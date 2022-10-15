Read full article on original website
Minnesota gubernatorial candidates go on attack in debate
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Republican challenger Scott Jensen launched sharp attacks against Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday night over his handling of the violent unrest that followed the police killing of George Floyd, expressing incredulity when the Democratic incumbent said he was proud of how his administration responded. The...
Georgia Republican seeks to put 2020 aside for other issues
ATLANTA (AP) — Republican state Sen. Burt Jones is running for Georgia lieutenant governor on a platform of fighting inflation and crime and improving education. But Democrat Charlie Bailey is focusing on Jones’ efforts to deny Georgia’s electoral votes in 2020 to President Joe Biden. Jones says voters don’t care about that, while Bailey argues Jones is “un-American.” Bailey pledges to back Democratic priorities, including restoring abortion rights and expanding Medicaid. Jones says he wants to eliminate the state income tax and blames Democrats for rising crime. Libertarian Ryan Graham is also on the ballot.
Oklahoma governor sets March election for marijuana question
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has set a special election for March 7 for voters to decide whether to legalize the recreational use of marijuana. Stitt issued an executive order on Tuesday setting the date. Oklahomans for Sensible Marijuana Laws gathered enough signatures to qualify the question for a statewide vote. They hoped to have the question on next month’s general election ballot. But because it took longer than usual to count the signatures, there wasn’t enough time to print the ballots ahead of the November election. Stitt has said that while he supports the federal legalization of marijuana, he opposes the state question.
MN regent criticized for asking if campus is ‘too diverse’
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The vice chairman of the University of Minnesota Board of Regents is publicly questioning whether enrollment declines at one campus are because it’s “too diverse,” a question that has drawn criticism and calls for his resignation. At a meeting of the board that oversees the university system last week, Vice Chairman Steve Sviggum, a former Minnesota House speaker, asked the current Morris chancellor whether it was “possible at all from a marketing standpoint” that the campus had become “too diverse.” Sviggum says he has received a couple of letters from parents whose children aren’t going to go to Morris because it’s too diverse and wouldn’t “feel comfortable there.”
Lawsuit filed against Wisconsin senator in fatal car crash
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man whose 5-year-old daughter and her mother were killed in a car crash involving the Wisconsin state Senate’s minority leader has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the lawmaker. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Tuesday that Brandon Fink, whose daughter Khaleesi Fink and the girl’s mother, Alyssa Ortman, were killed in the July crash, filed the lawsuit Friday in Ashland County (Wisconsin) Circuit Court. Court documents show that the family lived in Clearfield, Pennsylvania. The lawsuit, which seeks unspecified damages, names Democratic state Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley, another driver and three insurance companies as defendants. According to police, Bewley pulled onto a highway in Ashland on July 22 and into the path of Ortman’s car.
Audit hits N. Dakota on vaccine handling; agency disputes it
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A state audit says the North Dakota Health Department stored thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses at incorrect temperatures or without temperature data over the past two years — and that some of the vaccine was administered to patients. The health department disputed the audit released Tuesday. Tim Wiedrich, who heads the agency’s virus response, says no non-viable vaccines were given to patients. The state analysis said nearly 2,000 Moderna doses were stored at incorrect temperatures and were administered to patients. The audit also found nearly 13,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccines were issued from storage with missing temperature data. Neither the Health Department nor the auditor’s office is recommending revaccination.
Amazon workers reject union bid in upstate New York
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon workers in upstate New York overwhelmingly rejected a union bid on Tuesday, handing a second defeat to the labor group that’s been attempting to drag the company to the negotiating table since its historic win earlier this year. Warehouse workers near Albany cast 406 votes out of the 612 ballots counted — or about 66% — against the Amazon Labor Union, giving the company enough support to push back the fledgling group composed of former and current Amazon workers. According to the National Labor Relations Board, 206 workers — or 33.6% — voted in favor of the group. The 31 additional ballots that were challenged by either Amazon or the union were not enough to sway the outcome.
NC clinics want nurses to offer medication-induced abortions
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Abortion providers and an abortion-rights group want some judges to permit more trained health professionals in North Carolina to prescribe pills for medication-induced abortions. Planned Parenthood South Atlantic filed a request Monday asking that a law be blocked that limits the dispensing from just certain licensed physicians. They say physician assistants, nurse practitioners and certified nurse midwives who work at clinics have expertise to dispense the medicines. They say such a change is needed because many out-of-state residents are seeking abortions in North Carolina following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision striking down Roe v. Wade. State lawmakers and officials defending the law will get to weigh in.
Enbridge will pay $11 million to settle pipeline violations
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — State regulators say Enbridge Energy, the owner and operator of the Line 3 pipeline project in northern Minnesota, will pay more than $11 million after investigations identified water quality violations and three aquifer breaches related to the pipeline’s construction The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and Department of Natural Resources on Monday announced the results from investigations of water quality violations and aquifer breaches related to the construction project. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison also said he has filed a misdemeanor criminal charge against Enbridge for taking water without a permit at the Clearbrook aquifer. A statement from Enbridge said that the charge will be dismissed following one year of compliance with state water rules.
NJ casino, sports betting, online revenue up 7% in September
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s casinos, horse tracks that offer sports betting and the online partners of both types of gambling outlets won nearly $485 million from gamblers in September, up nearly 7% from a year earlier. And the nine casinos edged past the amount they won from in-person gamblers in September 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic hit. They won nearly $252 million, up 1.3% compared with three years ago. But much of that came from the performance of just two casinos: Hard Rock and Ocean; the other seven casinos are still trailing the in-person revenue levels they had before the pandemic hit.
Police: Campaign signs found booby-trapped with razor blades
NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Police say political signs in southeastern Pennsylvania have been found booby-trapped with razor blades, which resulted in sliced fingers for one resident. Upper Makefield Township police said Sunday that a resident found a sign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro placed without permission on their property, and while trying to remove it found razor blades “placed around the perimeter of the sign.” Signs for two other Democratic candidates were also found to be booby-trapped. Police said their investigation continues and warned residents to use caution in removing signs placed on their property without permission.
Former prosecutor sentenced for bribery, extortion, fraud
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A former state attorney in north Florida has been sentenced to three years and four months in federal prison for participating in a bribery and extortion scheme. Court records show 54-year-old Jeffrey Siegmeister was sentenced Monday in Jacksonville federal court. He previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to use a facility of commerce for bribery and extortion and three other charges. Siegmeister was the elected state attorney for the 3rd Judicial Circuit of Florida from 2013 through 2019. According to court documents, Siegmeister conspired with one defense attorney over several years by soliciting bribes in exchange for the favorable disposition of charges. In a separate case, officials say Siegmeister dismissed two DUI charges in exchange for a $20,000 discount on a tractor.
