliverance from her stultifying boredom in a biography of Coco Chanel.
TV SERIES
disneydining.com

Disney Stars Pay Tribute to Legendary Angela Lansbury

On October 12, the world was saddened to learn that Dame and Disney Legend Angela Lansbury, had passed away at the age of 96. Lansbury had a long and incredible career that included a lot of work with The Walt Disney Company. She starred as Miss Eglantine Price in the classic film Bedknobs and Broomsticks in 1971. About 20 years later, she returned to voice the character of Mrs. Potts in Disney’s Oscar-winning film Beauty and the Beast. Most recently, she portrayed The Balloon Lady in Mary Poppins Returns.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Murder, She Wrote star Angela Lansbury dies at 96

Dame Angela Lansbury, who won international acclaim as the star of the US TV crime series Murder, She Wrote, has died aged 96. The three-time Oscar nominee had a career spanning eight decades, across film, theatre and television. Born in 1925, she was one of the last surviving stars of...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy