wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Freezing temps most spots tonight
This Mid-Autumn cold snap is expected to continue through at least Thursday as crisp air arrives from the west and north. There will be a few flakes flying in West Virginia, but little to no accumulation is in the cards. Currently, there the NWS from Charleston WV is calling for about an inch or so of snow in Pocahontas and Greenbrier Counties. Snow showers may reduce visibility on 64 in WV at times but not for long.
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Cold air remains, milder weekend
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Cold air from the northwest remains in place across Southwest and Central Virginia this Wednesday. Prepare to bundle up! Morning temperatures will start in the freezing 20s and lower 30s with brisk winds blowing through. Wind gusts between 20-30 mph are possible at times, making it feel even colder. A variable mix of sun and clouds will be overhead with afternoon temperatures in the much cooler-than-average middle 40s and middle 50s.
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Front brings brisk winds, cold air
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A cold front will exit east of Southwest and Central Virginia this Monday morning. Due to rain from Sunday to early Monday morning, wet roadways and patchy fog may impact the Monday morning commute. However, the chance of rain will decrease throughout the morning hours. Expect blustery west-northwest winds behind the passing cold front. The cool air will keep afternoon temperatures below average. Highs will mainly be in the mid-50s and into the 60s.
wfxrtv.com
Battle lines drawn for Amendment 4 concerning West Virginia education
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Another big battle is brewing over a constitutional amendment on the West Virginia ballot in November. The topic is the often volatile issue of educating our kids. All voters in the state will get to vote on Amendment 4, known as the “Education Accountability Amendment.”...
wfxrtv.com
Last day to register to vote in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — If you plan to vote in three weeks, you need to make sure you are registered and up to date. Today is the last day to register to vote in Virginia. According to the Virginia Department of Elections, you can register to vote in person, by mail, or online by the end of the day today. If you are going to register by mail, it must be postmarked with today’s date.
wfxrtv.com
Landmark trial begins over Arkansas’ ban on trans youth care
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The nation’s first trial over a state’s ban on gender-confirming care for children began in Arkansas on Monday, the latest fight over restrictions on transgender youths championed by Republican leaders and widely condemned by medical experts. U.S. District Judge Jay Moody is...
