ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — If you plan to vote in three weeks, you need to make sure you are registered and up to date. Today is the last day to register to vote in Virginia. According to the Virginia Department of Elections, you can register to vote in person, by mail, or online by the end of the day today. If you are going to register by mail, it must be postmarked with today’s date.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO