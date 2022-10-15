ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

Comments / 0

 

Central Michigan University Chippewas

Women's Golf Closes Fall Slate With Runner-up Finish In Own Invitational

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – The Central Michigan women's golf team made a push on Tuesday before settling for a runner-up finish in its own Chippewa Invitational at Birmingham Country Club. The Chippewas shot 319 on Tuesday to finish with a 639 total and five shots behind tournament champion Oakland. The...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Central Michigan University Chippewas

Late Goal Lifts Soccer Into 2-2 At Akron

AKRON, Ohio – Maggie Basse scored from a corner kick in the final 30 seconds on Sunday as the Central Michigan soccer team played to a 2-2 draw with Mid-American Conference opponent Akron at the Zips' FirstEnergy Field. With three regular season games left on the schedule, CMU is...
AKRON, OH
Central Michigan University Chippewas

CMU Women 3rd After Opening Round Of Chippewa Invitational

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – Padgett Chitty and Ashley Goh shot matching 79s on Monday to lead the Central Michigan women's golf team during the first round of the Chippewa Invitational at blustery, rainy and chilly Birmingham Country Club. Chitty and Goh are among a group tied for eighth place in...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan’s Irene Bronner, Head of Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, Dies at 95

We have some sad news for Christmas fans in Michigan. Irene Bronner, the matriarch of Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, passed away Sunday (Oct. 16) at the age of 95. According to her obituary, “Irene was an essential part of Bronner’s CHRISTmas Wonderland, and also served on the Board of Directors and in many other roles. She was also greatly involved with the Wallace and Irene Bronner and Family Charitable Foundation.” She was also a teacher at Frankenmuth Public Schools before to joining her husband Wally at the famed Frankenmuth store.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

There’s a new Seger in town. And he’s a sheriff in Michigan.

SAGINAW, MI — It was less than 10 seconds into William Federspiel’s fifth song of the night when the Saginaw County sheriff ventured off-script. Just for the fun of it. His 10-piece Bob Seger cover band was building its rhythmic tempo in the opening moments of the group’s rendition of “Shakedown” — the Michigan rocker’s police chase-themed, ‘80s-pop contribution to the “Beverly Hills Cop II” soundtrack — when Federspiel heard someone yell something from the crowd of 400 people watching his performance at The Vault in Saginaw last weekend. With a showman’s instincts, he turned the impromptu interaction quickly into opportunity.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Small school district in Michigan's Montcalm County isolated kids 4,000 times in 5 years

A small school district in central Michigan isolated children with disabilities in rooms more than 4,000 times over the last five school years — the most by far of any Michigan school district — and administrators will not reveal why. Instead, leaders of Montcalm Area Intermediate School District say their treatment of some of the most vulnerable children is necessary and that their high numbers could be attributable to record keeping that is “beyond reproach.” ...
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Michigan man exits car after crashing into deer, killed when second vehicle strikes him

UNION TWP, MI — After crashing into a deer on an Isabella County road, a Shepherd man emerged from his car, only to be struck by another vehicle and fatally injured. About 7:06 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, sheriff’s deputies responded to the initial car-deer crash on northbound US-127 near Broomfield Road in Union Township. While they were en route, they learned two additional vehicles had collided at the scene.
SHEPHERD, MI
abc12.com

Saginaw man charged in triple murder where pregnant woman was killed

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A man has been charged in connection with the deadly shootings of three people in Saginaw this past spring. Police say 49-year-old Juan Mireles faces nine charges, including three counts of open murder. He is accused of killing Laura Buendia, her nephew Mariano Escareño and her cousin Rafael Campos.
SAGINAW, MI
wsgw.com

AG appoints Mt. Pleasant Attorney County Public Administrator

Attorney General Dana Nessel today announced the appointment of Mark Pasquali as the Isabella County Public Administrator. A swearing-in ceremony was conducted electronically on September 27. Pasquali, a resident of Mount Pleasant, is president of the Isabella County Bar Association and his firm Pasquali Law Offices, PLLC has offices in Mount Pleasant and Canadian Lakes. The primary focus of his practice is probate and estate matters.
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Grocery store owner injured in hit-and-run

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw county business owner, known for his animated posts on Facebook is recovering after he was injured in a hit-and-run in the parking lot of his store. Gabe Shoup who is known among locals in the city of Burt for his “beep beep” videos on...
BURT, MI
abc12.com

Zilwaukee Bridge inspection will impact I-75 traffic

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation said a scheduled inspection of the Zilwaukee Bridge would impact traffic this week. Crews were expected to look at the bridge on Monday and Tuesday. MDOT said the right lane of SB I-75 from Adams Street to M-13 would be...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Former Isabella County Sherriff Passes Away

Former Sherriff Barry Delau passed away peacefully Friday morning surrounded by family, according to the Isabella County Sherriff’s Office. Sheriff Delau was employed by the Isabella County Sheriffs Office in 1973, and was employed as a road patrol deputy and K9 Officer. In 1989, K9 Deputy Delau was elected as the Sheriff, holding the position until his retirement in 2004.
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
WZZM 13

BOND REVOKED | Allged driver in deadly Ionia crash sent back to jail after new charges

IONIA, Mich — Bond has been revoked for the alleged driver facing eight new charges in connection to a deadly crash involving bicyclists taking part in a Make-A-Wish event. Mandy Benn appeared in Ionia District Court Friday to be arraigned on the new charges, which include two counts of second degree murder, operating under the influence causing death and three counts of having a controlled substance.
IONIA COUNTY, MI

