Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden will wait for Congress to return before taking any major steps on US-Saudi relationship, national security adviser says

President Joe Biden's reassessment of the United States' relationship with Saudi Arabia will happen "methodically" and will include bipartisan consultations, and there will be no major changes until after Congress returns from recess, according to national security adviser Jake Sullivan. Sullivan has previously said that the President would examine all...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden administration issues new cybersecurity requirements for rail operators

The Biden administration on Tuesday released a directive requiring freight railroad owners and operators to tighten their security in the face of hacking threats from criminals and foreign governments. It's the latest move by US officials to use their policy authorities to try to boost cybersecurity in key sectors following...
The Associated Press

Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin is imposing martial law in the four regions that Moscow recently annexed from Ukraine. He also granted emergency powers to the heads of other Russian regions Wednesday. Putin didn’t immediately spell out the measures that would be taken under the martial law. But Russian legislation envisages that it may involve restrictions on travel and public gatherings and tighter censorship, as well as giving broader powers to law enforcement agencies. Putin didn’t spell out the extra powers to be given to the heads of Russian regions under his decree, in moves that were the latest sign that the fighting in Ukraine isn’t going his way.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Elon Musk says SpaceX has withdrawn request for Pentagon to fund Starlink in Ukraine

SpaceX founder Elon Musk said Monday afternoon that the funding request the company had made to the Pentagon to start picking up the bill for satellite internet services for Ukraine has been withdrawn. Musk's announcement on Twitter followed an exclusive CNN report that SpaceX made a request to the Pentagon...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden promises abortion rights law as Democrats try to rally voters

President Joe Biden on Tuesday made a major promise on a push to put abortion rights into law as his party looks to seize on the politically divisive issue in the final push ahead of the midterm elections. At an abortion-rights-focused speech at a Democratic National Committee event on Tuesday,...
ARIZONA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

NATO and Russia to hold long planned exercises of nuclear forces as tensions over Ukraine remain high

NATO and Russia are set to separately hold long planned exercises of their nuclear forces at a time of huge tension as Russia continues its war on Ukraine. The Pentagon and the US intelligence community are watching for any unexpected or unusual movements of Moscow's nuclear weapons during Russia's exercise, which is expected to take place before the end of the month, according to several US officials.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

'I'm my own man': Colorado Republican Senate nominee fires back at Trump

Joe O'Dea, the Republican nominee for US Senate from Colorado, fired back at Donald Trump on Monday after the former President slammed him as a "RINO" and suggested Trump's supporters wouldn't vote for a "stupid" person like O'Dea. In a statement to CNN, O'Dea, the CEO of a Colorado construction...
COLORADO STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Five takeaways from the Florida Senate debate

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio and Democratic Rep. Val Demings demonstrated in Tuesday's Florida Senate debate why they are considered two of the brightest stars by their respective parties. In a spirited and testy 60-minute debate -- the first and only of the race -- they traded quick barbs, sharp rebukes...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Trump complains American Jews don't appreciate his moves on Israel, drawing criticism

Former President Donald Trump on Sunday criticized American Jews for what he argued was their insufficient praise of his policies toward Israel, warning that they need to "get their act together" before "it is too late!" The suggestion, made on Trump's social media platform Truth Social, plays into the antisemitic...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Prosecutors want Bannon to be sentenced to six months

Federal prosecutors want Steve Bannon, a former top adviser to former President Donald Trump, to be sentenced to six months in prison for contempt of Congress, according to a recommendation filed Monday. In addition to serving time, the government is seeking $200,000 in fines. "For his sustained, bad-faith contempt of...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Ron Johnson's campaign paid law firm associated with January 6 false elector scheme for 'recount consulting,' per FEC records

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson's Senate campaign has paid over $20,000 to a Wisconsin-based law firm that played a role in former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election in the state, paying the firm for "legal consulting," including efforts for a possible recount, Federal Election Commission records show.
WISCONSIN STATE

