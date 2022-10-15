Read full article on original website
Andrew Lloyd Webber Won’t Leave His Astonishing Net Worth to His Kids ‘Because Then They Have No Incentive to Work’
Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber has accumulated a fortune few can dream of. That includes his children, who won't get an inheritance.
dctheaterarts.org
Intense and powerful ‘Death of a Salesman’ at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre
Playwright Arthur Miller’s original working title for his 1949 American classic Death of a Salesman (recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and six Tonys, including Best Play) was “The Inside of his Head” – and that’s precisely where the electrifying Broadway transfer of the acclaimed Olivier Award-winning London revival takes us: into the disturbed and rapidly deteriorating mind of protagonist Willy Loman. Directed by Miranda Cromwell (who co-directed with Marianne Elliott in London and shared the Olivier for Best Direction of a Play), the two-act tragedy is seen here, for the first time on the Broadway stage, from the perspective of a Black family. It underscores the universality of Miller’s “everyman” story, while enriching it with resonant racial overtones of the Black experience in America, as delivered by a superb cast led by Wendell Pierce and Sharon D Clarke, who also starred in the London production.
purewow.com
Emma Thompson Is Completely Unrecognizable as Miss Trunchbull in Netflix’s New ‘Matilda the Musical’ Trailer
Gather around, children: The official trailer for Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical has been released by Netflix. In this new iteration of the classic tale, actress Emma Thompson takes on the role of the sinister headmistress, Miss Trunchbull. (And her striking appearance made us do a double take.) The two-minute...
Colin Farrell looks suave as he shares a giggle with co-star Brendan Gleeson at The Banshees of Inisherin premiere during BFI London Film Festival
They've been busy promoting their brand new comedy-drama, The Banshees of Inisheri, all over the globe. And Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson were in high spirits as they shared a giggle while attending the British premiere of the film during the BFI London Film Festival. The co-stars put on typically...
Angela Lansbury Makes Final Movie Appearance in 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'
Angela Lansbury is set to grace movie screens one last time. The iconic actress, who died Tuesday at 96, will make her final film appearance in Netflix's upcoming Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Lansbury appears in a brief cameo that nods to her Murder, She Wrote heyday. Stephen Sondheim,...
Rita Gardner Dies: Original Cast Member Of ‘The Fantasticks’ Was 87
Rita Gardner, an original cast member of the long-running Off Broadway phenomenon The Fantasticks, died Saturday of leukemia at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York. She was 87. Gardner’s death was announced by her friend and colleague Alex Rybeck on Facebook. In 1960, Gardner, who had recently appeared Off Broadway in the Jerry Herman musical review Nightcap, was cast in what would be her signature role: Luisa, or “The Girl,” in the Harvey Schmidt-Tom Jones musical The Fantasticks. Based loosely on Edmond Rostand’s 1894 play The Romancers, the musical told the allegorical story of two fathers who trick their children – The...
PopSugar
Watch Jennifer Hudson and Sheryl Lee Ralph Sing a Nostalgic "Dreamgirls" Duet
Jennifer Hudson and Sheryl Lee Ralph treated fans to a bit of nostalgia on Tuesday when they teamed up for an epic "Dreamgirls" performance. On Sept. 20, the "Abbott Elementary" star's episode of "The Jennifer Hudson Show" aired just a week after her groundbreaking Emmy win, and she stopped by to reflect on her emotional acceptance speech. But, of course, Hudson couldn't pass up the chance to have some "'Dreamgirls' fun."
‘The Addams Family’: Jackie Coogan Was a Former Child Star Before Taking on Uncle Fester Role
Long before he became Uncle Fester on 'The Addams Family," Jackie Coogan was a child star discovered by Charlie Chaplin.
Angela Lansbury: Watch actress sing Beauty and the Beast as star dies aged 96
Watch Dame Angela Lansbury perform Beauty and the Beast with the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, as her family announce the singer has died aged 96. On screen, Lansbury famously lent her voice to the heartwarming character of Mrs Pott in the 1991 musical film Beauty and the Beast. Across her career, the London-born actor won five Tony Awards, for roles in Sweeney Todd, Mame , Dear World , and Gypsy. Sign up to our breaking news email alerts here.
Carol Burnett Recalls One of Her ‘Fondest Memories’ With Angela Lansbury
In her illustrious career, Carol Burnett has crossed paths with some amazing people like film, Broadway, and TV star Angela Lansbury. With Lansbury dying recently at 96 years old, Burnett is remembering a fond moment with her. Burnett mentions seeing Lansbury play in the famed musical Mame. Well, let’s see what Burnett is sharing with the world on Twitter regarding her time with Lansbury.
Daily Beast
Samuel L. Jackson and Danielle Brooks Give a Broadway Masterclass in ‘The Piano Lesson’
An exquisite revival of August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson (Ethel Barrymore Theatre, opening tonight until Jan. 15) is pure dramatic pleasure—a richly involving play, beautifully staged, costumed, played, and directed (by Latanya Richardson Jackson) on a grandly decked-out Broadway stage. The play, which won the 1990 Pulitzer Prize...
Hugh Jackman, Josh Gad, And More Pay Tribute To Angela Lansbury After Her Death At 96
This week, beloved actress Angela Lansbury passed away at 96. The veteran star amassed numerous credits over her 80-year career but was arguably most famous to the masses for her role in Disney's animated classic Beauty and the Beast and for leading the much-missed television series Murder, She Wrote. To say that Lansbury was an icon of the stage and screen would be an understatement. And since her passing was reported, many stars -- like Hugh Jackman and Josh Gad -- have paid tribute to her for her extensive contributions to the entertainment industry.
Theatergoer with Hearing Loss 'Reprimanded' by Broadway Star for Using Captioning Device: 'It Really Hurts'
Producers apologized after a woman claimed actress Lillias White called her out from the stage "not once but twice, at least" during an Oct. 12 performance of Hadestown Producers for Broadway's Hadestown and its theater have apologized to a theatergoer after she suggested Lillias White mistook her captioning device for a recording device. Samantha Coleman, the woman behind the claim, said in a video shared Thursday on Instagram that the 71-year-old actress "reprimanded" her for using the device, which allowed her to follow along with the show, during...
1776 Actor Says They're Giving '75 Percent' on Broadway But 'Salary Is Good' in Candid Interview
"They're gonna get 75 percent, but that 75 percent will be great," 1776 star Sara Porkalob said in an interview that has Broadway Twitter abuzz over her honesty about her current show Sara Porkalob is making a splash with their Broadway debut, both onstage and off. The 1776 star, who uses she/they pronouns, has Broadway Twitter abuzz with their recent Vulture interview in which they criticized the show's leadership while admitting to only giving "75 percent" onstage in their performance as Edward Rutledge. "Giving 100 percent of myself to...
Angela Lansbury, Star Of Stage And Screen, Has Died At 96
Dame Angela Lansbury, the acclaimed actor of stage, film, and television, has died, her family said Tuesday. She was 96. The actor died in her Los Angeles home at 1:30 a.m. local time on Tuesday, her three children said in a statement provided to BuzzFeed News. She was just five days shy of her 97th birthday.
Madly, Deeply: The Alan Rickman Diaries review – inside the actor’s world
When Alan Rickman was in his 40s, he took on two roles that proved life-changing. One was the criminal mastermind Hans Gruber in the 1988 thriller Die Hard, and the other was the similarly devilish Sheriff of Nottingham in 1991’s Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves. Rickman, who went on to play Professor Snape in the Harry Potter films, became known as one of the great movie villains, an actor who was magnetic in his menace and fury.
classicfm.com
Remembering the time Angela Lansbury sang ‘Beauty and the Beast’ for the film’s 25th anniversary
The late 96-year-old actress voiced the character of Mrs Potts in the original 1991 film, ‘Beauty and the Beast’. Dame Angela Lansbury, the beloved Irish-British-American actress best remembered for her role in the crime drama, Murder, She Wrote, has died at the age of 96. The legendary performer...
Vogue
An Exclusive First Look At James Corden And Sally Hawkins In Mammals, Jez Butterworth’s Darkly Comic New Series
First announced last year, Mammals – a six-part series from playwright and screenwriter Jez Butterworth (The Ferryman) and director Stephanie Laing – is many things. Part comedy, part drama, part romantic whodunit, and part magic-realist fantasia, the whole thing adds up to a darkly funny examination of love and betrayal, with two couples in its crosshairs. Jamie (James Corden) is a top chef on vacation with his pregnant wife, Amandine (the half Greek, half American actress Melia Kreiling), when the fabric of their life together begins to come undone: After a tragic loss leaves both of them reeling, Jamie makes a second devastating discovery while borrowing Amandine’s phone. Meanwhile, Jamie’s best friend and brother-in-law, Jeff (Colin Morgan), has entered troubled waters with Lue (Sally Hawkins), Jamie’s sister, who searches for deliverance from her stultifying boredom in a biography of Coco Chanel.
disneydining.com
Disney Stars Pay Tribute to Legendary Angela Lansbury
On October 12, the world was saddened to learn that Dame and Disney Legend Angela Lansbury, had passed away at the age of 96. Lansbury had a long and incredible career that included a lot of work with The Walt Disney Company. She starred as Miss Eglantine Price in the classic film Bedknobs and Broomsticks in 1971. About 20 years later, she returned to voice the character of Mrs. Potts in Disney’s Oscar-winning film Beauty and the Beast. Most recently, she portrayed The Balloon Lady in Mary Poppins Returns.
BBC
Murder, She Wrote star Angela Lansbury dies at 96
Dame Angela Lansbury, who won international acclaim as the star of the US TV crime series Murder, She Wrote, has died aged 96. The three-time Oscar nominee had a career spanning eight decades, across film, theatre and television. Born in 1925, she was one of the last surviving stars of...
