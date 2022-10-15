Read full article on original website
Journal Review
Regional XC: Miller, Melevage, Allen all semi-state bound
Crawfordsville’s Ryan Miller and Sophia Melevage along with Southmont’s Faith Allen all get to continue thier stellar cross country seasons as they qualified for Saturday’s Semi-State meet. The three MoCo standouts raced at the Ben Davis Regional this past Saturday. The Athenians had both teams there racing...
Journal Review
Cox continues historic season with Regional title
FISHERS — Southmont senior Adam Cox couldn’t have asked for a better birthday present on Saturday afternoon. On his 18th birthday Cox competed in the Regional final at Fishers High School, the same spot, where he saw his junior season come to an end. This time Cox wasn’t going to let history repeat itself. In a match against Richmond senior Jaden Hollingsworth, Cox did as he’s done all season... just win. He defeated Hollingsworth 6-1, 6-4 for the Regional title and punched his ticket to the State Quarter-Finals.
Journal Review
Athenians see stellar season end in semi-finals
DOVER — The sectional draw can prove to be a blessing for some and a curse for another. For Crawfordsville volleyball they knew they’d have to run the gauntlet if they were to bring home a sectional title. After a thrilling come from behind five set win over Danville on Thursday, the Athenians came back to Western Boone for a semi-final battle with the host Stars. While the Athenians hung in and battled for as long as they could, the Stars came away with a 3-0 sweep (25-16, 25-14, 25-14) over CHS to end what was another stellar season.
Journal Review
Mounties sweep Tiger Cubs for sectional title
GREENCASTLE — A season ago Southmont volleyball won just three games. This season Southmont’s six seniors vowed to not let that happen again. After their first round sweep over Cloverdale in the Class 2A Sectional 44 on Tuesday, the Mounties battled Riverton Parke and in the semi-finals on Saturday morning and swept the Panthers 31-29, 25-13, 25-19 to advance to the sectional title game that night against Greencastle. Already defeating the Tiger Cubs earlier in the season, the result was the same as the Mounties swept the Tiger Cubs 26-24, 25-15, 25-16 to earn their second sectional title in the last four seasons.
Journal Review
Colonel (Retired) Ronald Lee Runyon
Colonel (Retired) Ronald Lee Runyon, 82, of Bargersville passed away Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Franciscan Hospice House in Indianapolis. He was born Aug. 27, 1940, at Crawfordsville, to Herbert Bloom Runyon and Beulah Loraine (Snyder) Runyon. He married Sarah “Sally” Ann (Bailey) Runyon on Dec. 17, 1982, at Indianapolis. She survives.
WLFI.com
Woman dies at IU Health after falling down stairs at Ross-Ade stadium
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A woman is dead after falling down the stairs at Ross-Ade stadium while attending Saturday evening's Purdue football game. Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello has confirmed to News 18 the deceased's name is Donna Steenbarger, born on July 24, 1942. Costello tells News 18 the Coroner's office was told of a person who fell down the stairs during Saturday's football game. Costello says Steenbarger hit her head and died Sunday shortly after 10:00 a.m.
indianapublicradio.org
New Palestine student disciplined for racist ‘monkey’ slurs toward Pike volleyball team
A New Palestine high schooler has been disciplined after making racial slurs toward the Metropolitan School District of Pike Township’s volleyball players earlier this month. Multiple parents furiously took to social media after the volleyball game on Oct. 8 to address the racist behavior of the New Palestine student...
WLFI.com
Local Weather History: The Coldest October Night On Record & An Unusually Heavy Snowfall for the Season
Two historic snowfalls 120 years apart..... They both had quite similar totals & both continue to go down as the biggest October snowfalls in the viewing area at least since 1850. In comparing them & reconstructing them, we gain understanding as meteorologists as to the special conditions & pattern set-up...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as celebrating a special occasion. On top of that, all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Fox 59
On this date, the earliest and largest October snow storm hits central Indiana
October is officially the start of the snow season and overnight, the first snow of the season occurred for the city of Indianapolis. Do you remember the wild October snow storm of 1989? It started on this date – October 18, the earliest date on record for measurable snow for the city. Officially .2″ fell by midnight, but we would go on to receive a total of 9.3″ of snow from the 18th to the 20th.
Snowy scene across Indiana Tuesday morning
Hoosiers across the state are waking up to a snowy scene or even just some snowflakes flying around. Areas in northern Indiana picked up measurable snowfall. All of this snow is lake-effect snow. What is lake-effect snow? The National Weather Service’s definition of lake effect snow is “snow that occurs when cold air, often originating […]
Teen airlifted after falling from Upper Cataract Falls
A 13-year-old was injured and flown to a hospital after they fell last week from the Upper Cataract Falls, officials say.
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Queen Eggroll
A new restaurant has rolled into town, bringing a taste of the Philippines to Brownsburg. Sherman learned more from Queen Eggroll herself! For more information, click here.
Most Indiana water utilities refuse to say who uses the most water
Many parts of the Midwest are experiencing drought conditions, and the lack of rain is having an impact on everything from crops to trees as well as lake and reservoir levels.
Journal Review
William ‘Bill’ Frazee
William “Bill” Frazee, 79, of rural Waynetown passed away Oct. 13, 2022, at Franciscan Health Lafayette, after several health problems. He was born Oct. 21, 1942, and raised on a small farm near Paducah, Kentucky. After high school he attended Murray State College, Kentucky where he studied ag business. He had several jobs in the agriculture field until 1966 when he went into the Army. He was commissioned 2nd lieutenant and served in Korea and the South East Asia operations.
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Sub-freezing temperatures on the way for central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for central Indiana starting at 10 p.m. Monday until 10 a.m. Tuesday. Early morning lows are expected to drop into the 20s. A hard freeze is possible if temperatures drop to 28° or colder. If this occurs, the...
Journal Review
Carolyn Sue (Newby) Woodard
Carolyn Sue (Newby) Woodard, 80, passed away to her heavenly home peacefully with her loving family by her side on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Witham Memorial Hospital. She was born Nov. 28, 1941, at Ladoga, to Juanita Alberta (Sloan) Newby and Chester Lee Newby. She was the oldest of eight children and raised in the Crawfordsville area.
Journal Review
JUMP volunteers needed
The Montgomery County Youth Service Bureau JUMP program is currently seeking volunteers. The JUMP program matches adult volunteers with youth and they spend a minimum of four hours together per month. The program also offers one free group activity per month for mentors and mentees. Program manager Jill Hampton recognizes...
Indiana Court of Appeals revives class action suit against Ball State
INDIANAPOLIS — With COVID rapidly spreading and vaccines just in the development phase in the spring of 2020, Ball State University made the same decision a lot of schools made. They moved to remote classes. Student Keller Mellowitz had an objection. He’d paid student activity fees. He’d paid tuition for in-person classes. Now, he was […]
readthereporter.com
The spirit of The Ledger is alive & well in Noblesville
Former members of the Noblesville Daily Ledger staff gathered for dinner Thursday evening at the Jim Dandy restaurant. The Ledger, Hamilton County’s daily newspaper for more than 100 years, is no longer in existence, but employees gather each year to maintain friendships and share memories of their newspaper days.
