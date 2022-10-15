Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
Community invited to Holiday Hole-in-Fun FundraiserForward FoundationSaint Petersburg, FL
Hurricane Ian's Financial Burden Impacting Florida's Real Estate MarketGayle Kurtzer-MeyersFlorida State
Florida Cities Mentioned Prominently in List of Best and Cheapest Cities for FoodiesL. CaneFlorida State
Related
wfla.com
Transplant Doctor Lost Everything During Hurricane Ian
The ripple effect of Hurricane Ian, impacted lives, businesses, and homes, but it also had a ripple effect impacting the world’s largest eye bank, headquartered in Tampa Bay. Jason Woody President and CEO of the Lions Eye Institute for Transplant and Research joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the...
106-year-old Largo man shares the secrets to living a long, happy life
Dr. Clare McCreary turned 106 years old on Monday, and the Largo man said the secret to living a long, happy life involves a low-sugar diet and lots of singing.
Missing 14-year-old Tampa girl found safe
Police have located a 14-year-old Tampa girl who was reported missing Tuesday morning.
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office to host drive-thru pumpkin patch in time for Halloween
TAMPA, Fla. — For anyone looking for a nice pumpkin to carve before Halloween, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has the perfect event for you. The sheriff's office is planning on hosting a drive-thru pumpkin patch for children and families to stop by and pick up some Halloween treats!
Ready to run? Skyway 10K announces registration dates for 2023
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For everyone who makes sure to lace their sneakers up for the Skyway 10K each year, registration for next year's event is coming up!. The lottery process for the 2023 Skyway 10K race across the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in support of military families will be open from Oct. 24-31, organizers announced Monday. Lottery winners will be notified on Nov. 4.
Tampa Bay's best Halloween events happening through the rest of the month
The month's best Halloween events, family-friendly and otherwise.
Family, detectives seek answers in Spring Hill cold case
SPRING HILL, Fla. — It has been four years since a man was shot and killed in his Spring Hill home and the person or people responsible have yet to be found. In the early morning hours of Oct. 16, 2018, detectives said Alek Smith, 22, was killed when someone broke into his home on Legend Street.
Friends, family of 7 people shot outside Tampa lounge want whoever's responsible caught
TAMPA, Fla. — Just over a week since chaos erupted outside a Tampa lounge, police are still searching for two men they believe are responsible. Tampa police have identified a person who might be responsible for a deadly shooting early Sunday, Oct. 9, outside of Lit Cigar & Martini Lounge. A second person is also wanted.
The Laker/Lutz News
‘Never a more exciting time to be in Pasco,’ appraiser says
Pasco County Property Appraiser Mike Wells recently shared an informative look at the county’s broadening tax base, during a gathering of the North Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce. “I’ve got to be honest. There has never been a more exciting time to live in Pasco County, to be part...
Couple find coins worth over $800K while renovating kitchen
A couple discovers a stash of rare and extremely valuable coins underneath the floor of their kitchen when they were renovating.
Fifth ‘Skull Games’ in Tampa identifies at least 20 human trafficking victims
Skull Games is an anti-human trafficking event. The name comes from the brainwashing traffickers do to their victims to keep them docile..
Bullet from drive-by shooting hits Tampa middle school’s door
Police said their gunfire detection technology, ShotSpotter, identified shots in the 3400 block of North 16th Street at about 9 a.m. Monday, then they got a call about a shooting at a home across from Orange Grove Middle School, which is nearby.
FOUND SAFE: Tampa police locate missing 58-year-old woman
TAMPA, Fla. — Update: The Tampa Police Department said Marcia Douglas has been located safely. The Tampa Police Department said they are searching for a missing 58-year-old woman who was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday near Cartier Drive in the Tampa area. Douglas was last seen wearing...
St. Pete family without home after fire
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One St. Petersburg family is without a home after an apartment fire early Sunday morning, according to fire officials. The incident happened at the Enclave at Sable Point Condos on 54th Ave S. There were no reported injuries to residents or firefighters. "The family that...
Pasco deputies find man missing from Zephyrhills
Pasco County sheriff's deputies are searching for a missing, endangered 45-year-old man.
Juvenile Shot And Killed At A Tampa McDonald’s
TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police responded to the McDonald’s, located at 4009 N. Armenia Ave., in reference to a person being shot around 8:47 pm on Tuesday. Patrol Units discovered a juvenile subject who was shot one time in the chest. The juvenile was pronounced
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Juvenile shoots dog with found gun at New Port Richey home
NEW PORT RICHEY, FLA - Pasco Sheriff deputies responded to a home on Mitchell Ranch Road for a shooting Monday afternoon. According to deputies, a juvenile accessed an unsecured firearm and shot a dog. It is unclear on the condition of the dog that was shot. Deputies said, there is no threat to the public and the investigation is ongoing. We hope to get more information on this incident Tuesday.
Pinellas County man’s trip to convenience store wins him $1M
A Pinellas County man became Florida's latest millionaire after he claimed a $1 million prize-winning scratch-off ticket from the Florida Lottery.
Clearwater man, armed with knife, shot by deputy who feared for her life: sheriff's office
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Pinellas County deputy shot a man as he ran toward law enforcement with a knife, ultimately refusing to put down the weapon, the sheriff's office said. Law enforcement responded just after 6:30 p.m. Monday to a home in the area of Ella Place and Dora Drive in Clearwater following a call from a woman who said her adult son was armed and threatening to hurt himself, according to a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office news release.
Police In Lakeland Investigating Homicide Of 17-Year-Old
LAKELAND, Fla. – On Saturday, October 15, 2022, at approximately 10:17 p.m., officers responded to the Park at Palazzo Apartments, located at 3685 Victoria Manor Drive, in reference to a male with critical injuries. On scene, officers located a 17-year-old male victim inside an
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 2