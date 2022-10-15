Read full article on original website
Lompoc mayoral candidates share views on city finances, operations and look forward
Lompoc voters will be asked to select between two mayoral candidates Nov. 8: Jenelle Osborne is the current mayor; Jim Mosby is a former council member. Both are business owners with years of experience on the city council, various commissions and with nonprofits. Though Lompoc voters face their first by-district...
6 candidates vie for one Lompoc Unified school board seat
Six Lompoc school board candidates are vying for the only at-large seat open in the Nov. 8 General Election including incumbent Nancy Schuler-Jones, who is seeking a second term. The at-large seat up for grabs is a short-term post made vacant by former Lompoc Unified School District Board President Bill...
League of Women Voters hosting two candidate forums | Guest Commentary
This year’s elections seem more perplexing than ever. There are new districts for school board elections and other districts for county elections, even others for Airport Board and City Council. Do you know which districts you live in for each of these elections?. Another question some have is: How...
Photos: The 10th annual Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down served hundreds in Santa Maria this weekend
The Santa Barbara County Stand Down provided a chance for veterans to get support and services such as healthcare screenings, employment assistance, on-the-spot assessments and crisis counseling this weekend at the Santa Maria Fairpark.
Lompoc Hospital Foundation 'Colorthon' fundraiser set for Oct. 29 at Mission Club
Registration is now open for the annual Lompoc Hospital District Foundation Colorthon 5K at the Mission Club in Vandenberg Village on Oct. 29. The fundraising event will begin with registration for individuals, families and groups at 8 a.m. in the club parking lot. The untimed event is open to all.
Paul Flores found guilty of first degree murder in Kristin Smart case; Ruben Flores found not guilty
A Monterey County jury found Paul Flores guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart Tuesday. Ruben Flores, Paul’s father, was found not guilty of accessory after the fact by a separate jury in connection with the 1996 disappearance of Smart after an off-campus party in San Luis Obispo.
Man accused of Hollister Ranch fire pleads guilty to felony arson charge
A man accused of setting a fire on Hollister Ranch almost eight months ago will be sentenced next week after pleading guilty to one count of felony arson last week, Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley said. Edward Junior Macklin, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of arson...
Photos: Central Coast Airfest wraps up two-days of shows with Sunday performance
Thousands of people gathered at the Santa Maria Airport this weekend to celebrate aviation during the Central Coast AirFest. Vintage warbirds, high-octane air performances and a multitude of static displays returned for a second day on Sunday, along with an Octoberfest-themed beer garden, food trucks, and plenty of activities for the whole family.
Arroyo Grande wins Mountain League CIF sectional qualifying tournament; SJ advances
Medalist Bella Gunasayan shot a 72, leading the Arroyo Grande girls golf team to victory at the Mountain League CIF Central Section Qualifying Tournament at Chalk Mountain in Atascadero Monday. The Eagles rolled to the win with a team score of 399 and qualified for the Central Section Division 1...
