UTPB recognized as top school for online healthcare education
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The University of Texas Permian Basin announced that the school of nursing is being recognized by EduMed.org as the top school in the state for online education in healthcare with the online BSN and RN programs being ranked number one. EduMed.org researched and analyzed more than...
The Midland Police Department bomb squad is hosting the annual Urban Vanguard competition
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Police Department bomb squad is hosting the annual Urban Vanguard competition. The competition tests real skills while throwing some fun in the mix. Today’s competitions included bomb suits operations relay, grid aim/sniper - and tbt pan/cap attack which was the highlight today which trains...
Tom’s Coats kicks off
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Tom Tefertiller and the Salvation Army are teaming up again to keep kids in West Texas warm this winter. This is the 3rd year Tom and the Salvation Army have worked together for a coat drive. Even though we may experience...
Veterans Reunited at Midland Restaurant
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -You may know Michael’s Charcoal Grill in Midland... walls and ceiling filled with aircraft memorabilia... and one of the pictures led to a reunion decades later. During the Vietnam war, the owner of Michael’s hamburgers flew a refueling tanker. A fighter pilot flew in close to...
City of Odessa hosts Fall Festival
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The 12th annual fall festival returned to west Texas over the weekend. The City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department puts hundreds of hours into making this event what it is each year. The Fall Festival has been a staple of the community and continues to...
Some Midland residents will receive a second ballot due to defective ballots
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland County has had errors during past elections, this election season some Midland residents will receive a second ballot in the mail because of a defective ballot sent out. The first 1,200 ballots sent were the defective ballots because the mayoral race was left off part...
Are These The Best Onion Rings In West Texas?
You have spoken! Recently on Facebook, the Permian Basin was asked 'Who Has The Best Onion Rings in West Texas?' After many responses, here are the top answers! How many of these places have you tried?. • #1 CLEAR SPRINGS CAFE (MIDLAND, TEXAS) Wow, by far the place most people...
W. Illinois Ave lanes in Midland closed due to accident
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the City of Midland, officers from the Midland Police Department are working an accident on W. Illinois Ave. Eastbound lanes are closed between blocks 2800 to 3200. Westbound lanes are being redirected onto Powell St. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and seek...
Drought Update
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - We’ve had an impressive amount of rain in recent days, but, impressive as that may be, you’ll be surprised to learn that we are still four inches below our yearly normal value. CBS7′s Jeff Hill was out on the street this afternoon to get...
Flooding in Odessa
VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Legacy sweeps season series against rival Midland High. The Legacy High School volleyball team defeated rival Midland High in four sets (18-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-19) on Tuesday night at MHS.
Permian High School freshman arrested for shooting threat
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A freshman enrolled at Permian High School in Odessa was arrested over the weekend for a shooting threat. An ECISD spokesperson said in a press release, Odessa Police Department received a call on Sunday about a possible threat made by a student. ECISD’s threat assessment team started an immediate investigation and […]
Permian High School student arrested for gun threat
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A Permian High School student was arrested and charged Sunday afternoon with the Class A Misdemeanor Threat or Exhibition of a Weapon on School Grounds or Bus. ECISD stated:. “We want to make you aware, this afternoon the Odessa Police Department received a call about a...
City of Midland issues traffic alert
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Midland has issued a traffic alert following a crash in the eastbound lanes of W Illinois Avenue. Eastbound lanes between blocks 2800 to 3200 are closed. Westbound lanes are being diverted onto Powell Street. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. The City did not […]
Basin PBS Debate
The bill has until Jan. 3, 2023, when the legislative process restarts.
Gifts of Hope hosts 'Pink in the Park' in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — Gifts of Hope’s Pink in the Park had a big turnout today in Centennial Park. Not only was everyone there to have a good time, but also to show their support for those in their community who are survivors or still going through treatment for breast cancer.
VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Legacy sweeps season series against rival Midland High
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Legacy High School volleyball team defeated rival Midland High in four sets (18-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-19) on Tuesday night at MHS. The Rebels also beat the Bulldogs in their matchup last month. Watch the video above for highlights from Tuesday’s game.
7th annual Fall Marketplace in Midland this weekend
MIDLAND, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Brandy Bell, the owner of SoBell & Co. and host &. executive producer of Keeping Good Co., is excited to announce the 7th Annual Fall. Marketplace will take place from Thursday, October 13, 2022 to Saturday, October 15, 2022. Fall marketplace will be a fun-filled...
‘Not normal behavior’: Midland Good Samaritan urges caution after bizarre roadside encounter near I-20
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – After a heart-stopping experience on the shoulder of the road, a Midland man is warning other drivers: beware. Matthew Imholte said he was trying to be a Good Samaritan on Monday by stopping to help a stranded motorist in Midland County. At least, the driver appeared to be stranded, Matthew […]
Midland man sentenced to prison in 2019 Snapchat robbery
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced 21-year-old Andres Schuman, Jr., of Midland, was sentenced Monday morning to 19 years in prison after a jury trial. Schuman was charged with Aggravated Robbery in 2019. The evidence presented in the case showed that on September 5, 2019, a 19-year-old victim planned to meet […]
SUV crashes into Midland Burger King
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Multiple people were taken to the hospital after police say an SUV crashed into a Midland Burger King on Sunday night. The crash happened at the Burger King on Andrews Highway. Police say the SUV was traveling east on Kansas Street and failed to yield the right of way at the Kansas […]
