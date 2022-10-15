Read full article on original website
Related
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Russia-Ukraine war live: hundreds of thousands without water or power; Russia warns of battle for Kherson in ‘very near future’
Russian president says four Ukrainian regions occupied by Russia will be put under martial law
Biden to announce emergency oil sales to prevent price spikes
WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will announce a plan on Wednesday to sell off the last portion of his release from the nation's emergency oil reserve by year's end and detail a strategy to refill the stockpile when prices drop, administration officials said.
KEYT
Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will announce the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve Wednesday as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by OPEC+ nations, and he will say more oil sales are possible this winter, as his administration rushes to be seen as pulling out all the stops ahead of next month’s midterm elections.
KEYT
Biden, Mexico’s López Obrador discuss immigration, summit
WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidents Joe Biden and Andrés Manuel López Obrador spoke Tuesday as a growing number of migrants from crisis-gripped Venezuela arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border. The Biden administration announced last week that it would accept up to 24,000 Venezuelan migrants at U.S. airports. Mexico, meanwhile, has agreed to take back Venezuelans who come to the U.S. illegally over land. The White House says in a statement that the leaders discussed “actions to reduce the number of individuals who unlawfully cross the U.S.-Mexico border.” López Obrador says they also discussed security, economic development and that Biden confirmed he will attend a North American leaders’ summit in Mexico.
KEYT
Tusk requests investigation of Russia role in Polish scandal
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s top opposition leader has called on the country’s ruling party to fully clarify the facts surrounding an eight-year-old scandal involving the illegal recordings of top politicians and coal imports from Russia. Tusk said Tuesday that it has long been clear that Russia was involved in the affair, but that a parliamentary investigative commission was needed to determine the scale of Russian interference and to what extent any Poles collaborated with Russian intelligence services. The wiretapping and publication of private conversations of top Polish politicians created a scandal in 2014 that damaged the standing of Tusk’s pro-European party, Civic Platform. That scandal helped the populist Law and Justice party win power the following year.
KEYT
German foreign minister urges caution in China relationship
BERLIN (AP) — The German foreign minister says her country must avoid repeating with China the mistakes it made in its relationship with Russia over recent years. Annalena Baerbock said Tuesday that Germany must face up to a “competition of systems” between countries that believe in international law and cooperation and authoritarian regimes. German governments over the past two decades strengthened links with Russia — particularly in the energy sector. Berlin has scrambled to find replacement gas supplies as relations nosedived following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine; Russia hasn’t delivered gas to Germany since the end of August. German companies have invested heavily in China in recent years, and China is one of Germany’s biggest trading partners.
KEYT
German cybersecurity chief out after reports of Russia ties
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s Interior Ministry says that the head of the national cybersecurity agency has been dismissed following reports of possible ties to Russian intelligence. The ministry said Tuesday that Interior Minister Nancy Faeser dismissed Arne Schoenbohm as head of the BSI agency, German news agency dpa reported. Schoenbohm co-founded a cybersecurity group a decade ago that brings together experts from public institutions and the private sector. German media have reported that one of its members is a company founded by a former Russian intelligence agent. The German government said over a week ago that it was investigating the reports comprehensively.
KEYT
Primary source for Trump-Russia dossier acquitted, handing special counsel Durham another trial loss
Igor Danchenko, the primary source for the infamous Trump-Russia dossier, was acquitted Tuesday of four counts of lying to the FBI in an embarrassing defeat for special counsel John Durham. Durham has taken two cases to trial, and both have ended in acquittals. After more than three years looking for...
KEYT
Fact check: Mike Lee’s own texts contradict his debate claims about his effort to overturn the 2020 election
At a Utah debate on Monday night, independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin forcefully criticized Republican incumbent Sen. Mike Lee for Lee’s efforts, prior to January 6, 2021, to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory. Lee’s response was to rewrite history. Lee tried, as he did earlier this year,...
KEYT
Berlusconi says Russia’s Putin gifted him vodka, sweet note
ROME (AP) — The European Union executive is reminding Silvio Berlusconi that Russia “illegitimately” invaded Ukraine. That, after the former Italian premier was heard on a recording boasting that he had recently reconnected with Russian President Vladimir Putin and exchanged gifts of vodka, wine and “sweet” letters. Italy’s LaPresse news agency published what it said were comments by Berlusconi to his center-right Forza Italia lawmakers. The comments made front-page news as Italy’s conservative coalition divvies Cabinet posts before forming a new government. It will be headed by Giorgia Meloni, who has strongly backed Ukraine in Russia’s war. Berlusconi’s office insisted it was an old tale.
KEYT
French company to pay nearly $778 million as part of plea deal to US charge of providing support to ISIS
A French cement company admitted Tuesday to making millions of dollars of payments that supported ISIS and another terrorist organization as part of an effort to maintain its operations in Syria as the civil war escalated. The company, Lafarge SA, is paying a financial penalty of nearly $778 million and...
KEYT
Senator’s human rights objections block some US aid to Egypt
WASHINGTON (AP) — A veteran senator’s objections over Egypt’s human rights record have trimmed a symbolically significant $75 million off annual U.S. military aid to that country. Senate Appropriations Chairman Patrick Leahy pointed Monday to Egypt’s holding of what rights groups estimate is 60,000 political prisoners. The U.S. gives more than $1 billion annually to Egypt, which it views as an important ally to the U.S. and Israel. But Egypt under President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi also has a poor human rights record, including what rights groups say is the imprisonment, killing and torture of critics. Congress has made payment of $300 million of that aid conditional to Egypt showing progress on human rights.
KEYT
Russian court rejects Navalny’s 2nd prison sentence appeal
MOSCOW (AP) — A court in Russia has rejected imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s second appeal of a nine-year sentence. The 46-year-old dissident is serving the sentence, handed to him in March, on the charges of fraud and contempt of court, in a high-security prison. Navalny, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest foe, was arrested in January 2021 upon returning from Germany, where he had been recuperating from a nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin. He was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for a parole violation. In March, he was sentenced to nine years in a separate case on charges of embezzling money that he and his foundation raised over the years and of insulting a judge. His first appeal was rejected in May.
Norway intel agency takes over probe into drone sightings
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — Norway's domestic security agency on Wednesday took over investigations of drone sightings near key infrastructure sites hours after the airport in the country's second-largest city briefly closed due to area residents spotting at least one drone nearby. Bergen Airport, which is near Norway’s...
KEYT
US: French cement firm admits Islamic State group payments
NEW YORK (AP) — French cement company Lafarge has pleaded guilty to paying millions of dollars to the Islamic State group so a plant in Syria could remain open, a case the Justice Department describes as the first of its kind. Lafarge has agreed to pay fines of $91 million and forfeit $687 million. Prosecutors accused Lafarge of turning a blind eye to the militant group’s conduct, which included beheading kidnapped Westerners. The charges were announced Tuesday by federal prosecutors in New York City and by Justice Department leaders from Washington. Lafarge merged with Swiss company Holcim to form the world’s largest cement maker. Holcim fired the former Lafarge executives who were involved in the payments.
KEYT
‘Conquer or die’: Oath Keeper testifies that the group was ready to stop the election ‘by any means necessary’
A member of the Oath Keepers who is cooperating with the Justice Department’s investigation of the far-right militia group told a jury Tuesday that he packed his car full of weapons and traveled to Washington, DC, to stop Joe Biden from assuming the presidency “by any means necessary.”
KEYT
Ron Johnson’s campaign paid law firm associated with January 6 false elector scheme for ‘recount consulting,’ per FEC records
Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson‘s Senate campaign has paid over $20,000 to a Wisconsin-based law firm that played a role in former President Donald Trump‘s efforts to overturn the 2020 election in the state, paying the firm for “legal consulting,” including efforts for a possible recount, Federal Election Commission records show.
KEYT
Poland’s judicial policy threatens payments from EU budget
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A senior European Union official says Poland’s right-wing government needs to show that it has fulfilled all the democratic requirements before payments from the bloc’s development funds can be made. Vera Jourova said Tuesday that negotiations are still ongoing with Poland on payments of 75 billion euros from the cohesion fund and that Poland’s new minister for EU ties needs to reassure Brussels. She expressed hope that Poland will not be left without EU funds. The EU is highly critical of Poland’s rule-of-law record and has already frozen payment of billions of euros from its pandemic recovery fund for Poland. Opposition figures in Poland warn that it would be disastrous for the country if also the cohesion funds were withheld.
KEYT
Lebanon approves some banking law changes demanded by IMF
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s parliament has approved amendments to a banking secrecy law, a key demand of the International Monetary Fund before agreeing to a bailout program. Lebanese legislators late Tuesday approved the reiterated law with some slight changes, which legal and advocacy groups have critiqued as insufficient for international standards. Since Lebanon’s economic meltdown began in late 2019, three-quarters of the country plunged into poverty. The Lebanese pound has lost more than 90% of its value. The international community has been demanding major reforms before helping the corruption-plagued nation. A key demand by the IMF in a tentative agreement has been to allow the country’s tax authority to lift banking secrecy, which parliament’s finance committee rejected.
Comments / 0