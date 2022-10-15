Read full article on original website
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – In district rivalry loss to the Midland Legacy Rebels, the Permian Panthers’ senior defensive back, Deonte Bass, had an insane interception to put the Panthers in great field position. Watch the video above for the full video.
You have spoken! Recently on Facebook, the Permian Basin was asked 'Who Has The Best Onion Rings in West Texas?' After many responses, here are the top answers! How many of these places have you tried?. • #1 CLEAR SPRINGS CAFE (MIDLAND, TEXAS) Wow, by far the place most people...
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The 12th annual fall festival returned to west Texas over the weekend. The City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department puts hundreds of hours into making this event what it is each year. The Fall Festival has been a staple of the community and continues to...
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the City of Midland, officers from the Midland Police Department are working an accident on W. Illinois Ave. Eastbound lanes are closed between blocks 2800 to 3200. Westbound lanes are being redirected onto Powell St. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and seek...
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Fredrick Calicutt has been sentenced to 15 years for robbery, a second-degree felony. According to the Ector County District Attorney’s office, Calicutt was arrested on January 6th, 2020 at the Sahara Motel along with an accomplice and a prostitute after robbing four different stores. Typically...
According to the Midland Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Midland on Monday. The crash happened at the intersection of Kansas St. and Andrews Highway. According to the Police, an SUV and a Dodge truck were involved in the two-vehicle accident.
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A freshman enrolled at Permian High School in Odessa was arrested over the weekend for a shooting threat. An ECISD spokesperson said in a press release, Odessa Police Department received a call on Sunday about a possible threat made by a student. ECISD’s threat assessment team started an immediate investigation and […]
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Midland has issued a traffic alert following a crash in the eastbound lanes of W Illinois Avenue. Eastbound lanes between blocks 2800 to 3200 are closed. Westbound lanes are being diverted onto Powell Street. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. The City did not […]
MIDLAND, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Brandy Bell, the owner of SoBell & Co. and host &. executive producer of Keeping Good Co., is excited to announce the 7th Annual Fall. Marketplace will take place from Thursday, October 13, 2022 to Saturday, October 15, 2022. Fall marketplace will be a fun-filled...
ODESSA, Texas — Teamwork makes the dream work, and the ultimate test of teamwork... is an escape room. "Escape rooms are when you get pretend locked into a room and you have to find the keys, the locks, the riddles, the puzzles, whatever it is that has been put in your way to be able to escape the room," Children's Librarian at Ector County Library Jamie Henry said.
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested last week after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend in the arm. Aiyanna McDade, 18, has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on October 13, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to an apartment home in the 5000 block of […]
MIDLAND, Texas — Gifts of Hope’s Pink in the Park had a big turnout today in Centennial Park. Not only was everyone there to have a good time, but also to show their support for those in their community who are survivors or still going through treatment for breast cancer.
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland police officers are working a car crash on Illinois Avenue that is impacting both eastbound and westbound lanes of traffic. According to a city spokesperson, eastbound lanes are closed between the 2800 block and 3200 block, while westbound lanes are being diverted onto Powell Street.
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland College board of trustees held a meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss a myriad of topics. The Health Sciences Department is set to see an addition to its offerings in the rebirth of a prior program, while the Aviation Maintenance Technician program that was announced to be revived a couple of months ago has seen some progress on the comeback trail.
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – After a heart-stopping experience on the shoulder of the road, a Midland man is warning other drivers: beware. Matthew Imholte said he was trying to be a Good Samaritan on Monday by stopping to help a stranded motorist in Midland County. At least, the driver appeared to be stranded, Matthew […]
MIDLAND, Texas — Isidro Trevino, better known as Sid, has called Midland home for nearly 70 years. But before moving to West Texas, Trevino served his country as a teen. “I was in the military first in 1946, 47, 48 right after the second World War and I had my military training in California and New Jersey, and after that they sent me to Germany as occupational forces and I was there for three years,” Trevino said.
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred at Burger King on Andrews Highway on October 16. According to the City of Midland, an SUV was traveling east on Kansas St. and failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign at the intersection of Kansas St. and Andrews Hwy. This led to the SUV hitting into a Dodge Truck that was also entering the intersection. The SUV then veered to the left and collided with the Burger King.
MIDLAND, Texas — Neighbor's Night at The Fall Marketplace is happening from 7 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 13. The event will take place at 4405 Cardinal Lane and is being hosted by Keeping Good Co. Tickets are $10 and all ticket sales will benefit Midland Children's Rehabilitation Center.
ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa robbery suspect is in jail after police say he lead them on a chase Monday. According to a spokesperson for Odessa Police, around noon officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle off of Beal Street with a robbery suspect inside. The suspect fled in...
Driving through the streets of West Texas on a daily basis, you may scratch your head most days thinking OMG another this another that? As far as businesses, as far as things you see every few miles. I find myself regularly saying to myself, 'wow, we really didn't need another one of those.' So I decided to ask the question on B93's Facebook, 'what does West Texas not need more of?' And boy did you come through!
