ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRGB

CDTA, Blake Annex announce universal access partnership

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — CDTA announced a new partnership Tuesday, with the Blake Annex in Albany. The Blake Annex on Steuben Place is home to 23 organizations- with 135 members, powered by the United Way. The new universal access partnership means members will get unlimited ridership within any CDTA...
ALBANY, NY
uticaphoenix.net

Regional: The Family Counseling Center in Golversville Welcomes New Staff

Gloversville, NY—The Family Counseling Center is happy to welcome twelve new staff members during the third quarter of 2022. The group joins an organization focused on building a healthy community through support, engagement, and empowerment, and includes the following individuals:. Elizabeth Anelli, Domestic Violence On-Call Advocate. Francesca Boyer, Domestic...
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
WRGB

Pine Hills community meets to seek solutions to violence in neighborhood, city

The Pine Hills community is coming together in light of recent violence, the Neighborhood Association of Pine Hills along with SNUG, which is an acronym for “Should Never Use Guns,” and is also guns spelled backwards, hosted a meeting of more than 3 dozen neighborhood residents and other stake-holders who all came together looking for solutions to keep each other safe in their neighborhood.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Troy youth programs share in $90,000 from American Rescue Plan

TROY, NY (WRGB) — Tuesday, the city of Troy presented several youth programs with a $90,000 check!. Funding comes from the American Rescue Plan, through the “Troy Now Initiative.”. The funding will help the organizations secure new equipment and assist with future expenses. The check goes to youth...
TROY, NY
WRGB

Fun Fair Book Giveaway puts books in the hands of Capital Region kids

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Studies say one in four children in America grow up without learning how to read, but it doesn't take much to change that. Six additional minutes of reading per day can increase a child's reading abilities, and kids who read at least 20 minutes a day are exposed to 2 million words each year.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Amazon workers overwhelmingly reject union bid for Schodack warehouse

SCHODACK, NY (WRGB) — Amazon employees who work at the Albany-area warehouse have overwhelmingly voted against forming a union. Tuesday’s ballot count comes after months-long efforts by the Amazon Labor Union (ALU) to organize workers at the facility, known as ALB1, located in Schodack. By a vote of...
SCHODACK, NY
Big Frog 104

Is It Only a Matter of Time Before ‘Woke’ People Cancel This NY Lake?

With how touchy everyone is these days, it's hard to believe nobody's trumpeting for a name change for this popular Adirondack lake. I want to be clear here, I'm not actually suggesting we change the name of this lake. I really don't care one way or another... which is how I feel about cancel culture in general. People forget they can take the road of apathy. I spare myself a lot of mental anguish by not getting riled up over stupid stuff. Instead, I much prefer to watch arguments play out from the sidelines.
HAMILTON COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy