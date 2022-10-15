Read full article on original website
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced that its commitment to building exceptionally water-efficient homes has again been recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for a record 12th consecutive year. KB Home is the first and only homebuilder to receive the WaterSense ® Sustained Excellence Award , the highest level of recognition given by EPA’s WaterSense program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005352/en/ KB Home wins 2022 WaterSense® Sustained Excellence Award, the only national homebuilder to receive this prestigious honor. (Photo: Business Wire)
WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Guidepost Solutions, a global leader in domestic and international investigations, compliance solutions, monitoring, and security and technology consulting, today announced the appointment of seasoned compliance executive Crystal Jezierski as a senior managing director based out of the firm’s Washington, D.C. office. Jezierski will assist organizations across the globe on the design and implementation of global compliance programs; remediation during government enforcement actions; risk assessments; internal investigations; compliance training; and compliance program operations, management, and oversight. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018006222/en/ Crystal Jezierski, Senior Managing Director, Guidepost Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)
the university of hawai'i system
UH Hilo signs exchange agreement with Hiroshima university
A new exchange agreement between the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and Eikei University of Hiroshima will enable students from both universities to study at the other institution. UH Hilo Chancellor Bonnie Irwin welcomed a delegation from Japan to campus on October 14 to pen the document. The group’s visit to UH Hilo was part of a week-long visit to Hawaiʻi to celebrate 25 years of a sister state relationship between Hawaiʻi and Hiroshima Prefecture.
