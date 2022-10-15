ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, NC

spectrumlocalnews.com

Eating N.C. — Lexington bakery brings in savory hushpuppy mix

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Growing up in the South, fish fries wouldn’t be complete without a golden-brown side of hushpuppies, you’d normally eat with tartar sauce or ketchup. Sinfully Delicious Bakery sells Lexington Style Hushpuppy mix, at their store in Lexington off 28 West Second Ave. Wende Everhart...
LEXINGTON, NC
yourbigsky.com

2 shot, others hurt at Asian Doll college homecoming concert

SALISBURY, N.C. (AP) — Two people were shot and others were injured as they fled gunfire that broke out at a North Carolina college homecoming concert featuring rapper Asian Doll on Saturday night, officials said. Officers called to the campus of Livingstone College in Salisbury around 11 p.m. found...
SALISBURY, NC
thecharlottepost.com

What to see and do for homecoming week at Johnson C. Smith University

What to see and do for homecoming week at Johnson C. Smith University. A list of events, galas and celebrations across the campus. Homecoming at Johnson C. Smith brings alumni and students together for a week of celebration, recollection and shopping on campus topped by a football game between the Golden Bulls and Fayetteville State University's Broncos.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTW News13

Gunshots fired during college homecoming concert in North Carolina

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are investigating a shooting on the campus of Livingstone College. The incident occurred Saturday during the school’s homecoming concert at about 11 p.m. Two who were not students at Livingstone were injured in the melee. However, they were not injured in the actual shooting. They were injured fleeing […]
SALISBURY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Unity High School alumni fund legacy scholarship through Iredell-Statesville Schools Foundation for Excellence in Education

The Unity High School Alumni Association is partnering with the Iredell-Statesville Schools Foundation for Excellence in Education to provide college scholarships to local students in perpetuity. The Unity alumni group recently contributed $25,000 to the foundation to establish the endowed scholarship program. “We’re so very excited about this opportunity to...
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Halloween Train pulls into the N.C. Transportation Museum October 22, and 29-30 with Scarecrow Stroll

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Transportation Museum is bringing family fun to Halloween on October 22, 29, and 30. The Halloween Train is a family-friendly event that will include Halloween themed train rides, hayrides, games, temporary tattoos, music, candy stops, a costume contest for kids, scavenger hunt, and more! There will also be scarecrows on display from various organizations and individuals. Visitors can vote for their favorite scarecrow when they walk through the museum grounds during the Scarecrow Stroll October 15-30.
SPENCER, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Bullets Fired into East Charlotte Home

CHARLOTTE — No arrests after someone fired shots into a house Monday afternoon in east charlotte. It happened on Blendwood Drive in the Shannon Park neighborhood. You can see bullet holes in the windows. fortunately no one was hurt. WCCB spoke with the homeowner’s cousin who called for the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WXII 12

2 shot, others hurt fleeing gunfire at homecoming concert

SALISBURY, N.C. — Two people were shot and others were injured as they fled gunfire that broke out at a North Carolina college homecoming concert on Saturday night, officials said. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers who were called to...
SALISBURY, NC
wfmynews2.com

Boo at the NC Zoo opens this weekend!

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Families can begin celebrating Halloween early with the excitement of the North Carolina Zoo!. The Zoo is hosting its Boo event on Oct. 15-16, and again on Oct. 22-23. Boo at the Zoo tickets (in the form of wristbands) may be purchased at the Zoo's admission...
ASHEBORO, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools’ bus involved in crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said a school bus was involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 3:15 p.m. along Reynold Road in the area of Loehmann’s Plaza. Police said the driver of a pickup truck crossed into the path of the bus. They said five children were onboard the bus but were not hurt. The bus received minor damage from the crash. Both the driver of the truck and the school bus driver reported minor injuries and were both treated at the crash scene.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

