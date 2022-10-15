Read full article on original website
Mike Schank, Milwaukee resident and 'American Movie' star, dies at 53
Musician Mike Schank, best known for his good guy role in the award-winning documentary film “American Movie," has died, according to a close friend. He was 53.
shepherdexpress.com
Deeply Engaging, Historical Milwaukee Drama
Local playwright Chris Holoyda explores a fascinating story out of Milwaukee’s past this month as Emerald Condor presents Ralph Kerwineo and the Refining Influence of Skirts. Actor Jesse Kaplan engages a deep emotional sophistication in the title role of a man who was born a woman in 1876. Jaleesa Joy is engagingly conflicted as Mamie--a close friend of the woman who was to become Kerwineo. Mamie and Ralph move to Milwaukee to start a new life, but various stresses eventually lead Ralph to stand trial for the “disorderly conduct,” of dressing and acting as a man while holding a man’s job as a clerk for the Cutler-Hammer. Holoyda delivers the story of Kerwineo with a lean cast that renders a satisfyingly well-rounded historical drama.
breakingandentering.net
B&E Weekly Jams Presented by Bublr Bikes: 10/18 – 10/24/22
It feels like almost all of the seasons in Milwaukee right now, so fittingly, we are getting a wide variety of new music, as well. You can hear that in this week’s B&E Weekly Jams presented by Bublr Bikes, which is featuring everything from indie rock to hip hop and experimental electronic. Check out new music from Rustbelt, Bisca Rae, Destinee Lynn and more. Don’t forget to check out the archive of playlists by following Breaking And Entering on Spotify, get exclusive content on our Patreon, and check out this week’s selections below:
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Bay View 'Halloween House' back with 'Beetlejuice' theme
MILWAUKEE - Spooky season is in full swing, and a beloved Bay View Halloween-themed house is back with big decorations. At Clement and Idaho, "A & J’s Halloween House" has returned for another year of creepy and scary fun. The theme this year for Jamie Beauchamp’s haunted house is "Beetlejuice."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 sisters turn dream into bakery and café
Two local sisters have turned a dream into a bakery and café, and it all started two years ago with a Bread Club. Brian Kramp is in West Allis at The Bread Pedalers where their donuts, bagels, muffins are selling out daily.
BET
Viral Video Shows White Milwaukee Man’s Disturbing Assault Of Black Man He Accused Of Stealing His Bike
In Milwaukee, a white man was recorded on video accusing a Black man of stealing a bike while he had his hand around his throat. According to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Milwaukee police are investigating the October 10 incident – the footage of which has now gone viral, being shared thousands of times on Facebook, Twitter and other platforms. The names have not been made public but a 62–year-old white man has his hands around the throat of a 24-year-old. The white man is accusing him of stealing a bike. He eventually lets the 24-year-old go at the urging of Deangelo Wright, who filmed the incident. The younger man denies touching the bike.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pregnancy, infant loss remembrance; Milwaukee moms come together
MILWAUKEE - Families in Milwaukee and around the country came together Saturday to heal – shining a light on babies gone too soon. Oct. 15 marked National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day. In honor of that, the Hoan Bridge was lit blue and pink, and local moms broke the silence – sharing their stories.
Wisconsin Cops Called, Silent Man Sews His Mouth Shut With Needle and Thread
Cops were called in Waukesha, Wi when I man acting "strange" was walking around quietly, because he sewed his mouth shit WITH NEEDLE AND THREAD! Patch. I think I received this threat from my mom a time or tow growing up..."If you don't be quiet I'm going to sew your mouth shut!" Or something like that...maybe duct tape, who knows. OK let's figure out what the heck is going on, in Waukesha, Wisc.
On Milwaukee
Hidden gem: Shanghai Speakeasy
Get ready to soak up more bar articles, imbibable stories and cocktailing content, brought to by Miller Lite. For more of our Bar stories click here!. Developed more than five years ago, Black Cat Alley is one of the most remarkable spaces in Milwaukee, turning a once-dreary alley into a bright and breathing outdoor art museum. One can find all sorts of mesmerizing art down the East Side path – including the art of deception and camouflage – thanks to the most engaging, and certainly the most deliciously intoxicating, installation in the alley: Shanghai, the definition of a hidden gem.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee pastor killed, 1st service since crash brings 'profound sorrow'
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee pastor killed by a reckless driver was remembered Sunday, Oct. 16 at Grace Lutheran Church downtown, the first service since Pastor Aaron Strong's death. Healing and hope were the themes of the message at Grace Lutheran Church on Sunday. "This is what church is about," said...
Video of Wisconsin supermarket’s massive frozen pizza section goes viral: ‘What’s going on down there?’
What in DiGiorno is going on in Wisconsin?
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sherman and Mill crash; Milwaukee woman extricated
MILWAUKEE - A crash on Milwaukee's north side Tuesday morning, Oct. 18 sent two people to the hospital, police said. The crash happened in the intersection of Sherman and Mill around 8:25 a.m. Police said the traffic signal was out, and one driver failed to yield the right of way to another – colliding as the second went through the intersection. The second vehicle then hit a third vehicle.
Honoring families grieving pregnancy, infant loss
Saturday, Oct. 15 marked International Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day. In recognition, the African American Breastfeeding Network hosted its annual Wave of Light ceremony in Alice's Garden.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
There’s a new bakery and café in West Allis
There’s a new bakery and cafe in West Allis that’s serving up fresh baked bread and sweet treats created by sisters and professional cyclists. Brian Kramp is at The Bread Pedalers with a family that’s not afraid to take "whisks."
Milwaukee man calls for change after loved one killed in reckless driving crash
More than four years after the death of his godmother, Russell Antonio Goodwin Sr. is sharing how reckless driving has impacted his life forever.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Kia break-in before Tim Michels newser caught on camera
MILWAUKEE - Surveillance shows the moment someone broke into a Kia moments before a press conference with Tim Michels. A FOX producer's rental car was parked near Franklin and Brady when someone smashed a window and tried to steal it. News crews were right across the street preparing for a...
WISN
Man left with smashed windows for days during freezing weather
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man's windows have been boarded up after sitting broken and exposed to the elements for two days. Frankie Hoffman contacted WISN 12 News after he said his apartment building neglected to board up or fix his windows. Hoffman said another tenant, who was suffering a mental health crisis, smashed multiple windows in the single-level apartment building, including Hoffman's.
CBS 58
Police release video of Waukesha carjacking
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Waukesha police released surveillance and bodycam video of a carjacking from Oct. 12. This crime adds to a national trend of cities and towns seeing large increases in carjackings since the pandemic began. While the FBI does not track carjackings on a national level, the...
WISN
Tosa brewery runs out of beer after opening weekend crowds
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A new brewery in Wauwatosa is back open after a busy opening weekend led to a shortage of beer. "It was everything we dreamed this place could be and thought it could be in a couple years," said Nick Leak, Lion's Tail Brewing Co. vice president of operations and marketing. "It was like that on weekend one. It was outstanding, a great problem to have," he added.
