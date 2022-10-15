ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KTVU FOX 2

Car drives through Bay Area school, shoots pellets into classroom

Police in San Jose say staff and students at Willow Glen Middle and High Schools are safe following an incident this morning. According to police, a Gray Mercedes SUV drove onto campus while firing soft pellets into a classroom. Police say no one was injured, and no damage was done...
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

Commitment 2022: Pacific Grove to vote on retail cannabis with Measure M

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — In November, Pacific Grove voters will have the chance to vote on bringing cannabis retail to town with Measure M. A yes vote will tell the council that voters want to change the city's municipal code and allow the sale of cannabis within city limits. A no vote will tell the city voters want to keep the current law in place banning all retail cannabis shops.
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
KSBW.com

Watsonville Community Hospital celebrates it new ownership

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Watsonville community hosted a celebration to thank the donors, community leaders and legislators that supported the hospitals transition from private ownership to public. The Pajaro Valley Health Care District Project is a nonprofit organization that was created to advocate for a health district in the...
WATSONVILLE, CA
kprl.com

Juror Excused in Smart Trial 10.17.2022

We learn that a juror in the Ruben Flores murder trial was excused last week after speaking to a priest about the trial. The jurors were advised they cannot speak about the case to spiritual advisers and therapists. Especially, therapists. The juror admitted to the judge that he went to confession and talked about the case with his priest. So, he’s excused.
SALINAS, CA
hoodline.com

Slater’s 50/50 opening in South San Jose serving mouthwatering bacon-infused burgers

Burger and bacon fans will have a new place to get their fix later this month. Slater’s 50/50 will be opening up its first Northern California location in South San Jose at the Westfield Oakridge mall off Blossom Hill Road. According to the Mercury News, the restaurant will open on Wednesday, October 26th, at 11:00 a.m. with a “buy one get one free Original 50/50 Burger promotion for the first 100 customers in line.” Slaters 50/50 was started by Scott Slater in Anaheim in 2009. The Oakridge location is the northernmost location out of the chain’s five other California shops. Four are in Southern California, and one is in Central California in Fresno. There are also two locations in the Vegas area, as well as one in Denver and one in Hawaii.
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

Salinas hosts, 12th annual Salinas Valley Pride Celebration

SALINAS, Calif. — Salinas Valley Pride hosted its 12th annual Pride event at the Salinas Central Park, Saturday. Organizers host the event in October to recognize LGBTQ history month. "People need to know that the LGBT community is just regular people just like everybody else. There is nothing different....
SALINAS, CA
benitolink.com

Cal Fire to conduct prescribed burn in Gabilan Range

Cal Fire announced it plans to conduct a prescribed burn on private property in the Gabilan Range east of the city of Salinas in Monterey County on Oct. 19 and 20. It said the smoke from the control burn is expected to be visible from San Benito County, Pinnacles National Park, Salinas Valley and Santa Cruz County.
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

Commitment 2022: Meet the candidates for mayor of Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. — The race for the Mayor of Salinas places incumbent Kimbley Craig against local businessman Amit Pandya. Craig is hoping she’ll get elected to a second term as mayor while her opponent is making his third run at the office. “I will not be leaving this...
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Watsonville catches fire

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Watsonville caught fire Monday night. The fire was reported just after 10:00 p.m. According to the Watsonville Fire Department, the fire was put out just before 11:00 p.m. So far, there is no information on any damage or injuries. This is...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Hollister PD investigating shooting on Fourth Street, victim expected to survive

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV): Hollister Police are investigating a shooting that happened on the 1400 block of Fourth Street on Sunday night.  Officers arrived at the scene around 5:13 p.m. They got to the scene and found that the victim of a shooting had been transported to Hazel Hopkins Hospital by a private vehicle. Officers located The post Hollister PD investigating shooting on Fourth Street, victim expected to survive appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
benitolink.com

Hollister police investigating Oct. 16 shooting

Information provided by Hollister Police Department. Hollister Police announced it is investigating a shooting that occurred on the 1400 block of Fourth Street on Oct. 16. According to the Facebook post, at 5:13 p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting victim and when they arrived at the scene, they learned the victim had been transported to Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital in a private vehicle.
HOLLISTER, CA
KSBW.com

Santa Cruz city workers hold multiple jobs as strike continues

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — As the city worker strike continues for its second day, residents are starting to notice and express sympathy. "One week's not going to be a big issue, but anything over that, like another week, people are going to start to complain," a resident said. Since...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
pajaronian.com

Suspected church arsonist arrested

WATSONVILLE—Police have arrested a man suspected of starting a fire in St. Patrick’s Catholic Parish that caused $100,000 in damage. Alberto Melgoza, 36, is also suspected of setting a fire at Ave Maria Memorial Chapel in June, Watsonville Police spokeswoman Michelle Pulido said. Melgoza was arrested at about...
WATSONVILLE, CA
indybay.org

SEIU Strike to Impact City Services in Santa Cruz

Union members rejected a Tentative Agreement (TA) made between labor negotiators and the City of Santa Cruz on October 2, which would have provided a one-time essential worker bonus of $1,100 as well as raises totaling 12%, with 4.5% in the first year. "The membership voted, and made clear the...
SANTA CRUZ, CA

