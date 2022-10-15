Read full article on original website
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Russia-Ukraine war live: hundreds of thousands without water or power; Russia warns of battle for Kherson in ‘very near future’
Russian president says four Ukrainian regions occupied by Russia will be put under martial law
US trying to speed up delivery of key air defense systems to Ukraine after Russia's Iranian-supplied drone attacks
The US Defense Department is trying to speed up the delivery of two advanced surface-to-air missile systems to Ukraine as Russia has increasingly used Iranian-supplied drones that explode on impact to pummel Ukrainian cities and infrastructure. The Pentagon's effort is just the latest evidence of a newly urgent push by...
Biden will wait for Congress to return before taking any major steps on US-Saudi relationship, national security adviser says
President Joe Biden's reassessment of the United States' relationship with Saudi Arabia will happen "methodically" and will include bipartisan consultations, and there will be no major changes until after Congress returns from recess, according to national security adviser Jake Sullivan. Sullivan has previously said that the President would examine all...
Biden administration issues new cybersecurity requirements for rail operators
The Biden administration on Tuesday released a directive requiring freight railroad owners and operators to tighten their security in the face of hacking threats from criminals and foreign governments. It's the latest move by US officials to use their policy authorities to try to boost cybersecurity in key sectors following...
Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War
MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin is imposing martial law in the four regions that Moscow recently annexed from Ukraine. He also granted emergency powers to the heads of other Russian regions Wednesday. Putin didn’t immediately spell out the measures that would be taken under the martial law. But Russian legislation envisages that it may involve restrictions on travel and public gatherings and tighter censorship, as well as giving broader powers to law enforcement agencies. Putin didn’t spell out the extra powers to be given to the heads of Russian regions under his decree, in moves that were the latest sign that the fighting in Ukraine isn’t going his way.
Elon Musk says SpaceX has withdrawn request for Pentagon to fund Starlink in Ukraine
SpaceX founder Elon Musk said Monday afternoon that the funding request the company had made to the Pentagon to start picking up the bill for satellite internet services for Ukraine has been withdrawn. Musk's announcement on Twitter followed an exclusive CNN report that SpaceX made a request to the Pentagon...
Biden promises abortion rights law as Democrats try to rally voters
President Joe Biden on Tuesday made a major promise on a push to put abortion rights into law as his party looks to seize on the politically divisive issue in the final push ahead of the midterm elections. At an abortion-rights-focused speech at a Democratic National Committee event on Tuesday,...
NATO and Russia to hold long planned exercises of nuclear forces as tensions over Ukraine remain high
NATO and Russia are set to separately hold long planned exercises of their nuclear forces at a time of huge tension as Russia continues its war on Ukraine. The Pentagon and the US intelligence community are watching for any unexpected or unusual movements of Moscow's nuclear weapons during Russia's exercise, which is expected to take place before the end of the month, according to several US officials.
World's female foreign ministers to meet on Iran, Canada says
Oct 19 (Reuters) - The world's female foreign ministers will discuss ongoing protests in Iran during a virtual meeting this week hosted by Canada, Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly said in a statement on Wednesday.
Whistleblower claims Donald Trump retaliated against a director who refused to give shares to Melania
A former executive at Donald Trump's media company claims the former President retaliated against a board member who refused to give Melania Trump shares of the company, according to a report from The Washington Post. According to the Washington Post, Will Wilkerson filed in August a whistleblower complaint with the...
French company to pay nearly $778 million as part of plea deal to US charge of providing support to ISIS
A French cement company admitted Tuesday to making millions of dollars of payments that supported ISIS and another terrorist organization as part of an effort to maintain its operations in Syria as the civil war escalated. The company, Lafarge SA, is paying a financial penalty of nearly $778 million and...
Primary source for Trump-Russia dossier acquitted, handing special counsel Durham another trial loss
Igor Danchenko, the primary source for the infamous Trump-Russia dossier, was acquitted Tuesday of four counts of lying to the FBI in an embarrassing defeat for special counsel John Durham. Durham has taken two cases to trial, and both have ended in acquittals. After more than three years looking for...
'I'm my own man': Colorado Republican Senate nominee fires back at Trump
Joe O'Dea, the Republican nominee for US Senate from Colorado, fired back at Donald Trump on Monday after the former President slammed him as a "RINO" and suggested Trump's supporters wouldn't vote for a "stupid" person like O'Dea. In a statement to CNN, O'Dea, the CEO of a Colorado construction...
Five takeaways from the Florida Senate debate
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio and Democratic Rep. Val Demings demonstrated in Tuesday's Florida Senate debate why they are considered two of the brightest stars by their respective parties. In a spirited and testy 60-minute debate -- the first and only of the race -- they traded quick barbs, sharp rebukes...
Trump complains American Jews don't appreciate his moves on Israel, drawing criticism
Former President Donald Trump on Sunday criticized American Jews for what he argued was their insufficient praise of his policies toward Israel, warning that they need to "get their act together" before "it is too late!" The suggestion, made on Trump's social media platform Truth Social, plays into the antisemitic...
China delays the release of GDP and other economic data without explanation amid Party Congress
China has abruptly delayed the publication of key economic data, one day before its scheduled release, as the ruling Communist Party gathers at a major political meeting against the backdrop of a faltering economy. The country's National Bureau of Statistics updated its schedule on Monday, with the dates for a...
Prosecutors want Bannon to be sentenced to six months
Federal prosecutors want Steve Bannon, a former top adviser to former President Donald Trump, to be sentenced to six months in prison for contempt of Congress, according to a recommendation filed Monday. In addition to serving time, the government is seeking $200,000 in fines. "For his sustained, bad-faith contempt of...
First on CNN: Next spring the economy will sink into a 1990-style mild recession, Fitch says
Stubborn inflation and the Federal Reserve's jumbo-sized interest rate hikes will drive the American economy into a 1990-style mild recession starting in the spring, Fitch Ratings warned on Tuesday. In a report obtained first by CNN, Fitch slashed its US growth forecasts for this year and next because of one...
Ron Johnson's campaign paid law firm associated with January 6 false elector scheme for 'recount consulting,' per FEC records
Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson's Senate campaign has paid over $20,000 to a Wisconsin-based law firm that played a role in former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election in the state, paying the firm for "legal consulting," including efforts for a possible recount, Federal Election Commission records show.
