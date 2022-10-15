Read full article on original website
WRGB
"Many types of disabilities out there" advocates speak out at Saratoga Co. board meeting
BALLSTON SPA, NY (WRGB) — Saratoga County resident Darlene McGraw has highlighted the lack of ADA compliant sidewalks and services in municipalities throughout Saratoga County most recently the sidewalks in Mechanicville. Tuesday, she brought those concerns to the Saratoga County Board of Supervisors. McGraw was accompanied by fellow disability...
RPI graduate student named Miss United States
A Graduate student from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) Lily Donaldson was named Miss United States on Sunday.
WRGB
CDTA, Blake Annex announce universal access partnership
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — CDTA announced a new partnership Tuesday, with the Blake Annex in Albany. The Blake Annex on Steuben Place is home to 23 organizations- with 135 members, powered by the United Way. The new universal access partnership means members will get unlimited ridership within any CDTA...
uticaphoenix.net
Regional: The Family Counseling Center in Golversville Welcomes New Staff
Gloversville, NY—The Family Counseling Center is happy to welcome twelve new staff members during the third quarter of 2022. The group joins an organization focused on building a healthy community through support, engagement, and empowerment, and includes the following individuals:. Elizabeth Anelli, Domestic Violence On-Call Advocate. Francesca Boyer, Domestic...
WRGB
Pine Hills community meets to seek solutions to violence in neighborhood, city
The Pine Hills community is coming together in light of recent violence, the Neighborhood Association of Pine Hills along with SNUG, which is an acronym for “Should Never Use Guns,” and is also guns spelled backwards, hosted a meeting of more than 3 dozen neighborhood residents and other stake-holders who all came together looking for solutions to keep each other safe in their neighborhood.
Guilderland students walkout after incident at football game
Around 100 students walked out of Guilderland High School on Tuesday in response to an incident that took place at the football game on Friday.
WRGB
Troy youth programs share in $90,000 from American Rescue Plan
TROY, NY (WRGB) — Tuesday, the city of Troy presented several youth programs with a $90,000 check!. Funding comes from the American Rescue Plan, through the “Troy Now Initiative.”. The funding will help the organizations secure new equipment and assist with future expenses. The check goes to youth...
Saratoga County kicks off ‘Love our Locals $20.22’ campaign
The Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce on Monday announced the kickoff to "Love our Locals $20.22," which will begin Friday, October 21, and run through the end of the year.
Cambridge restaurant closes, looks for new owner
The Bog, located at 52 East Main Street in Cambridge, has closed as of October 17. The owner Mark Harwood made the announcement in a Facebook post that morning.
Voting opens for the scariest house in Glens Falls
It's a haunting time of the year in Glens Falls. The best Halloween-themed house in town is a powerful title to wield, and 19 houses across the city are duking it out with jack-o-lanterns, cobwebs and festive spirit.
Albany pickleball courts close to completion
According to Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan, Albany's first pickleball courts are close to being finished.
WRGB
Fun Fair Book Giveaway puts books in the hands of Capital Region kids
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Studies say one in four children in America grow up without learning how to read, but it doesn't take much to change that. Six additional minutes of reading per day can increase a child's reading abilities, and kids who read at least 20 minutes a day are exposed to 2 million words each year.
Clothing Drive at Saratoga Springs non-profit
The Franklin Community Center is in need of children and youth clothing, sizes 2T through 14/16. If you would like to donate clean, gently used items, the community center will be accepting donations through October 28.
WRGB
Amazon workers overwhelmingly reject union bid for Schodack warehouse
SCHODACK, NY (WRGB) — Amazon employees who work at the Albany-area warehouse have overwhelmingly voted against forming a union. Tuesday’s ballot count comes after months-long efforts by the Amazon Labor Union (ALU) to organize workers at the facility, known as ALB1, located in Schodack. By a vote of...
North Country COVID cases prompt push for boosters
Officials confirmed nearly 30 new cases in a three-country region Sunday.
Hoffman Carwash offering free car wash with food donation
For the 11th consecutive year, and the second time in 2022, Hoffman's Car Wash is collecting non-perishable food items in exchange for a free ultimate car wash.
Is It Only a Matter of Time Before ‘Woke’ People Cancel This NY Lake?
With how touchy everyone is these days, it's hard to believe nobody's trumpeting for a name change for this popular Adirondack lake. I want to be clear here, I'm not actually suggesting we change the name of this lake. I really don't care one way or another... which is how I feel about cancel culture in general. People forget they can take the road of apathy. I spare myself a lot of mental anguish by not getting riled up over stupid stuff. Instead, I much prefer to watch arguments play out from the sidelines.
NHPR
'False stereotyping': Petition calls for removal of Rte. 2 statue depicting Indigenous man
A push is under way to get a giant statue depicting a Native American man in western Massachusetts taken down. The statue rises above the roof of a souvenir store called Native and Himalayan Views in Charlemont along Route 2. It was previously called the Big Indian Gift Shop. Tomantha...
Saratoga Springs high school student reported missing
The Saratoga Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing high school student.
lakegeorgeexaminer.com
11th Annual Baskets for Ben Fundraiser to benefit the Ben Osborn Memorial Fund
The Ben Osborn Memorial Fund is holding its 11th Annual Baskets for Ben fundraiser at the Queensbury VFW Post 6196, 32 Luzern Rd., Queensbury, New York on Friday, Oct. 28, 4:30-7 p.m. Auctioneer Roy Ross will lead the live auction of themed gift baskets. This year, baskets include golf packages,...
