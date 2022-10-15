ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarpon Springs, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfla.com

Transplant Doctor Lost Everything During Hurricane Ian

The ripple effect of Hurricane Ian, impacted lives, businesses, and homes, but it also had a ripple effect impacting the world’s largest eye bank, headquartered in Tampa Bay. Jason Woody President and CEO of the Lions Eye Institute for Transplant and Research joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Ready to run? Skyway 10K announces registration dates for 2023

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For everyone who makes sure to lace their sneakers up for the Skyway 10K each year, registration for next year's event is coming up!. The lottery process for the 2023 Skyway 10K race across the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in support of military families will be open from Oct. 24-31, organizers announced Monday. Lottery winners will be notified on Nov. 4.
TAMPA, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

‘Never a more exciting time to be in Pasco,’ appraiser says

Pasco County Property Appraiser Mike Wells recently shared an informative look at the county’s broadening tax base, during a gathering of the North Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce. “I’ve got to be honest. There has never been a more exciting time to live in Pasco County, to be part...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

FOUND SAFE: Tampa police locate missing 58-year-old woman

TAMPA, Fla. — Update: The Tampa Police Department said Marcia Douglas has been located safely. The Tampa Police Department said they are searching for a missing 58-year-old woman who was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday near Cartier Drive in the Tampa area. Douglas was last seen wearing...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

St. Pete family without home after fire

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One St. Petersburg family is without a home after an apartment fire early Sunday morning, according to fire officials. The incident happened at the Enclave at Sable Point Condos on 54th Ave S. There were no reported injuries to residents or firefighters. "The family that...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Juvenile shoots dog with found gun at New Port Richey home

NEW PORT RICHEY, FLA - Pasco Sheriff deputies responded to a home on Mitchell Ranch Road for a shooting Monday afternoon. According to deputies, a juvenile accessed an unsecured firearm and shot a dog. It is unclear on the condition of the dog that was shot. Deputies said, there is no threat to the public and the investigation is ongoing. We hope to get more information on this incident Tuesday.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Clearwater man, armed with knife, shot by deputy who feared for her life: sheriff's office

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Pinellas County deputy shot a man as he ran toward law enforcement with a knife, ultimately refusing to put down the weapon, the sheriff's office said. Law enforcement responded just after 6:30 p.m. Monday to a home in the area of Ella Place and Dora Drive in Clearwater following a call from a woman who said her adult son was armed and threatening to hurt himself, according to a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office news release.
CLEARWATER, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy