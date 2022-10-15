Read full article on original website
Journal Review
Mounties sweep Tiger Cubs for sectional title
GREENCASTLE — A season ago Southmont volleyball won just three games. This season Southmont’s six seniors vowed to not let that happen again. After their first round sweep over Cloverdale in the Class 2A Sectional 44 on Tuesday, the Mounties battled Riverton Parke and in the semi-finals on Saturday morning and swept the Panthers 31-29, 25-13, 25-19 to advance to the sectional title game that night against Greencastle. Already defeating the Tiger Cubs earlier in the season, the result was the same as the Mounties swept the Tiger Cubs 26-24, 25-15, 25-16 to earn their second sectional title in the last four seasons.
Journal Review
Athenians see stellar season end in semi-finals
DOVER — The sectional draw can prove to be a blessing for some and a curse for another. For Crawfordsville volleyball they knew they’d have to run the gauntlet if they were to bring home a sectional title. After a thrilling come from behind five set win over Danville on Thursday, the Athenians came back to Western Boone for a semi-final battle with the host Stars. While the Athenians hung in and battled for as long as they could, the Stars came away with a 3-0 sweep (25-16, 25-14, 25-14) over CHS to end what was another stellar season.
Journal Review
Regional XC: Miller, Melevage, Allen all semi-state bound
Crawfordsville’s Ryan Miller and Sophia Melevage along with Southmont’s Faith Allen all get to continue thier stellar cross country seasons as they qualified for Saturday’s Semi-State meet. The three MoCo standouts raced at the Ben Davis Regional this past Saturday. The Athenians had both teams there racing...
Journal Review
Cox continues historic season with Regional title
FISHERS — Southmont senior Adam Cox couldn’t have asked for a better birthday present on Saturday afternoon. On his 18th birthday Cox competed in the Regional final at Fishers High School, the same spot, where he saw his junior season come to an end. This time Cox wasn’t going to let history repeat itself. In a match against Richmond senior Jaden Hollingsworth, Cox did as he’s done all season... just win. He defeated Hollingsworth 6-1, 6-4 for the Regional title and punched his ticket to the State Quarter-Finals.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball opens season in AP top-25, first time ranked in more than three years
For the first time in nearly four years, IU basketball is ranked in the AP top-25. Indiana will open the season in the No. 13 spot according to the preseason AP poll released on Monday afternoon. The Hoosiers enter the top-25 for the first time since Jan. 14, 2019. In...
Journal Review
Caralee ‘Carrie’ Lyn Fields Glenna
Caralee “Carrie” Lyn Fields Glenna, 61, of Otterbein died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. She was born Aug. 30, 1961, at Crawfordsville, to Larry and Sherry (Hamm) Fields. She married Jason “JR” Glenna on Sept. 29, 1996, at Lafayette. He died May 19, 2021. She received her...
Current Publishing
High speed shift: Zionsville Community High School grad makes a career of his passion for auto racing
In the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, a post on the popular discussion site Reddit sparked a career shift for DJ Clark, a 2009 Zionsville Community High School graduate. He decided in 2020 he wasn’t entirely fulfilled by his day job, so he began pursuing a career related to his lifelong passion for auto racing.
Journal Review
William ‘Bill’ Frazee
William “Bill” Frazee, 79, of rural Waynetown passed away Oct. 13, 2022, at Franciscan Health Lafayette, after several health problems. He was born Oct. 21, 1942, and raised on a small farm near Paducah, Kentucky. After high school he attended Murray State College, Kentucky where he studied ag business. He had several jobs in the agriculture field until 1966 when he went into the Army. He was commissioned 2nd lieutenant and served in Korea and the South East Asia operations.
WLFI.com
Woman dies at IU Health after falling down stairs at Ross-Ade stadium
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A woman is dead after falling down the stairs at Ross-Ade stadium while attending Saturday evening's Purdue football game. Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello has confirmed to News 18 the deceased's name is Donna Steenbarger, born on July 24, 1942. Costello tells News 18 the Coroner's office was told of a person who fell down the stairs during Saturday's football game. Costello says Steenbarger hit her head and died Sunday shortly after 10:00 a.m.
Journal Review
Jerry W. Voorhees
Jerry W. Voorhees, 66, of rural Veedersburg passed away 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at his residence with his family at his side. Jerry was born Feb. 11, 1956, at Crawfordsville, the son of Wilbur Dean and Barbara Lucille (Cox) Voorhees. He married Jo Anne Evans on Feb. 28, 1975, at Attica.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as celebrating a special occasion. On top of that, all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
WLFI.com
Local Weather History: The Coldest October Night On Record & An Unusually Heavy Snowfall for the Season
Two historic snowfalls 120 years apart..... They both had quite similar totals & both continue to go down as the biggest October snowfalls in the viewing area at least since 1850. In comparing them & reconstructing them, we gain understanding as meteorologists as to the special conditions & pattern set-up...
indianapublicradio.org
New Palestine student disciplined for racist ‘monkey’ slurs toward Pike volleyball team
A New Palestine high schooler has been disciplined after making racial slurs toward the Metropolitan School District of Pike Township’s volleyball players earlier this month. Multiple parents furiously took to social media after the volleyball game on Oct. 8 to address the racist behavior of the New Palestine student...
Fox 59
On this date, the earliest and largest October snow storm hits central Indiana
October is officially the start of the snow season and overnight, the first snow of the season occurred for the city of Indianapolis. Do you remember the wild October snow storm of 1989? It started on this date – October 18, the earliest date on record for measurable snow for the city. Officially .2″ fell by midnight, but we would go on to receive a total of 9.3″ of snow from the 18th to the 20th.
Snowy scene across Indiana Tuesday morning
Hoosiers across the state are waking up to a snowy scene or even just some snowflakes flying around. Areas in northern Indiana picked up measurable snowfall. All of this snow is lake-effect snow. What is lake-effect snow? The National Weather Service’s definition of lake effect snow is “snow that occurs when cold air, often originating […]
Teen airlifted after falling from Upper Cataract Falls
A 13-year-old was injured and flown to a hospital after they fell last week from the Upper Cataract Falls, officials say.
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Queen Eggroll
A new restaurant has rolled into town, bringing a taste of the Philippines to Brownsburg. Sherman learned more from Queen Eggroll herself! For more information, click here.
wdrb.com
Remains found in central Indiana positively ID'd as Louisville man who vanished in 2002
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Remains discovered by a turkey hunter in central Indiana have been identified as those of a a Louisville man who was reported missing more than 20 years ago. According to a news release, the remains were found in May 2004 near Lake Lemon in northeast Monroe...
WANE-TV
Police: Missing 1-year-old from Indiana found safe
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WANE) – The Statewide Silver Alert has been canceled for a baby who was missing from outside Indianapolis, and police said in a social media post the boy was found safe. The Greenwood Police Department was investigating the disappearance of 1-year-old Jaxon Martin. Police believed he was...
Inside Indiana Business
Indy Parks details $7M Krannert Park makeover
Indy Parks has announced $7 million in upgrades to Krannert Park Family Center as part of Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett’s Circle City Forward Initiative, which was launched last year. The project will revitalize Krannert Park’s 50-year-old family center facility, and will include a new swimming pool, an outdoor splash...
