LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced that its commitment to building exceptionally water-efficient homes has again been recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for a record 12th consecutive year. KB Home is the first and only homebuilder to receive the WaterSense ® Sustained Excellence Award , the highest level of recognition given by EPA’s WaterSense program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005352/en/ KB Home wins 2022 WaterSense® Sustained Excellence Award, the only national homebuilder to receive this prestigious honor. (Photo: Business Wire)

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 26 MINUTES AGO