ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 11

Apache girl
3d ago

Slavery has already been abolished in the 1865. This bill is to remove the parts where inmates can be used to do needed labor. These inmates should be forced to work 8 hours Mon.- fri. every week. Learning to work will keep them occupied and violence down. Pay them with, room and board along with some extra commissary. Knowing that they will have to work 40 hours a week will deter crime and increase the desire to find work outside of jail.

Reply(1)
6
Casey Cloer
4d ago

honestly I don't see any slaves anywhere in the country. nor have I seen one in my lifetime. but I will say I think inmates under certain circumstances I should be treated in a manner that would almost mimic slavery. especially if it's a situation where a criminal has to provide restitution to a family or business because of something they did.

Reply
7
Jerry Baldwin
3d ago

Don't be fooled, they are trying to make you think this is about slavery, it's not. The unintended (maybe) consequence of this would be that we end up paying prisoners while they're supposed to be paying for their crime. Vote no on this piece of crap amendment.

Reply
6
Related
localmemphis.com

Why two state lawmakers say Tennessee Department of Children's Services is in crisis mode

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Tennessee state lawmakers say the Department of Children's Services is in crisis. Representative Gloria Johnson and Senator Heidi Campbell told reporters Tuesday they have been talking to DCS workers. They said the workers claim the staffing crisis has reached a point where there are not enough employees to investigate all the cases of child abuse being referred to child protective services.
TENNESSEE STATE
wmot.org

As election nears, Tennessee Gov. Lee won't debate Martin

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has no plans to participate in a debate against Democratic opponent Dr. Jason Martin. The Republican told reporters last week that he's focused on being governor. It's a response he's repeated when pressed about the gubernatorial race. Lee’s avoidance of sharing...
TENNESSEE STATE
localmemphis.com

TN Secretary of State helping residents avoid charity fraud

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett is hoping to help Tennesseans avoid charity scams and maximize their donation's impact. The Secretary of State's Division of Business and Charitable Organizations created a Wise Giving Tips video on its website. The tips are as follows:. If a nonprofit...
TENNESSEE STATE
localmemphis.com

Issue 1 could change how the Arkansas legislature works

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Midterm elections are getting closer, and the first issue you'll see on your ballot this year is about who has the authority to call the state legislatures to a special session. Though it may seem like a dry mechanical function of state government, it gets...
ARKANSAS STATE
localmemphis.com

What would legalizing recreational marijuana in Arkansas mean?

Of the four issues that will be found on the voting ballot in Arkansas, perhaps the most contentious is the choice of legalizing the sale of recreational marijuana—Issue 4. Issue 4 is the only citizen-proposed measure on the 2022 ballot, meaning that it garnered Arkansas residents' signatures in order to get in front of voters on the 2022 ballot. The other three issues are being introduced by state lawmakers.
ARKANSAS STATE
localmemphis.com

What you need to know about Amendment 4 on Tennessee's November ballot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — constitutional Amendment Four or the “remove religious minister disqualification amendment,” will appear on your ballot this November. “I think some of it has to be understood through the lens of just a cosmetic language change," pastor Dr. Earle Fisher said. "It hasn’t really been enforced."
TENNESSEE STATE
chattanoogacw.com

Yes, in November we're still turning our clocks back an hour in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--In just weeks it will be time to 'fall back' in Tennessee when Daylight Saving causes us to turn the clock back an hour on November 6. Despite legislation which passed in 2019, the state is still waiting on Uncle Sam to make the necessary changes to law before Tennessee can make daylight saving permanent.
TENNESSEE STATE
wjle.com

Early Voting Begins Wednesday (View Sample Ballot Here)

Early voting begins Wednesday, October 19 and runs through November 3 for the State and Federal November 8 elections. Early voting will be at the DeKalb County Courthouse in Smithville and for one day at the Fairgrounds in Alexandria. Times for early voting are as follows: Mondays 1 p.m. to...
DEKALB COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Middle Tennessee doctor violates federal HIPAA law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - When we all go to the doctor, we trust that our personal information is kept safe, and under the federal law known as HIPAA, it’s supposed to be. You can only imagine the shock a Middle Tennessee woman had when she found out her father’s personal information was shared on social media.
TENNESSEE STATE
localmemphis.com

Everything Arkansas voters need to know about 2022 elections

From the historic governor race to voting on recreational marijuana, here's all of the information you'll need for the upcoming 2022 elections in Arkansas. Arkansans are set to cast their votes for the 2022 midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8. Below, you can find everything you need to know about candidates, ballot issues, voting, and other key dates in Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE
wgnsradio.com

Recent Disciplinary Actions filed Against Local Businesses by the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance

Rutherford County, TN—A local auto dealer is facing a $1,000 civil penalty after being cited for allegedly having an unlicensed salesperson at Haynes Auto LLC, according to the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance. The information was released on the monthly Disciplinary Action Report filed by the state. Evidently, the penalty was levied against the business this past September. Haynes Auto, LLC operated on West College Street, according to their most recently updated LLC information listed with the state earlier this year.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checkpoints

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: LEWIS COUNTY ON US 412 WEST AT THE ROADSIDE TABLE. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy