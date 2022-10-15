Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersBrooksville, FL
The Incompetent Authorities Who Released a Madman to Kill His VictimsSam H ArnoldClearwater, FL
2 Florida Destinations Mentioned in List of American Places that Feel EuropeanL. CaneSarasota, FL
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in FloridaKristen WaltersClearwater, FL
Tampa Avoids Ian's Direct Hit, So the Legend of the Native Blessing ContinuesAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Lecanto girls, Goetz top GC8
The Lecanto girls golf team claimed yet another Gulf Coast 8 Conference team title Tuesday afternoon in Inverness, while in Crystal River at the boys league meet, Lecanto’s Gordon Goetz tied for medalist honors. Panthers win again.
Hudson, October 17 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏐 games in Hudson. The River Ridge High School volleyball team will have a game with Fivay High School on October 17, 2022, 12:30:00. The Gulf High School volleyball team will have a game with Lecanto High School on October 17, 2022, 14:30:00.
wild941.com
How Cold Will It Be In Tampa Tomorrow?
I personally am loving this cool weather. It’s giving me the “fall” feel. There is a cold front coming through today that will knock temperatures down from the 80’s to the low and middle 50’s by Wednesday. Go ahead and grab a jacket because it’s not going to get any warmer this week. According to WFLA News Channel 8, it will be 53 Degrees Thursday morning and 55 Friday. This will apparently be the coolest air that we have had since March. Tampa weather man Grant Gilmore has also issued a “Sock Watch” since it’s the first time we are seeing these temperatures this fall.
Click10.com
Florida man wins big playing Lottery scratch-off game
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. – A Florida man is $1 million richer after playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced. According to Lottery officials, Alberto Caldo, 49, of Tarpon Springs, claimed his winnings this week at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings...
Missing 14-year-old Tampa girl found safe
Police have located a 14-year-old Tampa girl who was reported missing Tuesday morning.
gotodestinations.com
The 10 BEST Breakfast Spots in Tampa Bay, Florida – (With Photos)
There’s no shortage of amazing breakfast spots in Tampa Bay, Florida. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite before hitting the beach or a leisurely meal to start your day, you’ll find everything you’re looking for – and more – in Tampa Bay. From...
Strong cold front passes today, colder tonight
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A strong cold front will pass through the area today. It’s mild and mostly cloudy this morning and a few showers are possible today. Skies will stay mostly cloudy throughout the day and temperatures will still be mild this afternoon with highs up near 80°. Winds will pick up later this […]
Tampa Bay’s Best Corn Mazes
TampaBayDateNightGuide ~ Fun Ways to Celebrate Fall ~ Corn Mazes Along with Pumpkin...
Bullet from drive-by shooting hits Tampa middle school’s door
Police said their gunfire detection technology, ShotSpotter, identified shots in the 3400 block of North 16th Street at about 9 a.m. Monday, then they got a call about a shooting at a home across from Orange Grove Middle School, which is nearby.
Citrus County Chronicle
Alabama woman arrested for DUI, crashing into power pole in Crystal River
An Alabama woman was jailed on accusations she got behind the wheel with a blood alcohol content over two-and-a-half times the legal limit, struck a power pole while leaving a Crystal River restaurant, and drove off. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled Amanda Jewel Monroe Archer over Sunday, Oct. 16,...
Citrus County Chronicle
FHP: Golf cart collides with girl, 5, on Citrus County Speedway access road
A golf cart collided with a 5-year-old girl at the Citrus County Speedway after the child ran onto an access road at the Inverness racetrack. Prior to the 6:45 p.m. crash Saturday, Oct. 15, a 42-year-old Hernando man was driving a green Club Car south on an unnamed and paved access road shared at the speedway by pedestrians, race cars and racetrack equipment, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
usf.edu
The Cross-Bay Ferry will once again shuttle passengers between Tampa and St. Petersburg
For the sixth year, the Cross-Bay Ferry will transport passengers between downtown Tampa and St. Petersburg starting Oct. 19. The ferry returns after transporting a record-high 62,130 passengers from October 2021 and May 2022, according to a news release. “The Cross-Bay Ferry is returning this month and is well-positioned for...
wild941.com
Someone In Florida Won The Mega Millions
Someone’s life in Florida is about to change for the better! One person in Florida has won a share of the Mega Millions. Check your ticket because it could be you. According to the Florida Lottery, “The two winning tickets were sold in California and Florida. The tickets matched the numbers 9, 22, 26, 41, and 44, plus the gold Mega Ball 19.” The winners are going to share the estimated prize of $494 million.WFLA tells us that the the winning ticket was purchased at a 7-11 in Fort Myers. No one has come forward yet, but I hope it’s you. Fort Myers just went through a lot with Hurricane Ian, and this will be a very nice blessing for someone.
995qyk.com
Could The SeaGlass Tavern Be The Most Beautiful Restaurant In Tampa Bay?
What makes a great restaurant? Obviously it’s the food but decor and atmosphere play a role. Could the SeaGlass Tavern be the most beautiful restaurant in Tampa Bay?. From the looks of it, the SeaGlass Tavern will be a dining experience for the eyes as well as the palette. The menu brings tastes from New York City, Boston, and San Francisco all under one roof. But the decor of the SeaGlass Tavern is what will have you talking. When you step inside you will see “a gorgeous mix of textures ‘with a San Francisco Wharf feeling.’” According to management, the bar top will be a “show stopper.”
wfla.com
Transplant Doctor Lost Everything During Hurricane Ian
The ripple effect of Hurricane Ian, impacted lives, businesses, and homes, but it also had a ripple effect impacting the world’s largest eye bank, headquartered in Tampa Bay. Jason Woody President and CEO of the Lions Eye Institute for Transplant and Research joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the...
Bay News 9
South Tampa Publix evacuated after HazMat incident
TAMPA, Fla. — Employees and shoppers at the Publix Super Market at Gandy Shopping Center were evacuated after a HazMat incident occurred behind the store Tuesday afternoon, according to Tampa Fire Rescue. According to officials, the incident was caused by a construction worker who struck a line nearby. Out...
Dollar General faces new penalties for store safety issues in Tampa, elsewhere
Dollar General is facing another $1.68 million in fines after government safety inspectors found violations at four of the chain's stores in Alabama, Florida, and Georgia.
Florida Man Rams His Own Business During Attack on Woman
Tampa police say he was trying to strike the victim when he crashed his SUV through the front window
Vehicles covered by chemicals at Seminole Co. BJ’s Wholesale Club
A possible explosion was reported Tuesday afternoon at a BJ's Wholesale Club in Sanford.
Bicyclist killed in crash that shut down part of Dale Mabry Highway
Police said a bicyclist died in a collision on Dale Mabry Highway Monday morning.
Comments / 0