KSBW.com
Oaxacan basketball tournament calling on Greenfield city officials for park improvements
GREENFIELD, Calif. — Brought together by basketball, the Oaxacan community in Greenfield gathers at Patriot Park every Sunday to play their favorite sport. But organizers of the tournaments say they face obstacles and are calling upon city leaders to help them receive necessities at the park. "We do this...
KTVU FOX 2
Car drives through Bay Area school, shoots pellets into classroom
Police in San Jose say staff and students at Willow Glen Middle and High Schools are safe following an incident this morning. According to police, a Gray Mercedes SUV drove onto campus while firing soft pellets into a classroom. Police say no one was injured, and no damage was done...
Firefighters respond to church fire in Watsonville
On Monday evening around 10 pm firefighters in Watsonville responded to the report of a fire at Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church The post Firefighters respond to church fire in Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Commitment 2022: Pacific Grove to vote on retail cannabis with Measure M
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — In November, Pacific Grove voters will have the chance to vote on bringing cannabis retail to town with Measure M. A yes vote will tell the council that voters want to change the city's municipal code and allow the sale of cannabis within city limits. A no vote will tell the city voters want to keep the current law in place banning all retail cannabis shops.
KSBW.com
Watsonville Community Hospital celebrates it new ownership
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Watsonville community hosted a celebration to thank the donors, community leaders and legislators that supported the hospitals transition from private ownership to public. The Pajaro Valley Health Care District Project is a nonprofit organization that was created to advocate for a health district in the...
kprl.com
Juror Excused in Smart Trial 10.17.2022
We learn that a juror in the Ruben Flores murder trial was excused last week after speaking to a priest about the trial. The jurors were advised they cannot speak about the case to spiritual advisers and therapists. Especially, therapists. The juror admitted to the judge that he went to confession and talked about the case with his priest. So, he’s excused.
hoodline.com
Slater’s 50/50 opening in South San Jose serving mouthwatering bacon-infused burgers
Burger and bacon fans will have a new place to get their fix later this month. Slater’s 50/50 will be opening up its first Northern California location in South San Jose at the Westfield Oakridge mall off Blossom Hill Road. According to the Mercury News, the restaurant will open on Wednesday, October 26th, at 11:00 a.m. with a “buy one get one free Original 50/50 Burger promotion for the first 100 customers in line.” Slaters 50/50 was started by Scott Slater in Anaheim in 2009. The Oakridge location is the northernmost location out of the chain’s five other California shops. Four are in Southern California, and one is in Central California in Fresno. There are also two locations in the Vegas area, as well as one in Denver and one in Hawaii.
KSBW.com
Salinas hosts, 12th annual Salinas Valley Pride Celebration
SALINAS, Calif. — Salinas Valley Pride hosted its 12th annual Pride event at the Salinas Central Park, Saturday. Organizers host the event in October to recognize LGBTQ history month. "People need to know that the LGBT community is just regular people just like everybody else. There is nothing different....
benitolink.com
Cal Fire to conduct prescribed burn in Gabilan Range
Cal Fire announced it plans to conduct a prescribed burn on private property in the Gabilan Range east of the city of Salinas in Monterey County on Oct. 19 and 20. It said the smoke from the control burn is expected to be visible from San Benito County, Pinnacles National Park, Salinas Valley and Santa Cruz County.
KSBW.com
Commitment 2022: Meet the candidates for mayor of Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. — The race for the Mayor of Salinas places incumbent Kimbley Craig against local businessman Amit Pandya. Craig is hoping she’ll get elected to a second term as mayor while her opponent is making his third run at the office. “I will not be leaving this...
KSBW.com
St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Watsonville catches fire
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Watsonville caught fire Monday night. The fire was reported just after 10:00 p.m. According to the Watsonville Fire Department, the fire was put out just before 11:00 p.m. So far, there is no information on any damage or injuries. This is...
Watsonville arsonist arrested for setting St. Patrick’s Church on fire
On Monday evening around 10 pm firefighters in Watsonville responded to the report of a fire at Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church The post Watsonville arsonist arrested for setting St. Patrick’s Church on fire appeared first on KION546.
Hollister PD investigating shooting on Fourth Street, victim expected to survive
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV): Hollister Police are investigating a shooting that happened on the 1400 block of Fourth Street on Sunday night. Officers arrived at the scene around 5:13 p.m. They got to the scene and found that the victim of a shooting had been transported to Hazel Hopkins Hospital by a private vehicle. Officers located The post Hollister PD investigating shooting on Fourth Street, victim expected to survive appeared first on KION546.
benitolink.com
Hollister police investigating Oct. 16 shooting
Information provided by Hollister Police Department. Hollister Police announced it is investigating a shooting that occurred on the 1400 block of Fourth Street on Oct. 16. According to the Facebook post, at 5:13 p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting victim and when they arrived at the scene, they learned the victim had been transported to Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital in a private vehicle.
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz city workers hold multiple jobs as strike continues
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — As the city worker strike continues for its second day, residents are starting to notice and express sympathy. "One week's not going to be a big issue, but anything over that, like another week, people are going to start to complain," a resident said. Since...
lookout.co
EATERS DIGEST: Closures startle Aptos, SLV; Uncie Ro’s opens in Watsonville; a PSL for the haters
Heads up, foodies: I’m now sending alerts every time I publish a story. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed and offered your thoughts! And catch up on my recent work here. Happy Friday and welcome to Eaters Digest. This...
pajaronian.com
Suspected church arsonist arrested
WATSONVILLE—Police have arrested a man suspected of starting a fire in St. Patrick’s Catholic Parish that caused $100,000 in damage. Alberto Melgoza, 36, is also suspected of setting a fire at Ave Maria Memorial Chapel in June, Watsonville Police spokeswoman Michelle Pulido said. Melgoza was arrested at about...
Ruben Flores speaks on Smart case for first time since arrest: ‘No evidence against anybody’
Ruben Flores said the case against him and his son, Paul Flores, “was about feelings. It wasn’t about facts.”
indybay.org
SEIU Strike to Impact City Services in Santa Cruz
Union members rejected a Tentative Agreement (TA) made between labor negotiators and the City of Santa Cruz on October 2, which would have provided a one-time essential worker bonus of $1,100 as well as raises totaling 12%, with 4.5% in the first year. "The membership voted, and made clear the...
Mosquitoes with potentially deadly viruses invade Santa Cruz County
A specific breed of mosquito, that potentially carries deadly viruses, has surfaced in Santa Cruz County. The insects could carry dengue, chikungunya, Zika, and yellow fever; diseases which are not currently found in California.
