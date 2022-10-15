Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in North CarolinaTravel MavenForsyth County, NC
Raleigh mass shooting suspect's parents release a written statement
RALEIGH, N.C. — The parents of the teen gunman that murdered five people and injured two others in Raleigh's mass shooting spoke out, according to CBS affiliate WNCN. Alan and Elise Thompson released a written statement:. “Words cannot begin to describe our anguish and sorrow." “Our son Austin inflicted...
cbs17
Suspect in killing of 2 teens appears in Orange County court
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The 17-year-old suspect linked to the murder of two teenagers in Orange County is in North Carolina. In September, the bodies of 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark were found in woods in western Orange County off Buckhorn Road, by two ATV riders. Lyric...
Man shot, killed in Rockingham County on Wimbish Road, deputies say
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An investigation is underway in Rockingham County after a man was shot and killed on Monday, according to a Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office news release. Around 1:43 p.m., Rockingham County deputies responded when they were told someone was shot on Wimbish Road in Stoneville. Arriving deputies found Ryan Douglas Burroughs, […]
wfmynews2.com
Two teens shot to death in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A teenage male was shot in the head in Winston-Salem Saturday night, police say. Winston-Salem police responded to report made by Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center stating a man arrived to the hospital with a gunshot to the head. The victim was identified as...
Person seriously injured after a shooting on Holt Ave. and E. Bessemer in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was seriously injured after being shot in Greensboro Tuesday evening, according to police. Greensboro Police got a call around 6:28 about a shooting at Holt Avenue at East Bessemer Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim...
Human remains found on Asbury Road in Westfield, NC
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies with the Stokes County Sheriff's Office were called to help search a home where they found human remains in a North Carolina home. The NCSBI called upon deputies to execute a search warrant at the 1700 block of Ashbury Road in Westfield. While searching the home, human remains were found on the property.
Police: 12+ gunshots fired in same North Carolina neighborhood where mass shooting happened; no injuries reported
More than a dozen gunshots were fired Sunday night in a Raleigh neighborhood where a mass shooting took place less than four days ago.
$5M bond placed on man for assaulting a minor for almost 7 years Lexington, police say
LEXINGTON, N.C. — An investigation with the Lexington Police Department's SVU led officers to an incident involving an underaged girl and a man Tuesday, according to police reports. Detectives said since 2015, sexual offenses took place on multiple occasions with a juvenile female. Police said the victim and suspect...
Man found shot to death reportedly threatened another man in Rockingham County
STONEVILLE, N.C. — Deputies with the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office believe a man was shot to death by the person who called 9-1-1 Monday. Around 1:43 p.m., deputies received a call about a person who was shot on Wimbish Road. When deputies arrived, they found Ryan Douglas Burroughs, 34,...
Man robbed, shot at hotel on Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot during a robbery. According to Winston-Salem police, just after midnight they were called to a hotel on Peters Creek Parkway about a man who had been shot. When they arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the “lower […]
carolinajournal.com
Appeals Court rules deputy made Fourth Amendment ‘seizure’ by blocking driver’s exit
A unanimous N.C. Court of Appeals panel ruled that a law enforcement officer "seized" a driver by parking behind that driver with blue lights flashing and blocking the driver's exit. The "seizure" under the U.S. Constitution's Fourth Amendment and the N.C. Constitution's ban on general warrants will help an Orange...
carolinajournal.com
Greensboro admits it unfairly targeted pro-life protesters under COVID-19 order
In a lawsuit settlement, the City of Greensboro has agreed that it violated the First Amendment free speech rights of several pro-life protesters by barring them from accessing a sidewalk outside an abortion facility. Greensboro police arrested the protesters — part of the ministry Love Life — in spring of...
1 person shot in the neck after ‘alercation’ in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Friday night. At 8:05 p.m. on Friday, officers with WSPD’s Patrol Division and Gun Crime Reduction Unit came to the 2000 block of Urban Street after getting a report of a person being shot. At the scene, […]
Should a man convicted of murder in High Point be paroled? North Carolina wants to know
GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP) – A man convicted in Guilford County of killing his brother-in-law for cash, a crime that became the subject of a true-crime TV episode, could be the next inmate released from prison in North Carolina. But this time the North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, which for months has been announcing […]
Greensboro Police Department looking to fill more than 100 positions
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police need to fill dozens of job openings. The department has more than 100 vacancies to fill. To combat a difficult labor market, they're trying something different. This week, anyone interested in a job can get a peek at GPD's academy. WFMY News 2's Grace...
After teen shooting victim dies in the hospital, Winston-Salem police say they found 2nd victim in a parking lot
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two teenagers are dead after being shot in Winston-Salem, police say. According to Winston-Salem Police Department, they were called to an area hospital around 10:15 p.m. about a man who had been shot in the head. The victim, identified as Marcus Lee Marshall, 19, died in the hospital. As officers investigated […]
2 drivers injured in Winston-Salem crash involving school bus, pickup truck, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two drivers were injured in a crash on Tuesday afternoon between a school bus and pickup truck, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Around 3:16 p.m., officers with the WSPD were called to the 3600 block of Reynolda Road when they were told about a crash with injuries involving […]
WXII 12
Stokes County: Human remains found buried at Asbury home
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies confirm finding human remains at a Stokes County house late Tuesday morning. The Stokes County Sheriff's Office and Surry County Sheriff's Office were called to assist the NC SBI with a search warrant at the home located at 1791 Asbury Road in Westfield, North Carolina.
Cash stolen from NC Family Dollar in daytime armed robbery
Investigators say that a man entered the store and took an undisclosed amount of cash before running away.
Retired Kernersville officer ministers to Raleigh community, days after 5 people were killed
RALEIGH, N.C. — Healing, that was the message shared in the Hedingham neighborhood on Saturday. On Thursday, shots echoed throughout the neighborhood's quiet suburban streets, killing 5 and injuring 2 others. With candles in hand and heavy hearts, the shaken community gathered to remember those lost. Along with the...
