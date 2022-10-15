ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencerport, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

AG calls for reforms of online platforms after Buffalo mass shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The state attorney general just released a report into the role of online platforms in the Buffalo mass shooting. Attorney General Tish James and her office reviewed thousands of pages of documents and social media content. The report found fringe online platforms, like 4 chan, radicalized the shooter, and livestreaming platforms, like twitch, were weaponized to publicize and encourage copycat violent attacks. Also, a lack of oversight of these platforms allowed hateful and extremist views to proliferate online.
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Local Puerto Rican groups continue Fiona relief efforts

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — People gathered inside the Avalon on State Street to drop off donations and support hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico. People are still in desperate need of help. Fiona ripped through the island, causing mass destruction. That’s where the group Puerto Ricans United in The Distance...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Renovations are underway at the Robach Center at Ontario Beach Park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Upgrades were announced for a popular place along Lake Ontario. That work is already underway at the Roger Robach Community Center at Ontario Beach Park. That includes new windows and doors, as well as totally redone bathrooms. The community center is frequently used for weddings and...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Bloomfield veteran who served in three wars dies at age 100

BLOOMFIELD, N.Y. — Richard Albert Lucas, a Bloomfield man who served in three wars, died on Friday at age 100. Lucas was born in Cattaraugus County in 1921 and started his military career in the Army Air Corps at age 21. He was the second of nine children. His wife Edith Mae Lucas and three of his children passed before him. He survived by his son, daughter, ten grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
BLOOMFIELD, NY
WHEC TV-10

Small regional hospitals are still overwhelmed but are attracting healthcare workers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’ve been reporting on major staffing shortages across our healthcare system for years now. The pandemic made things worse but rural health systems are having some luck attracting new employees. During the pandemic, the smaller, more regional hospitals essentially saved our entire health system from collapse. It used to be that if a patient was critical, he or she was transported right away to a bigger facility.
GENESEO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Over-the-counter hearing aids available in stores and online for the first time

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The long-awaited over-the-counter, prescription-free hearing aids are now available for anyone to buy. The Biden administration announced the change which it claims will cut costs by thousands of dollars for those who can’t afford prescription hearing aids. “Ultimately we’re excited because it’s going to give...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

In-Depth: A fire wall helped stop a fire from burning a whole city block

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester firefighters battled a massive warehouse fire that started on Leighton Avenue on Sunday night and spread all the way to Greenleaf Street. One of the things we noticed with the massive warehouse fire in Rochester is at least half of the warehouse was saved. And we have the drone video that shows us why that happened.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester banker is accused of defrauding two people out of $500,000

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester banker is accused of defrauding two victims out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Federal prosecutors arrested and charged 34-year-old Timothy Siverd with wire fraud and money laundering. Prosecutors say that in November 2021, Siverd was a vice president at Tompkins Community Bank when...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

PETA protests in Rochester over accusations of a farm kicking and punching turkeys

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Animal rights group PETA gathered outside of East Avenue Wegmans on Monday to protest over the treatment of turkeys ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. PETA is calling on the grocery store chain to acknowledge a video involving its turkey supplier, Plainville Farms. It appears to show farm workers stomping, kicking, and punching turkeys.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Morgan’s Cereal Bar on East Ave will close next week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A restaurant in Rochester’s east end is closing its doors for good. Morgan’s Cereal Bar on East Avenue announced the news on Facebook on Monday. Its last day will be Saturday, October 30. The restaurant serves classic cereals like Apple Jacks, Fruit Loops, and Cocoa Puffs either cold or hot. They also serve other breakfast foods like waffles with fruit and ice cream.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: Could it be the first hint of winter?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After some pretty good weather this weekend, a deep trough of low pressure will rotate across Western New York. This is a slow moving weather system that will have a major impact on the temperature, wind and precipitation for a significant portion of the week. In addition, it will cold enough for a response from the Great Lakes. This will be the first real lake effect event off Lake Erie with the concentration of precipitation west and southwest of Rochester.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Seneca Park Zoo celebrates Fall Fest with Apple Weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Seneca Park Zoo held its fall festival on Sunday. It was part of “apple weekend”. The zoo was fully decked out with pumpkins, scarecrows, and hay bales. There was also a scarecrow contest where guests could submit a scarecrow to be voted on...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy