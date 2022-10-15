Read full article on original website
"Enough is Enough”, Joe Biden Angrily Reacts To The Mass Shooting In USAArenacrownsiRaleigh, NC
Free Concert in Downtown Cary on October 22ndJames TulianoCary, NC
N.C. Poor People’s Campaign march for voters’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
This Huge Flea Market in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensRaleigh, NC
Light the Night - Cancer Charity Hosting Fundraiser at Koka Booth on October 22ndJames TulianoCary, NC
WRAL
Suspected gunman's parents release first statement since Oct. 13 mass shooting in Raleigh neighborhood
The parents of the suspected gunman, Alan and Elise Thompson, issued a statement on Tuesday about the Oct. 13 shooting that killed five people and injured two others. The parents of the suspected gunman, Alan and Elise Thompson, issued a statement on Tuesday about the Oct. 13 shooting that killed five people and injured two others.
WRAL
'Overcome with grief': Parents of suspected gunman in Hedingham mass shooting release statement
RALEIGH, N.C. — The parents of the suspected gunman in last week’s mass shooting in a Raleigh neighborhood issued a written statement on Tuesday. “Words cannot begin to describe our anguish and sorrow. “Our son Austin inflicted immeasurable pain on the Raleigh community, and we are overcome with...
Parents of teen suspect in Raleigh mass shooting issue first statement
RALEIGH, N.C. — The parents of a 15-year-old suspect accused of killing 5 people and hurting two others during a mass shooting in Raleigh last week have shared their first statement since the attack, Channel 9′s affiliate ABC 11 reported on Tuesday. Through an attorney, Alan and Elise...
‘She was always happy;’ CJ grad killed in Raleigh shooting remembered by childhood friend
DAYTON — A woman from the Dayton area was one of five people killed in a shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina last week. Now her friends planning to unite to honor her life. Nicole Connors, 52, was on the porch talking to a neighbor when she was killed, her husband, Tracey Howard, told The Associated Press.
'Good news': Injured Raleigh mass shooting victim improving, RPD chief says in City Council update
Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson spoke at Tuesday's Raleigh City Council meeting to give a brief update on the investigation into the recent mass shooting
Police: 12+ gunshots fired in same North Carolina neighborhood where mass shooting happened; no injuries reported
More than a dozen gunshots were fired Sunday night in a Raleigh neighborhood where a mass shooting took place less than four days ago.
cbs17
Dispatch calls reveal how law enforcement tracked Raleigh mass shooting suspect
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dispatch calls out of Johnston County are painting a picture of how an alleged 15-year-old shooter spanned almost two miles while killing five people and injuring two more. What ended in the suspect hiding in a barn near Old Milburnie Road started on the other...
cbs17
Woman stabbed to death in Durham; suspect in custody, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was stabbed to death in north Durham and a suspect is in custody, police said. Police said the woman was stabbed Tuesday in the 400 block of Crutchfield Street. Officers say they responded to a call of a disturbance with a weapon shortly...
'She was not with us anymore': Husband of Raleigh shooting victim mourns loss of wife
RALEIGH, N.C. — Family, friends, neighbors and the community continue to mourn the five people who lost their lives and two people injured during the Oct. 13 shooting in Raleigh’s Hedingham neighborhood. Tracey Howard is the husband of the late Nicole Connors, who was among the five people...
A year later, father of fallen Knightdale officer feels son will leave lasting legacy
KNIGHTDALE, N.C. — It's hard to believe it's been a year since rookie Knightdale Police Officer Ryan Hayworth was struck and killed while responding to an accident on the side of I-540 by a suspected drunk driver. While Hayworth's family is still grieving, they believe they have seen Ryan's...
cbs17
Gang member shot 63-year-old woman while they were both driving in Rocky Mount, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A felon who is a gang member was arrested after he shot a 63-year-old woman driving her car while he was also driving in Rocky Mount, police said. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday in the area of 2600 block of N. Wesleyan Boulevard, which is a few blocks south of North Carolina Wesleyan University, Rocky Mount Police said in a news release.
WITN
Shooting suspect turns himself in after wounded woman drives herself to hospital
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police say they have arrested a man in the shooting where an injured woman drove herself to the hospital. The Rocky Mount Police Department says 22-year-old Mark Williams turned himself in and was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, discharging from an enclosure, discharging into occupied property, damage to property, and discharging in city limits.
17-year-old accused of killing Lyric Woods, Devin Clark appears in court
The 17-year-old accused of killing two high school students in Orange County appeared in court Tuesday afternoon.
Shots fired inside a house in the Hedingham neighborhood; 1 man in custody: Police
The man who fired the weapon is facing possible charges of discharging a firearm in city limits.
Knightdale High School comes together for homecoming after death of classmate in Raleigh mass shooting
Knightdale High School held its annual homecoming football game after it was postponed Friday following the mass shooting in East Raleigh.
Families shaken after shots fired inside Hedingham home close to mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police said residents were in tears Sunday night after shots were fired inside a home in the same neighborhood where a mass shooting took place only days ago. Around 10:30 p.m., police responded to the home in the 4900 block of Royal Adelaide Way, in...
wfmynews2.com
North Carolina toddler fatally shoots himself, sheriff says
BENSON, N.C. — A North Carolina sheriff's office said a toddler fatally shot himself while playing with a handgun. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to West Watson Road in Benson on Sunday night and found a 2-year-old boy near a vehicle with a gunshot wound.
cbs17
Raleigh man recounts seeing shooting suspect on drive home
RALEIGH, NC. (WNCN)–A Raleigh man’s drive home Thursday was anything but routine. Fred Howard told CBS 17 News he was driving down Tarheel Club Road on Thursday when he saw a suspicious looking person cross the street. “I don’t know if he was even aware of my presence....
cbs17
Raleigh’s Neuse River Greenway reopened after deadly mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Neuse River Greenway is a peaceful escape for so many people but it’s now connected with tragedy after police say a 15-year-old gunman is accused of shooting and killing five people on or near the greenway. The area reopened Friday and as a new...
cbs17
Illegal gaming sites named ‘G Vegas’ shut down in Rocky Mount raid, operators dealt 6 felonies
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – The Rocky Mount Police Department officially shut down an illegal gaming business and arrested three people on six felonies on Tuesday. The illegal gaming site, G Vegas, located at two separate locations along Independence Drive in Rocky Mount, was officially shut down Tuesday after police exercised a search warrant alongside North Carolina ALE, according to a news release from police.
