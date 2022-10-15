Read full article on original website
Central Michigan University Chippewas
Women's Golf Closes Fall Slate With Runner-up Finish In Own Invitational
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – The Central Michigan women's golf team made a push on Tuesday before settling for a runner-up finish in its own Chippewa Invitational at Birmingham Country Club. The Chippewas shot 319 on Tuesday to finish with a 639 total and five shots behind tournament champion Oakland. The...
Central Michigan University Chippewas
Late Goal Lifts Soccer Into 2-2 At Akron
AKRON, Ohio – Maggie Basse scored from a corner kick in the final 30 seconds on Sunday as the Central Michigan soccer team played to a 2-2 draw with Mid-American Conference opponent Akron at the Zips' FirstEnergy Field. With three regular season games left on the schedule, CMU is...
Central Michigan University Chippewas
CMU Women 3rd After Opening Round Of Chippewa Invitational
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – Padgett Chitty and Ashley Goh shot matching 79s on Monday to lead the Central Michigan women's golf team during the first round of the Chippewa Invitational at blustery, rainy and chilly Birmingham Country Club. Chitty and Goh are among a group tied for eighth place in...
Michigan’s Irene Bronner, Head of Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, Dies at 95
We have some sad news for Christmas fans in Michigan. Irene Bronner, the matriarch of Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, passed away Sunday (Oct. 16) at the age of 95. According to her obituary, “Irene was an essential part of Bronner’s CHRISTmas Wonderland, and also served on the Board of Directors and in many other roles. She was also greatly involved with the Wallace and Irene Bronner and Family Charitable Foundation.” She was also a teacher at Frankenmuth Public Schools before to joining her husband Wally at the famed Frankenmuth store.
There’s a new Seger in town. And he’s a sheriff in Michigan.
SAGINAW, MI — It was less than 10 seconds into William Federspiel’s fifth song of the night when the Saginaw County sheriff ventured off-script. Just for the fun of it. His 10-piece Bob Seger cover band was building its rhythmic tempo in the opening moments of the group’s rendition of “Shakedown” — the Michigan rocker’s police chase-themed, ‘80s-pop contribution to the “Beverly Hills Cop II” soundtrack — when Federspiel heard someone yell something from the crowd of 400 people watching his performance at The Vault in Saginaw last weekend. With a showman’s instincts, he turned the impromptu interaction quickly into opportunity.
Small school district in Michigan's Montcalm County isolated kids 4,000 times in 5 years
A small school district in central Michigan isolated children with disabilities in rooms more than 4,000 times over the last five school years — the most by far of any Michigan school district — and administrators will not reveal why. Instead, leaders of Montcalm Area Intermediate School District say their treatment of some of the most vulnerable children is necessary and that their high numbers could be attributable to record keeping that is “beyond reproach.” ...
Michigan Woman Tried To Get Rewards Points When Paying With Stolen Credit Card
"Greed," Michael Douglas' character Gordon Gecko once said in the movie Wall Street, "is good." "Not always," responded Jojo Girard to the screen. West Michigan Couple Busted In Cedar Springs For Running A Criminal Enterprise. This should go without saying, but if you're using a stolen credit card, you don't...
Irene Bronner Who Helped Create The World’s Largest Christmas Store Has Passed Away
Irene Bronner, who opened Bronner's Christmas Wonderland in Frankenmuth, the world's largest Christmas store, with her husband in 1951, passed away on Sunday, October 16th at the age of 95. Her husband Wally passed away back in 2008. Life Before Working At Bronner's Christmas Wonderland. Before Irene joined Bronner's Christmas...
Michigan man exits car after crashing into deer, killed when second vehicle strikes him
UNION TWP, MI — After crashing into a deer on an Isabella County road, a Shepherd man emerged from his car, only to be struck by another vehicle and fatally injured. About 7:06 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, sheriff’s deputies responded to the initial car-deer crash on northbound US-127 near Broomfield Road in Union Township. While they were en route, they learned two additional vehicles had collided at the scene.
Saginaw man charged in triple murder where pregnant woman was killed
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A man has been charged in connection with the deadly shootings of three people in Saginaw this past spring. Police say 49-year-old Juan Mireles faces nine charges, including three counts of open murder. He is accused of killing Laura Buendia, her nephew Mariano Escareño and her cousin Rafael Campos.
Michigan deputy hospitalized after drug exposure, but experts say alleged overdoses ‘near scientific impossibility’
WILLIAMS TWP, MI — Responding to an apparent fatal drug overdose in a garage, a Bay County Sheriff’s deputy began gathering a white powder for evidence when he lost consciousness. Though he was briefly hospitalized, the deputy was cleared of toxic exposure to drugs. “We were under the...
Michigan woman spends $1.1M of mother’s money after being named her guardian due to strokes, AG says
SAGINAW, Mich. – After her mother had multiple strokes and was unable to care for herself, a Michigan woman is accused of spending $1.1 million of her money without permission, including the purchase of a $660,000 condo in Florida that she later hoped to inherit. Officials said Valda Cork,...
AG appoints Mt. Pleasant Attorney County Public Administrator
Attorney General Dana Nessel today announced the appointment of Mark Pasquali as the Isabella County Public Administrator. A swearing-in ceremony was conducted electronically on September 27. Pasquali, a resident of Mount Pleasant, is president of the Isabella County Bar Association and his firm Pasquali Law Offices, PLLC has offices in Mount Pleasant and Canadian Lakes. The primary focus of his practice is probate and estate matters.
Grocery store owner injured in hit-and-run
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw county business owner, known for his animated posts on Facebook is recovering after he was injured in a hit-and-run in the parking lot of his store. Gabe Shoup who is known among locals in the city of Burt for his “beep beep” videos on...
Michigan man freed from prison after judge throws out convictions
A man who spent nearly 25 years in prison walked out as a free man Wednesday after a judge overturned his murder convictions.
New details revealed in 'road rage' arrest, firing of Kent County deputy
The termination letter reveals Aranda repeatedly punched a man who is a paraplegic during what's described as a “road rage incident.”
Zilwaukee Bridge inspection will impact I-75 traffic
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation said a scheduled inspection of the Zilwaukee Bridge would impact traffic this week. Crews were expected to look at the bridge on Monday and Tuesday. MDOT said the right lane of SB I-75 from Adams Street to M-13 would be...
Deputies Identify Man Killed In Isabella County Crash
UPDATE 10/18/22 11:45 a.m. The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in a series of crashes on US-127. Deputies say a car vs. deer crash on Monday morning led to more crashes, one of them fatal. Joshua Davis, a 33-year-old man from the Shepherd area passed...
Former Isabella County Sherriff Passes Away
Former Sherriff Barry Delau passed away peacefully Friday morning surrounded by family, according to the Isabella County Sherriff’s Office. Sheriff Delau was employed by the Isabella County Sheriffs Office in 1973, and was employed as a road patrol deputy and K9 Officer. In 1989, K9 Deputy Delau was elected as the Sheriff, holding the position until his retirement in 2004.
BOND REVOKED | Allged driver in deadly Ionia crash sent back to jail after new charges
IONIA, Mich — Bond has been revoked for the alleged driver facing eight new charges in connection to a deadly crash involving bicyclists taking part in a Make-A-Wish event. Mandy Benn appeared in Ionia District Court Friday to be arraigned on the new charges, which include two counts of second degree murder, operating under the influence causing death and three counts of having a controlled substance.
