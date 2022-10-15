Read full article on original website
“Hangman” Adam Page suffered an injury during a match with Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship on Tuesday Night Dynamite. Moxley nailed Page with a hard lariat as he was coming out of the corner, causing him to flip backward and land in a corkscrew fashion on his forehead and temple, and was seemingly unconscious afterwards. Referee Bryce Remsburg quickly notified All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Dr. Michael Sampson. Sampson entered the ring quickly and joined Bryce in making sure Page was okay, before Bryce called for the bell, ruling the match a stoppage. From this point on the camera would not focus on Hangman Page at all, and the commentators began running down matches for the next week of shows to stall for time with ten minutes left in the show still.
