recordpatriot.com
Carlinville celebrates new Public Safety Center
CARLINVILLE — A dedication ceremony and open house were held Monday, Oct. 17, to celebrate the renovation of the former Frontier Building at 225 N. Broad St. in Carlinville into a multi-purpose Public Safety Center. The 6,800-square-foot building is the new home of a new state-of-the-art police station and...
abc27.com
Carlisle residents frustrated by delays in mail delivery
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Many Midstaters have not been getting their mail for weeks, including people in Carlisle. Some say the post office is not being very helpful. This is not a new problem. abc27 reported similar issues in the fall of 2021. The post office is telling residents they are seriously short-staffed. One woman said she understands, but she wants them to do something.
Gettysburg discusses policing
Borough Manager Charles Gable said the proposed 2023 budget would include the possibility of hiring an additional 2 full-time police officers. If approved, the officers would cost the borough about $100,000 each. If approved, the new officers would bring the force to a total of 14 full-time officers. Glenny reminded...
recordpatriot.com
Police calling for disposal of unwanted prescription drugs
Police departments in Jacksonville, Carlinville and elsewhere are among those who are asking people to return unused and unneeded medication for disposal. They are participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29. Jacksonville police will accept medications at the Municipal Building, 200 W. Douglas Ave.
recordpatriot.com
Police beat for Wednesday, Oct. 19
• A 16-year-old girl was cited on a charge of disorderly conduct after being accused of causing a disturbance at Garrison Alternative School, 936 W. Michigan Ave., about 11:10 a.m. Monday. • A girl was cited on a charge of disorderly conduct at 9:44 a.m. Monday after police said she...
recordpatriot.com
Neighbors: For Jacksonville's Cisne, helping others a consistent part of life's changing path
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Tom Cisne of Jacksonville has fought in the jungles of Vietnam, spent four decades at a Jacksonville manufacturing firm, reinvented himself late in life as an emergency room nurse, performs prison ministry, and heads a pro-police citizens' group. And...
Child Arrested Following Incident At Adams County Middle School: State Police
A middle school student was arrested following an incident at his school, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police on Monday, Oct. 17. The state police were called to Bermudian Springs Middle School to investigate an incident of harassment on Oct. 4 at 1:54 p.m., as detailed in the release.
recordpatriot.com
Centenary United Methodist Church marks 200th anniversary
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A Jacksonville church had a belated celebration of its 200th anniversary during the weekend. Centenary United Methodist Church, 331 E. State St., had a two-day anniversary event Saturday and Sunday. This year actually marks the church's 201st anniversary, but the pandemic prevented any events last year.
wfmd.com
UPDATE-Teenager Shot To Death In Frederick
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A shooting in Frederick over the weekend killed a teenager. On Saturday October 15, 2022, at around 10:30 AM Frederick Police responded to a report of a shooting in an apartment at 90 Waverley Drive. Police found 14-year-old Kaimani Andre Dove suffering from a gunshot...
WGAL
Inmate dies at Camp Hill State Prison
CAMP HILL, Pa. — An inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill has died. The acting prison superintendent said Kenneth McLaughlin, 44, was found unresponsive in his cell on Tuesday. CPR was administered until emergency medical services arrived, but McLaughlin was pronounced dead shortly before 7 a.m.
WBOC
Maryland Permanently Preserves 25 Working Farms
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works last week approved 25 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation. These easements will permanently preserve 3,385 acres of prime farmland in Baltimore, Caroline, Carroll, Dorchester, Frederick, Kent, Talbot, Washington, and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $13.6 million. “I...
Carlisle woman wanted for endangering the welfare of her child
CARLISLE, Pa. — The Carlisle Police Department is searching for a Carlisle woman accused of endangering the welfare of a child. Takiya Keller is wanted for allegedly striking her daughter on multiple occasions, according to the police affidavit. Police stated in a report that Keller's daughter reportedly ran away...
Traffic concerns grow over proposed development with Sheetz in Dauphin County
A proposed mixed-use development in Derry Township is raising concerns about increased congestion in an already heavily traveled area. Linlo Properties in Camp Hill is seeking final approval from the Derry Township Board of Supervisors to move forward with plans to construct Governor Crossing at the southwest corner of West Governor and Fishburn roads. It’s hoping to do so during public conditional use hearings scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 24 and Oct. 26.
abc27.com
New “professional neighborhood business center” coming to Harrisburg
LINGLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Forrest Hills Commons on Linglestown Road will have all of its first three buildings completed by June 1, 2023, according to the owner of Vanguard Reality Group Inc., Eric Kessler. The soon-to-be-completed project will be home to eleven total spaces – nine of which...
foxbaltimore.com
Charges filed in Hagerstown arson fire
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Hagerstown house fire was ruled arson, Tuesday. According to fire officials, on October 14, 2022, firefighters were called to the scene of a structure fire at a one story single-family residence just after noon near Nursery Road. 28 firefighters from the Halfway Volunteer fire company...
wlds.com
One Person Injured in Old State Road Rollover Crash on Friday
Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash on Old State Road late Friday that resulted in one man being airlifted to an area hospital. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office reports today that a 2014 Ford SUV driven by 42 year old Hank A. Davidson of Jacksonville was traveling westbound on Old State Road at approximately 9PM Friday when the vehicle veered off the pavement to the right and collided with the ditch and culvert on the north side of the roadway near Wallbaum Lane.
WGAL
Police investigation in Hanover, York County
HANOVER, Pa. — Police in York County responded to an incident on Tuesday night. According to emergency dispatch, police responded to the 100 block of North Street in Hanover at around 9:15 p.m. News 8 has a crew headed to the scene, and we'll bring you more information as...
mocoshow.com
Ridge Rd Closed in Damascus Following Crash That Sends Eight to Hospital
Ridge Road in Damascus is currently closed just north of High Corner Street following a serious crash involving two vehicles that took down a utility pole. The roadway will remain closed even after emergency crash response clears for utility pole replacement. Six were transported to a trauma center, with one...
capitolwolf.com
Illinois Poor People’s Campaign
Saturday saw a march to the Lincoln Statue at the Capital in Springfield. The Illinois Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival joined dozens of states from across the country in ‘Marches on Main Street’ events in a coordinated campaign of voter engagement leading up to the Nov 8th Midterm elections.
Springwood Road Bridge in York Township reopens to traffic
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Monday that the Springwood Road bridge located at the intersection of Chapel Church Road in York Township, York County, is now open to traffic. The bridge was closed in August for a replacement project. A detour associated with the project has been lifted,...
