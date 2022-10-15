ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Theo Hernandez is the latest Serie A footballer to be targeted by burglars, with the AC Milan defender's wife and young son 'unharmed' after thieves broke in while he was away - after Juventus' Angel Di Maria was raided earlier in October

Serie A players have been continuously targeted by thieves who carry out robberies in their homes. After Juventus star Angel Di Maria's house was robbed in Turin, the same thing happened to AC Milan defender Theo Hernandez. According to Italian outlet Repubblica, a gang of criminals broke into and burgled...

Comments / 0

Community Policy