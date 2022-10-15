ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, FL

Citrus County Chronicle

Lecanto girls, Goetz top GC8

The Lecanto girls golf team claimed yet another Gulf Coast 8 Conference team title Tuesday afternoon in Inverness, while in Crystal River at the boys league meet, Lecanto’s Gordon Goetz tied for medalist honors. Panthers win again.
LECANTO, FL
wild941.com

How Cold Will It Be In Tampa Tomorrow?

I personally am loving this cool weather. It’s giving me the “fall” feel. There is a cold front coming through today that will knock temperatures down from the 80’s to the low and middle 50’s by Wednesday. Go ahead and grab a jacket because it’s not going to get any warmer this week. According to WFLA News Channel 8, it will be 53 Degrees Thursday morning and 55 Friday. This will apparently be the coolest air that we have had since March. Tampa weather man Grant Gilmore has also issued a “Sock Watch” since it’s the first time we are seeing these temperatures this fall.
TAMPA, FL
Click10.com

Florida man wins big playing Lottery scratch-off game

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. – A Florida man is $1 million richer after playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced. According to Lottery officials, Alberto Caldo, 49, of Tarpon Springs, claimed his winnings this week at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings...
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Strong cold front passes today, colder tonight

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A strong cold front will pass through the area today. It’s mild and mostly cloudy this morning and a few showers are possible today. Skies will stay mostly cloudy throughout the day and temperatures will still be mild this afternoon with highs up near 80°. Winds will pick up later this […]
TAMPA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

FHP: Golf cart collides with girl, 5, on Citrus County Speedway access road

A golf cart collided with a 5-year-old girl at the Citrus County Speedway after the child ran onto an access road at the Inverness racetrack. Prior to the 6:45 p.m. crash Saturday, Oct. 15, a 42-year-old Hernando man was driving a green Club Car south on an unnamed and paved access road shared at the speedway by pedestrians, race cars and racetrack equipment, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
wild941.com

Someone In Florida Won The Mega Millions

Someone’s life in Florida is about to change for the better! One person in Florida has won a share of the Mega Millions. Check your ticket because it could be you. According to the Florida Lottery, “The two winning tickets were sold in California and Florida. The tickets matched the numbers 9, 22, 26, 41, and 44, plus the gold Mega Ball 19.” The winners are going to share the estimated prize of $494 million.WFLA tells us that the the winning ticket was purchased at a 7-11 in Fort Myers. No one has come forward yet, but I hope it’s you. Fort Myers just went through a lot with Hurricane Ian, and this will be a very nice blessing for someone.
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

Could The SeaGlass Tavern Be The Most Beautiful Restaurant In Tampa Bay?

What makes a great restaurant? Obviously it’s the food but decor and atmosphere play a role. Could the SeaGlass Tavern be the most beautiful restaurant in Tampa Bay?. From the looks of it, the SeaGlass Tavern will be a dining experience for the eyes as well as the palette. The menu brings tastes from New York City, Boston, and San Francisco all under one roof. But the decor of the SeaGlass Tavern is what will have you talking. When you step inside you will see “a gorgeous mix of textures ‘with a San Francisco Wharf feeling.’” According to management, the bar top will be a “show stopper.”
TAMPA, FL
wfla.com

Transplant Doctor Lost Everything During Hurricane Ian

The ripple effect of Hurricane Ian, impacted lives, businesses, and homes, but it also had a ripple effect impacting the world’s largest eye bank, headquartered in Tampa Bay. Jason Woody President and CEO of the Lions Eye Institute for Transplant and Research joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the...
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

South Tampa Publix evacuated after HazMat incident

TAMPA, Fla. — Employees and shoppers at the Publix Super Market at Gandy Shopping Center were evacuated after a HazMat incident occurred behind the store Tuesday afternoon, according to Tampa Fire Rescue. According to officials, the incident was caused by a construction worker who struck a line nearby. Out...
TAMPA, FL

