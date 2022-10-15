ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

krcrtv.com

California grant program aims to protect at-risk houses from earthquakes

EUREKA, Calif. — Californians living in specific zip codes can now apply for a state grant to brace their homes for earthquakes. The California Earthquake Authority's Brace and Bolt Program offers a grant of up to $3,000 toward seismic retrofit for qualifying older houses. North Coast cities, including Eureka,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kymkemp.com

After a Fox Bit Someone and Attacked a Moving Vehicle, a Dead Fox Is Found With Rabies in Lanphere Dunes Near Arcata

Press release from the Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services (DHHS) Public Health Laboratory:. The Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services (DHHS) Public Health Laboratory, in partnership with the California Department of Public Health Viral and Rickettsial Disease Laboratory, confirmed that a fox found at the Lanphere Dunes in the Arcata area tested positive for rabies. The animal was brought into the lab for testing after being found dead under a U.S. Fish and Wildlife (USFWS) work truck on Lanphere Road.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
oregontoday.net

Quake, Oct. 18

A 2.5-magnitude earthquake was recorded at the southern junction of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Monday, Oct. 17. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
PETROLIA, CA
krcrtv.com

With 200K illegal marijuana plants seized, Mendocino sheriff points finger at lawmakers

UKIAH, Calif. — Over the past year, the Mendocino County Sheriff's officials seized thousands of illegal marijuana plants and products from across the county. While this may sound like a large sum, Mendocino County Sheriff Matt Kendall said the seizure accounts for just a fraction of the work needed to address the violence and environmental degradation that often follows illegal growing activity. Now Kendall is pointing a finger at lawmakers in Sacramento for failing to enact policies that help rural communities in the Emerald Triangle.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Arcata Home Nominated for Federal Historic Designation

The California State Historical Resources Commission (Commission) will hold a virtual meeting…Friday, October 21 to consider seven nominations for federal historic designation and one nomination for state historic designation. A property being considered for nomination is Compton’s Cafeteria in San Francisco; its ground floor was the focus of a...
ARCATA, CA
krcrtv.com

Fentanyl deaths are growing rapidly in Shasta, Butte, Tehama and other Northstate counties

KRCR's Dylan Brown reported Friday night about the rising fentanyl crisis we are seeing in Northern California. He says where Fentanyl was once believed to only be prevalent in larger California cities, it is being seen more frequently throughout the Northstate. The Northstate's fentanyl crisis is growing even more rapidly than in the larger counties in Southern California.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Mendocino County Sheriff’s Department Says It Seized 200,000 Plants and 30 Tons of Processed Marijuana

Letter from Sheriff Matt Kendall Posted on the Facebook page of the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Department:. The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office has been working extremely hard this year. With all your help the Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Team has seized over 200,000 marijuana plants, almost 30 tons [of] processed marijuana and 43 firearms. We have been forced to focus our efforts on the most egregious violators due to the extreme shortage in personnel which most law enforcement agencies are facing. This was just a drop in the bucket. We are looking much better than we were last year in many areas, however we have a long way to go until we have this problem cleaned up. I continue to receive calls from residents concerned about violence and environmental degradation. Please understand we are trying very hard to get to all of the problem locations.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Willits police wrangle escaped donkey

WILLITS, Calif. — A donkey was loose on South Main Street in Willits on Saturday, leading to multiple calls from residents. According to the Willits Police Department, several residents assisted in helping direct the donkey out of the road. The donkey was guided over to the Evergreen Shopping Center.
WILLITS, CA
kymkemp.com

Penny is Looking for a Loving Home

This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Penny. I am a female, tan and brown Belgian Malinois. Age:...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Arcata Main Street appoints new executive director

ARCATA, Calif. — The Board of Directors of Arcata Main Street, a non-profit dedicated to enhancing the community, announced it has a new executive director to help bring life to the city's downtown area. The following is from Arcata Main Street:. The Board of Directors of Arcata Main Street...
ARCATA, CA
mendofever.com

Caltrans Allocates $3 Million for Highway 101 Work in Northern Mendocino County

The following is a press release issued by Caltrans:. The California Transportation Commission (CTC) this week allocated nearly $3 billion for projects to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state. The allocation includes more than $452 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 (IIJA) and more than $123 million in funding from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Sara Bareilles aimed to honor and unite Eureka community with free concert

EUREKA, Calif. — On Sunday, Eureka native Sara Bareilles returned to her hometown to perform a free concert for the community. The concert was a collaboration between Bareilles and the Eureka City Council, some of whom were present on stage before Bareilles's performance. The concert took place at Halvorsen...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Sadie is a Nice, Chill Cuddle Bug

This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Sadie. I am a female, black and white Australian Shepherd and...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Shark attack leaves surfer seriously injured in Northern California

A 31-year-old surfer in Northern California is recovering after a shark attack that left gruesome bites on his right thigh and leg.Jared Trainor was knocked him off his board during a Sunday outing to Centerville Beach, he told the Times-Standard newspaper in Humboldt County. The animal had his right leg and board clamped in its jaws, he said.Underwater, the experienced surfer grabbed the shark's body with one hand and kicked at its head with his free leg until it let him go and swam away, he said. Trainor returned to the beach where another surfer had a cell phone they...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

