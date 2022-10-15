Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel 25
Texas Boy Scout troop airlifted to safety after becoming trapped in New Mexico national forest
A Boy Scout troop from Texas was airlifted to safety by law enforcement officials after they became stranded in New Mexico's Gila National Forest. The group from El Paso set out for a weeklong camping trip on Oct. 1 and were set to return a week later, the Silver City Daily Press reported.
News Channel 25
Record Low Likely Tonight
25 WEATHER — We are likely going to break a record low tonight. We are forecasting a low of 34°. The record low is 37° from 1989. If we were to touch the 32° mark tonight...here is what it would mean:. 1) It would be the...
News Channel 25
Soccer Shots youth program kicking off in the Brazos Valley
BRAZOS VALLEY, Texas — Soccer Shots is a youth program designed to support children with their physical and personal development. Local children ages two to eight years old are eligible to participate in Central Texas and now in the Brazos Valley. Through positive reinforcement, this youth program gives children...
News Channel 25
Chilly Mornings, Nice Afternoons on the way in Central Texas
CENTRAL TEXAS — The fall-like feel has really settled in this morning across Central Texas! Grab the jacket as you're heading out the door because temperatures are starting off in the 40s! The best part is, we'll warm up into the upper 60s this afternoon with abundant sunshine! Dry air will hang around really keeping the fall-like feel in place!
News Channel 25
More rain possible tonight & Monday morning in Central Texas
25 WEATHER — A few showers will hang around this evening, but more rain will be arriving tonight. Most of our region should be able to pick up at least a little rain as the night goes on. Heavy rain is only anticipated in brief spots. The rain will continue tomorrow morning, especially for the southern half of our viewing area. By the afternoon, the showers will have come to an end and we should see some sun break out.
News Channel 25
III Corps and Fort Hood working to boost recruiting numbers
FORT HOOD, Texas — Every day brave men and women sign up to serve their country and go to war if needed but lately the recruiting numbers for the U.S. Army have been pretty low. It's an issue that recruiters are running into right here in Central Texas. ”It’s...
Comments / 0