WRGB
Williams Street building will become center for homeless in Saratoga Springs
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — The first Code Blue of the season has been issued in Saratoga Springs. The alert is aimed at urging homeless people to come inside when temperatures drop. The Shelters of Saratoga opened the Code Blue shelter at 4 Adelphi Street Monday through Thursday, from...
WRGB
Missing teen: Summer Weidman of Saratoga Springs
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Saratoga Springs Police Department are asking for help locating a missing high school student. Summer Weidman is 5’5” tall, and wearing camo pants with a black long sleeve shirt, and black and white Converse as seen in the photo. Summer carries a...
WRGB
Pine Hills community meets to seek solutions to violence in neighborhood, city
The Pine Hills community is coming together in light of recent violence, the Neighborhood Association of Pine Hills along with SNUG, which is an acronym for “Should Never Use Guns,” and is also guns spelled backwards, hosted a meeting of more than 3 dozen neighborhood residents and other stake-holders who all came together looking for solutions to keep each other safe in their neighborhood.
WRGB
Toys For Tots ride raises thousands to buy gifts for children in need
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Sunday kicked off the annual Toys For Tots donation season!. Hundreds of bikers made their annual ride from Brunswick Harley Davidson to the Niskayuna ShopRite Plaza, where they donated money and gifts to the Toys For Tots organization. Just Sunday afternoon, they raised roughly...
WRGB
"Many types of disabilities out there" advocates speak out at Saratoga Co. board meeting
BALLSTON SPA, NY (WRGB) — Saratoga County resident Darlene McGraw has highlighted the lack of ADA compliant sidewalks and services in municipalities throughout Saratoga County most recently the sidewalks in Mechanicville. Tuesday, she brought those concerns to the Saratoga County Board of Supervisors. McGraw was accompanied by fellow disability...
WRGB
Top TAKE 5 prize, nearly $13,000, sold in Latham Stewart's
LATHAM, NY (WRGB) — There's a new lottery winner in the Capital Region. The New York Lottery announced Sunday that one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the October 15 TAKE 5 drawing. The ticket, worth $12,965.00, was purchased at Stewart's Shops #210, located at 605 Loudon Road in Latham.
WRGB
CBS 6 Melodies of Christmas 2022
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) —2022 marks the 43rd year of the CBS 6 Melodies of Christmas and also brings the much anticipated return to an in-person show at Proctors Theater in Schenectady December 15-18, 2022!. Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, November 1, at 10am through the Proctors Box Office....
WRGB
Road repairs begin in Troy's annual pavement program
TROY, NY (WRGB) — If you're driving in the city of Troy this week you might need to plan ahead as roads throughout the city will be closed and getting repaved. The work is part of Troy's annual citywide paving program to rebuild roads and improve pedestrian safety in neighborhoods.
WRGB
Amazon faces off with union in fight for a second warehouse
NEW YORK (AP) — The startup union that clinched a historic labor victory at Amazon earlier this year is slated to face the company yet again as it aims to rack up more wins that could force the reluctant retail behemoth to the negotiating table. This time, the Amazon Labor Union and the nation's second-largest private employer are facing off at another warehouse in the town of Schodack, near Albany, New York.
WRGB
Amazon workers overwhelmingly reject union bid for Schodack warehouse
SCHODACK, NY (WRGB) — Amazon employees who work at the Albany-area warehouse have overwhelmingly voted against forming a union. Tuesday’s ballot count comes after months-long efforts by the Amazon Labor Union (ALU) to organize workers at the facility, known as ALB1, located in Schodack. By a vote of...
WRGB
Cohoes man sentenced to 8 years, convicted of firing into a group in Albany in 2021
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A Cohoes man will serve eight years in state prison, followed by 5 years of post-release supervision, in connection with an incident in Albany in July of last year. Albany County District Attorney P. David Soares announced the sentencing of Armando Sanchez, 31, Tuesday in...
WRGB
Healthcare aid accused of stealing money from an elderly resident
WEST SAND LAKE, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested a Bethlehem woman, accused of stealing money from a resident at a senior living facility. Back on September 2rd, State Police received a complain of stolen money from an elderly resident. Investigators say Deborah J. Miller, 42,...
WRGB
Loaded handgun recovered, juvenile arrested at Crossgates Mall Saturday
GUILDERLAND, NY (WRGB) — A teen faces weapons charges, accused of having a loaded weapon at Crossgates Mall Saturday. At approximately 8:34pm Saturday, while patrolling in the area of Crossgates Mall, members of the Guilderland Police Department approached a juvenile while outside of the mall who was acting suspiciously and appeared to have a weapon.
WRGB
Four face an Albany County Judge, accused in fatal shooting of a 32 year old woman
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A total of four faced an Albany County Court Judge on October 14th and 18th, arraigned on charges in connection to a fatal 2021 shooting. Terrence Anthony, 42, Vramir Branch, 33, Marcel Perry, 35, and Raa’jiem Coleman, 32, are accused in the shooting death of Shanita Thomas.
WRGB
Police recover semi-automatic handgun, arrest suspect, at Crossgates Mall
GUILDERLAND, NY (WRGB) — For the second time in three days, police have recovered a loaded weapon -- and arrested the person found carrying it -- at Crossgates Mall. On Tuesday at about 4:38 p.m. members of the Guilderland Police Department responded to Dick's Sporting Goods in Crossgates Mall for a report of a male who was in possession of a handgun.
WRGB
Speed, alcohol contributed to a fatal crash in Amsterdam
AMSTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the driver killed in a crash on October 17th. Just after 1:30 AM, Investigators say 27-year-old Yogeshwer Meghbarran of Schenectady was traveling westbound on State Highway 5 between Truax Road and Cranes Hollow Road when he lost control of his Mitsubishi Eclipse.
WRGB
Ballston man convicted in jury trial of felony assault using a shovel
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A Ballston man could get more than 25 years in prison, convicted in a 2021 assault that involved striking a victim with a shovel. Saratoga County District Attorney Karen A. Heggen reports that Troy M. Tenace, 33 of Sherwood Lane in the Town of Ballston, was convicted Monday in Saratoga County Court by a trial jury of Assault in the First Degree, a "Class B" violent felony; two counts of Assault in the Second Degree, "Class D" violent felonies; and Criminal Obstruction of Breathing or Blood Circulation, a "Class A" misdemeanor. The conviction concludes a five-day trial.
WRGB
Man arrested twice in one day on DWI charges, say State Police
HADLEY, NY (WRGB) — State Police say a Hadley man was arrested twice in one day, accused of DWI. According to State Police, at around 9:16 AM on October 13th, troopers responded to Wilton Mountain Road in Corinth, NY, for the reports of a pickup off the roadway. 37-year-old Jeffrey R. Nadeau was arrested after State Police say he was in the driver seat after his truck struck a utility pole. He was arrested for DWI, with a reported B.A.C of 0.17%, according to State Police. He was issued tickets and released.
WRGB
Galway man accused of pointing loaded gun at victim during domestic incident
GALWAY, NY (WRGB) — A Galway man faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges following an investigation by the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office. Scott A. Johnson, 45, was arrested following an investigation into a domestic incident. Johnson is accused of pointing a loaded handgun at a victim during the domestic dispute.
WRGB
Overnight two car crash leaves one person dead in Amsterdam
AMSTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — One person is dead after an early morning crash in Montgomery county. The sheriff's office says it happened around 1:45 Monday morning on route five between Truax road and Cranes Hollow Road in the town of Amsterdam. Investigators say no tickets have been issues so...
