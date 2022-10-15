ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyattsville, MD

DeMatha coach McGregor earns 300th career win

By Alex Flum
DC News Now
DC News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jYD2v_0iZp4ra500

LANDOVER, Md. (DC News Now) — DeMatha football is one of the most storied sports schools in the DC area. Many of their football team’s wins, have been coached by Bill McGregor.

On Friday, with a 56-6 win over Bishop McNamara, McGregor earned his 300th career win.

“It’s not about me at all. It’s about all the guys who have played in our program. we’ve had great young men come through, work extremely hard. They’re the ones who did everything,” McGregor told DC News Now. “Number two it goes to the coaches. I can’t thank them enough, they’ve been absolutely unbelievable, the time commitments. And of course our school administration.”

McGregor is in his second stint and 33rd season coaching the Stags. He had previously coached 11 years as an assistant at the school before becoming the team’s head coach. After resigning in 2011, McGregor returned to the program in 2019 when Elijah Brooks become the running backs coach at the University of Maryland.

Led by McGregor, DeMatha is ranked No. 1 in our DC News Now high school football rankings .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DC News Now

Howard U. Volleyball riding a six-match winning streak

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Howard University women’s volleyball team is on a season-long six match winning streak after beating South Carolina State in straight sets Sunday afternoon. With the win, the team improves to 12-7 on the year, with a 5-1 record within the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. The team has a little over […]
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Maryland gets good news on Taulia Tagovailoa's knee injury

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa aggravated a previous knee problem last weekend, and coach Michael Locksley expressed relief that the injury wasn’t more serious. Locksley said Tagovailoa would be a game time decision this Saturday against Northwestern after the standout quarterback was carted off during his team’s win at Indiana. Tagovailoa, whose brother Tua has missed time in the NFL recently following a head injury, left Saturday’s game against the Hoosiers early in the fourth quarter. Locksley said Tuesday he initially sprained an MCL in a loss at Michigan last month and then aggravated that against Indiana. Tagovailoa had an MRI after the Michigan game and another one Sunday, and Locksley said the more recent one showed no further structural damage. Tagovailoa was able to return for the next game after the injury at Michigan.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
DC News Now

JMU football footprint growing in the DC area

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – This year has been historic for James Madison University athletics. Despite suffering its first loss of the season at Georgia Southern on Saturday, the JMU football program continues to make strides, growing its footprint in the Washington, D.C. area. Located about two hours from the district, the Dukes have generally […]
HARRISONBURG, VA
DC News Now

William Jackson III denies trade request rumors

ASHBURN, V.a. (DC News Now) – Washington Commanders’ cornerback William Jackson III claims he never said anything about wanting to be traded. “I never said that, I never said I want out,” Jackson III confirms to reporters. Last Thursday, the NFL Network reported that William Jackson III wanted a “fresh start” and requested a trade. […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Terps win, but Taulia Tagovailoa goes down with injury

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Maryland Terrapins earned a win over Indiana on the road Saturday, 38-33. In the second half, quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was hit and laid on the ground holding his knee, before being carted off the field. “I don’t know if it was knee or ankle, by the time I got […]
COLLEGE PARK, MD
DC News Now

Colts owner Irsay says there’s “merit to remove” Snyder

NEW YORK (AP) – Colts owner Jim Irsay says there’s “merit to remove” Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders, making him the first NFL owner to publicly state that his controversial counterpart should go. Snyder’s status has been widely debated for years amid several scandals and investigations into workplace conduct in Washington. The […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
theblackandwhite.net

Football forfeits to Wootton on homecoming night after fourth quarter controversy

The football team (0–7) lost to the Wootton Patriots (2–5) 21–6 in a close battle that slipped away in the final minutes of the game. With the stands packed to the brim for homecoming and senior night, the Vikes were looking to pick up their first win in nearly three years. Unfortunately, some late game drama and controversy saw the Vikes fall just short.
ROCKVILLE, MD
tvnewscheck.com

Nexstar Quietly Starts ‘DC News Now’ From Scratch

Nexstar put news operations of two of its stations together at one location in the nation’s capital and branded it as DC News Now. Now, 100 days into the expansion, it has begun a branding campaign that outlines the central points of its news coverage philosophy. On July 11,...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Shady Grove Beer & Wine Sells Winning Pick 5 Tickets Worth $1 Million; Unclaimed as of October 17

Shady Grove Beer & Wine at 15904 Shady Grove Rd in Gaithersburg sold 20 winning $1 Pick 5 tickets for the midday drawing on October 14. The winning numbers were 82466 and each ticket is now worth $50,000. The tickets are presumed to have been purchased by a single individual and remain unclaimed as of Monday, October 17. Additional details below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
GAITHERSBURG, MD
DC News Now

DC News Now

26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy