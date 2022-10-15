Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Cuevas' 4 goals lead Lewis County into sectional final
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Top-seeded Lewis County made quick work of Braxton County behind a stellar performance from Leon Cuevas, who notched four goals and assisted on another as the Minutemen punched their ticket to the Class AA Region II, Section 2 final with a 10-2 victory. Lewis...
WVNews
Plane crash in Ohio kills 2 including Parkersburg, West Virginia man
RENO — A plane crashed into an Ohio 7 auto dealership lot Tuesday morning, killing the two people aboard, including a Parkersburg man. Eric S. Seevers, 45, of Parkersburg, and Timothy F. Gifford, 49, of Orient, Ohio, were identified Tuesday afternoon as the occupants of the 1974 Beechcraft King Air E90, according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
WVNews
Montana man charged in 1993 slaying in West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Montana man has been charged in a woman’s 1993 slaying in West Virginia, police said. Ricky Louie Woody, 59, of Billings, Montana, was charged earlier this month in the March 1993 death of Melissa Martinez in Huntington. She had a gunshot wound to the torso, lacerations to the head and died at a hospital, police said in a news release Tuesday.
WVNews
Pine Street Cemetery walk
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WVNews) — Experience local history with a bit of Halloween fun in Gallipolis during the Pine Street Cemetery Walk from 3-5 p.m. Oct. 29. The Walk is titled “Here Lies the History of Gallipolis,” and is appropriate for all ages.
Comments / 0