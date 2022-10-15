ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

syvnews.com

6 candidates vie for one Lompoc Unified school board seat

Six Lompoc school board candidates are vying for the only at-large seat open in the Nov. 8 General Election including incumbent Nancy Schuler-Jones, who is seeking a second term. The at-large seat up for grabs is a short-term post made vacant by former Lompoc Unified School District Board President Bill...
LOMPOC, CA
syvnews.com

Photos: Central Coast Airfest wraps up two-days of shows with Sunday performance

Thousands of people gathered at the Santa Maria Airport this weekend to celebrate aviation during the Central Coast AirFest. Vintage warbirds, high-octane air performances and a multitude of static displays returned for a second day on Sunday, along with an Octoberfest-themed beer garden, food trucks, and plenty of activities for the whole family.
SANTA MARIA, CA

