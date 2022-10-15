ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawfordsville, IN

Journal Review

Regional XC: Miller, Melevage, Allen all semi-state bound

Crawfordsville’s Ryan Miller and Sophia Melevage along with Southmont’s Faith Allen all get to continue thier stellar cross country seasons as they qualified for Saturday’s Semi-State meet. The three MoCo standouts raced at the Ben Davis Regional this past Saturday. The Athenians had both teams there racing...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Cox continues historic season with Regional title

FISHERS — Southmont senior Adam Cox couldn’t have asked for a better birthday present on Saturday afternoon. On his 18th birthday Cox competed in the Regional final at Fishers High School, the same spot, where he saw his junior season come to an end. This time Cox wasn’t going to let history repeat itself. In a match against Richmond senior Jaden Hollingsworth, Cox did as he’s done all season... just win. He defeated Hollingsworth 6-1, 6-4 for the Regional title and punched his ticket to the State Quarter-Finals.
FISHERS, IN
Journal Review

Athenians see stellar season end in semi-finals

DOVER — The sectional draw can prove to be a blessing for some and a curse for another. For Crawfordsville volleyball they knew they’d have to run the gauntlet if they were to bring home a sectional title. After a thrilling come from behind five set win over Danville on Thursday, the Athenians came back to Western Boone for a semi-final battle with the host Stars. While the Athenians hung in and battled for as long as they could, the Stars came away with a 3-0 sweep (25-16, 25-14, 25-14) over CHS to end what was another stellar season.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Mounties sweep Tiger Cubs for sectional title

GREENCASTLE — A season ago Southmont volleyball won just three games. This season Southmont’s six seniors vowed to not let that happen again. After their first round sweep over Cloverdale in the Class 2A Sectional 44 on Tuesday, the Mounties battled Riverton Parke and in the semi-finals on Saturday morning and swept the Panthers 31-29, 25-13, 25-19 to advance to the sectional title game that night against Greencastle. Already defeating the Tiger Cubs earlier in the season, the result was the same as the Mounties swept the Tiger Cubs 26-24, 25-15, 25-16 to earn their second sectional title in the last four seasons.
GREENCASTLE, IN
Journal Review

Colonel (Retired) Ronald Lee Runyon

Colonel (Retired) Ronald Lee Runyon, 82, of Bargersville passed away Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Franciscan Hospice House in Indianapolis. He was born Aug. 27, 1940, at Crawfordsville, to Herbert Bloom Runyon and Beulah Loraine (Snyder) Runyon. He married Sarah “Sally” Ann (Bailey) Runyon on Dec. 17, 1982, at Indianapolis. She survives.
BARGERSVILLE, IN
WLFI.com

Woman dies at IU Health after falling down stairs at Ross-Ade stadium

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A woman is dead after falling down the stairs at Ross-Ade stadium while attending Saturday evening's Purdue football game. Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello has confirmed to News 18 the deceased's name is Donna Steenbarger, born on July 24, 1942. Costello tells News 18 the Coroner's office was told of a person who fell down the stairs during Saturday's football game. Costello says Steenbarger hit her head and died Sunday shortly after 10:00 a.m.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as celebrating a special occasion. On top of that, all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

On this date, the earliest and largest October snow storm hits central Indiana

October is officially the start of the snow season and overnight, the first snow of the season occurred for the city of Indianapolis. Do you remember the wild October snow storm of 1989? It started on this date – October 18, the earliest date on record for measurable snow for the city. Officially .2″ fell by midnight, but we would go on to receive a total of 9.3″ of snow from the 18th to the 20th.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE 15

Snowy scene across Indiana Tuesday morning

Hoosiers across the state are waking up to a snowy scene or even just some snowflakes flying around. Areas in northern Indiana picked up measurable snowfall. All of this snow is lake-effect snow. What is lake-effect snow? The National Weather Service’s definition of lake effect snow is “snow that occurs when cold air, often originating […]
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Where is Sherman? Queen Eggroll

A new restaurant has rolled into town, bringing a taste of the Philippines to Brownsburg. Sherman learned more from Queen Eggroll herself! For more information, click here.
BROWNSBURG, IN
Journal Review

William ‘Bill’ Frazee

William “Bill” Frazee, 79, of rural Waynetown passed away Oct. 13, 2022, at Franciscan Health Lafayette, after several health problems. He was born Oct. 21, 1942, and raised on a small farm near Paducah, Kentucky. After high school he attended Murray State College, Kentucky where he studied ag business. He had several jobs in the agriculture field until 1966 when he went into the Army. He was commissioned 2nd lieutenant and served in Korea and the South East Asia operations.
WAYNETOWN, IN
Journal Review

Carolyn Sue (Newby) Woodard

Carolyn Sue (Newby) Woodard, 80, passed away to her heavenly home peacefully with her loving family by her side on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Witham Memorial Hospital. She was born Nov. 28, 1941, at Ladoga, to Juanita Alberta (Sloan) Newby and Chester Lee Newby. She was the oldest of eight children and raised in the Crawfordsville area.
THORNTOWN, IN
Journal Review

JUMP volunteers needed

The Montgomery County Youth Service Bureau JUMP program is currently seeking volunteers. The JUMP program matches adult volunteers with youth and they spend a minimum of four hours together per month. The program also offers one free group activity per month for mentors and mentees. Program manager Jill Hampton recognizes...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Indiana Court of Appeals revives class action suit against Ball State

INDIANAPOLIS — With COVID rapidly spreading and vaccines just in the development phase in the spring of 2020, Ball State University made the same decision a lot of schools made. They moved to remote classes. Student Keller Mellowitz had an objection. He’d paid student activity fees. He’d paid tuition for in-person classes. Now, he was […]
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

The spirit of The Ledger is alive & well in Noblesville

Former members of the Noblesville Daily Ledger staff gathered for dinner Thursday evening at the Jim Dandy restaurant. The Ledger, Hamilton County’s daily newspaper for more than 100 years, is no longer in existence, but employees gather each year to maintain friendships and share memories of their newspaper days.
NOBLESVILLE, IN

