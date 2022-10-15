Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in North CarolinaTravel MavenForsyth County, NC
Related
Lexington, October 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Lexington. The Salisbury High School soccer team will have a game with Lexington Senior High School on October 17, 2022, 15:00:00. The Salisbury High School soccer team will have a game with Lexington Senior High School on October 17, 2022, 15:00:00.
Lexington businesses prepare for BBQ festival after two-year hiatus
LEXINGTON, N.C. — The 38th annual Lexington BBQ Festival is back this year and set to be bigger than ever after taking a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19. The city of Lexington says they have taken a hit economically without the festival. The festival will take place Saturday on...
wfmynews2.com
Former Greensboro football player helps upset top-ranked Alabama
GREENSBORO, N.C. — By now you've seen or heard about the Tennessee upset win with the top-ranking Alabama football team. Alabama lost over the weekend to the Tennessee Volunteers. In a shocking upset, Tennessee was able to kick a field goal as the clock ran out to win the...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Eating N.C. — Lexington bakery brings in savory hushpuppy mix
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Growing up in the South, fish fries wouldn’t be complete without a golden-brown side of hushpuppies, you’d normally eat with tartar sauce or ketchup. Sinfully Delicious Bakery sells Lexington Style Hushpuppy mix, at their store in Lexington off 28 West Second Ave. Wende Everhart...
More than a dozen involved in fight at North Carolina high school homecoming game
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A fight that broke out between over a dozen people at a Charlotte high school football game Friday night resulted in two arrests, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said Saturday. District leaders said around 9:15 p.m. during the high school football contest between Olympic and South Meck, a fight broke out that […]
yourbigsky.com
2 shot, others hurt at Asian Doll college homecoming concert
SALISBURY, N.C. (AP) — Two people were shot and others were injured as they fled gunfire that broke out at a North Carolina college homecoming concert featuring rapper Asian Doll on Saturday night, officials said. Officers called to the campus of Livingstone College in Salisbury around 11 p.m. found...
thecharlottepost.com
What to see and do for homecoming week at Johnson C. Smith University
What to see and do for homecoming week at Johnson C. Smith University. A list of events, galas and celebrations across the campus. Homecoming at Johnson C. Smith brings alumni and students together for a week of celebration, recollection and shopping on campus topped by a football game between the Golden Bulls and Fayetteville State University's Broncos.
Winter Wonderlights at the Greensboro Science Center coming back this November
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Snowflakes, string lights, and lots of holiday cheer are some of the things you'll encounter at the Winter Wonderlights. The zoo light experience at the Greensboro Science Center is back this November. The light show will run all the way through January next year. Prices will...
Gunshots fired during college homecoming concert in North Carolina
SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are investigating a shooting on the campus of Livingstone College. The incident occurred Saturday during the school’s homecoming concert at about 11 p.m. Two who were not students at Livingstone were injured in the melee. However, they were not injured in the actual shooting. They were injured fleeing […]
iredellfreenews.com
Unity High School alumni fund legacy scholarship through Iredell-Statesville Schools Foundation for Excellence in Education
The Unity High School Alumni Association is partnering with the Iredell-Statesville Schools Foundation for Excellence in Education to provide college scholarships to local students in perpetuity. The Unity alumni group recently contributed $25,000 to the foundation to establish the endowed scholarship program. “We’re so very excited about this opportunity to...
NC family celebrates $200,000 lottery win after son bought $5 ticket at Food Lion
SALISBURY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Rowan County family is celebrating a $200,000 lottery win, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Andrew Raymond Stefanick, of Salisbury, got off work at the hospital, decided to buy a $5 lottery ticket and won a $200,000 lottery prize. “I just felt an urge to buy a scratch-off,” […]
The real tragedy behind the legendary haunting of Lydia’s Bridge in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — If you grew up in Jamestown, you know the story. Lydia’s Bridge is one of the most well-known ghost stories in the Piedmont Triad. We began investigating this story in 2020, just a couple years after paranormal authors Michael Renegar and Amy Greer announced a surprising discovery: they believed they had […]
Charlotte woman takes chance on $5 scratch-off, wins $150,000
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte woman took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and it paid off with a large prize. Dionyah Thompson of Charlotte bought a Cashword Multiplier ticket from 7-Eleven on South Tryon Street in south Charlotte. Thompson claimed her prize at the lottery headquarters Friday. She...
WBTV
Halloween Train pulls into the N.C. Transportation Museum October 22, and 29-30 with Scarecrow Stroll
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Transportation Museum is bringing family fun to Halloween on October 22, 29, and 30. The Halloween Train is a family-friendly event that will include Halloween themed train rides, hayrides, games, temporary tattoos, music, candy stops, a costume contest for kids, scavenger hunt, and more! There will also be scarecrows on display from various organizations and individuals. Visitors can vote for their favorite scarecrow when they walk through the museum grounds during the Scarecrow Stroll October 15-30.
wccbcharlotte.com
Bullets Fired into East Charlotte Home
CHARLOTTE — No arrests after someone fired shots into a house Monday afternoon in east charlotte. It happened on Blendwood Drive in the Shannon Park neighborhood. You can see bullet holes in the windows. fortunately no one was hurt. WCCB spoke with the homeowner’s cousin who called for the...
Local Hiring Alert: 1,700 seasonal positions available in Greensboro, High Point
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Companies are gearing up for a busy holiday season, and they’re looking to hire you!. Adecco is hosting job fairs in Greensboro and High Point with 1,700 seasonal positions available. Candidates can stop by and apply for the open warehouse positions Tuesday through Thursday from...
WXII 12
2 shot, others hurt fleeing gunfire at homecoming concert
SALISBURY, N.C. — Two people were shot and others were injured as they fled gunfire that broke out at a North Carolina college homecoming concert on Saturday night, officials said. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers who were called to...
wfmynews2.com
Boo at the NC Zoo opens this weekend!
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Families can begin celebrating Halloween early with the excitement of the North Carolina Zoo!. The Zoo is hosting its Boo event on Oct. 15-16, and again on Oct. 22-23. Boo at the Zoo tickets (in the form of wristbands) may be purchased at the Zoo's admission...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools’ bus involved in crash
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said a school bus was involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 3:15 p.m. along Reynold Road in the area of Loehmann’s Plaza. Police said the driver of a pickup truck crossed into the path of the bus. They said five children were onboard the bus but were not hurt. The bus received minor damage from the crash. Both the driver of the truck and the school bus driver reported minor injuries and were both treated at the crash scene.
Rowan-Salisbury school district bus involved in wreck on Long Ferry Road
SALISBURY, N.C. — A Rowan-Salisbury school district bus was involved in a wreck Monday morning in Salisbury. It happened on Long Ferry Road near I-85 around 7 a.m. A Channel 9 crew at the scene could see a school bus in the middle lane of the road with damage on the left side of the bus and students being transported into another bus.
Comments / 0