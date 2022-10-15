Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Spirit Airlines celebrates arrival in Rochester by donating to local down syndrome achievement center
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Spirit Airlines will start its first daily non-stop flights out of Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport on Wednesday. The discount airline is finally launching the service after several months of delays. When Spirit starts flying out of a new city it makes a donation to...
WHEC TV-10
AG calls for reforms of online platforms after Buffalo mass shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The state attorney general just released a report into the role of online platforms in the Buffalo mass shooting. Attorney General Tish James and her office reviewed thousands of pages of documents and social media content. The report found fringe online platforms, like 4 chan, radicalized the shooter, and livestreaming platforms, like twitch, were weaponized to publicize and encourage copycat violent attacks. Also, a lack of oversight of these platforms allowed hateful and extremist views to proliferate online.
WHEC TV-10
Local Puerto Rican groups continue Fiona relief efforts
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — People gathered inside the Avalon on State Street to drop off donations and support hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico. People are still in desperate need of help. Fiona ripped through the island, causing mass destruction. That’s where the group Puerto Ricans United in The Distance...
WHEC TV-10
Don’t like your airplane seat size or leg room? Here’s your chance to complain
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Think back to the last time you were on a plane in coach. How comfortable was that seat? If you didn’t like the size or the leg room, now is your chance to complain directly to the FAA. Congress is making the FAA ask the...
WHEC TV-10
Renovations are underway at the Robach Center at Ontario Beach Park
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Upgrades were announced for a popular place along Lake Ontario. That work is already underway at the Roger Robach Community Center at Ontario Beach Park. That includes new windows and doors, as well as totally redone bathrooms. The community center is frequently used for weddings and...
WHEC TV-10
Bloomfield veteran who served in three wars dies at age 100
BLOOMFIELD, N.Y. — Richard Albert Lucas, a Bloomfield man who served in three wars, died on Friday at age 100. Lucas was born in Cattaraugus County in 1921 and started his military career in the Army Air Corps at age 21. He was the second of nine children. His wife Edith Mae Lucas and three of his children passed before him. He survived by his son, daughter, ten grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
WHEC TV-10
Small regional hospitals are still overwhelmed but are attracting healthcare workers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’ve been reporting on major staffing shortages across our healthcare system for years now. The pandemic made things worse but rural health systems are having some luck attracting new employees. During the pandemic, the smaller, more regional hospitals essentially saved our entire health system from collapse. It used to be that if a patient was critical, he or she was transported right away to a bigger facility.
WHEC TV-10
Over-the-counter hearing aids available in stores and online for the first time
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The long-awaited over-the-counter, prescription-free hearing aids are now available for anyone to buy. The Biden administration announced the change which it claims will cut costs by thousands of dollars for those who can’t afford prescription hearing aids. “Ultimately we’re excited because it’s going to give...
WHEC TV-10
In-Depth: A fire wall helped stop a fire from burning a whole city block
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester firefighters battled a massive warehouse fire that started on Leighton Avenue on Sunday night and spread all the way to Greenleaf Street. One of the things we noticed with the massive warehouse fire in Rochester is at least half of the warehouse was saved. And we have the drone video that shows us why that happened.
WHEC TV-10
Consumer Alert: Watch for scammers when applying for student loan debt forgiveness
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Today’s consumer alert concerns your student loan and scammers trying to take your money. The application for student loan forgiveness went live Monday, and scammers are already capitalizing on the confusion. The Federal Trade Commission is so concerned it issued a warning Tuesday. The scams...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester banker is accused of defrauding two people out of $500,000
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester banker is accused of defrauding two victims out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Federal prosecutors arrested and charged 34-year-old Timothy Siverd with wire fraud and money laundering. Prosecutors say that in November 2021, Siverd was a vice president at Tompkins Community Bank when...
WHEC TV-10
PETA protests in Rochester over accusations of a farm kicking and punching turkeys
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Animal rights group PETA gathered outside of East Avenue Wegmans on Monday to protest over the treatment of turkeys ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. PETA is calling on the grocery store chain to acknowledge a video involving its turkey supplier, Plainville Farms. It appears to show farm workers stomping, kicking, and punching turkeys.
WHEC TV-10
Morgan’s Cereal Bar on East Ave will close next week
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A restaurant in Rochester’s east end is closing its doors for good. Morgan’s Cereal Bar on East Avenue announced the news on Facebook on Monday. Its last day will be Saturday, October 30. The restaurant serves classic cereals like Apple Jacks, Fruit Loops, and Cocoa Puffs either cold or hot. They also serve other breakfast foods like waffles with fruit and ice cream.
WHEC TV-10
Shelter in place in Webster lifted after hours-long investigation and juvenile taken into custody
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Tuesday night a shelter in place in the village of Webster is now lifted after an hours- long investigation. News10NBC is here on East Main Street between North and South Streets. The scene is now clear but just an hour ago this road was full of several different...
WHEC TV-10
Eight graduates of RPD Workforce Development Program set to start RPD academy
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s a big day for eight people in the Rochester community. Members of the Rochester Police Department Workforce Development Program graduated on Sunday, taking the next step in becoming an officer. The ceremony was held at the Public Safety Training Facility. The program is a...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Could it be the first hint of winter?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After some pretty good weather this weekend, a deep trough of low pressure will rotate across Western New York. This is a slow moving weather system that will have a major impact on the temperature, wind and precipitation for a significant portion of the week. In addition, it will cold enough for a response from the Great Lakes. This will be the first real lake effect event off Lake Erie with the concentration of precipitation west and southwest of Rochester.
WHEC TV-10
Seneca Park Zoo celebrates Fall Fest with Apple Weekend
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Seneca Park Zoo held its fall festival on Sunday. It was part of “apple weekend”. The zoo was fully decked out with pumpkins, scarecrows, and hay bales. There was also a scarecrow contest where guests could submit a scarecrow to be voted on...
WHEC TV-10
Taco Bell Foundation presents $21,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Boys and Girls Club of Rochester is getting a big help from Taco Bell. The Taco Bell Foundation announced on Monday that it will give the organization more than $21,000 to support club members and families. The money will go toward programs such as character...
WHEC TV-10
Church leaders will hold conference in support of redistricting maps for legislature
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Black pastors and community members are holding a press conference at Spiritus Christi Church in support of the new redistricting maps for the Monroe County legislature election. The conference on Fitzhugh Street will call on Monroe County Executive Adam Bello to support the new redistricting map....
WHEC TV-10
Rochester firefighters battle overnight house fires on Weaver Street and Jay Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department responded to two house fires overnight. Crews battled a house fire on Weaver Street, responding just before 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday. RFD said this is the second time in two days this house caught fire. At one point, Rochester police needed to...
