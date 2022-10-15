Slavery has already been abolished in the 1865. This bill is to remove the parts where inmates can be used to do needed labor. These inmates should be forced to work 8 hours Mon.- fri. every week. Learning to work will keep them occupied and violence down. Pay them with, room and board along with some extra commissary. Knowing that they will have to work 40 hours a week will deter crime and increase the desire to find work outside of jail.
honestly I don't see any slaves anywhere in the country. nor have I seen one in my lifetime. but I will say I think inmates under certain circumstances I should be treated in a manner that would almost mimic slavery. especially if it's a situation where a criminal has to provide restitution to a family or business because of something they did.
Don't be fooled, they are trying to make you think this is about slavery, it's not. The unintended (maybe) consequence of this would be that we end up paying prisoners while they're supposed to be paying for their crime. Vote no on this piece of crap amendment.
Comments / 11