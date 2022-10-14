The Ephraim City Recreation Department has received a $300,000 grant from the Land and Water conservation Fund to go toward a future skate park. In a post to the Ephraim City Recreation Facebook page, it was shared that this grant brings the total up to $550,000 in grant money for that project. It was also shared that Custom Electrical Service, LLC will be donating their time, labor and materials to install lights for the skatepark. The design phase for the project is set to begin this winter.

EPHRAIM, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO