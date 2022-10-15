ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs7.com

UTPB recognized as top school for online healthcare education

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The University of Texas Permian Basin announced that the school of nursing is being recognized by EduMed.org as the top school in the state for online education in healthcare with the online BSN and RN programs being ranked number one. EduMed.org researched and analyzed more than...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Tom’s Coats kicks off

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Tom Tefertiller and the Salvation Army are teaming up again to keep kids in West Texas warm this winter. This is the 3rd year Tom and the Salvation Army have worked together for a coat drive. Even though we may experience...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Veterans Reunited at Midland Restaurant

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -You may know Michael’s Charcoal Grill in Midland... walls and ceiling filled with aircraft memorabilia... and one of the pictures led to a reunion decades later. During the Vietnam war, the owner of Michael’s hamburgers flew a refueling tanker. A fighter pilot flew in close to...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

City of Odessa hosts Fall Festival

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The 12th annual fall festival returned to west Texas over the weekend. The City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department puts hundreds of hours into making this event what it is each year. The Fall Festival has been a staple of the community and continues to...
ODESSA, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Are These The Best Onion Rings In West Texas?

You have spoken! Recently on Facebook, the Permian Basin was asked 'Who Has The Best Onion Rings in West Texas?' After many responses, here are the top answers! How many of these places have you tried?. • #1 CLEAR SPRINGS CAFE (MIDLAND, TEXAS) Wow, by far the place most people...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

W. Illinois Ave lanes in Midland closed due to accident

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the City of Midland, officers from the Midland Police Department are working an accident on W. Illinois Ave. Eastbound lanes are closed between blocks 2800 to 3200. Westbound lanes are being redirected onto Powell St. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and seek...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Drought Update

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - We’ve had an impressive amount of rain in recent days, but, impressive as that may be, you’ll be surprised to learn that we are still four inches below our yearly normal value. CBS7′s Jeff Hill was out on the street this afternoon to get...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Flooding in Odessa

VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Legacy sweeps season series against rival Midland High. The Legacy High School volleyball team defeated rival Midland High in four sets (18-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-19) on Tuesday night at MHS. Arch rivals Permian and Legacy met on Friday night at Ratliff Stadium. The Legacy Rebels won a...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Permian High School freshman arrested for shooting threat

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A freshman enrolled at Permian High School in Odessa was arrested over the weekend for a shooting threat. An ECISD spokesperson said in a press release, Odessa Police Department received a call on Sunday about a possible threat made by a student. ECISD’s threat assessment team started an immediate investigation and […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Permian High School student arrested for gun threat

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A Permian High School student was arrested and charged Sunday afternoon with the Class A Misdemeanor Threat or Exhibition of a Weapon on School Grounds or Bus. ECISD stated:. “We want to make you aware, this afternoon the Odessa Police Department received a call about a...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

City of Midland issues traffic alert

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Midland has issued a traffic alert following a crash in the eastbound lanes of W Illinois Avenue. Eastbound lanes between blocks 2800 to 3200 are closed.  Westbound lanes are being diverted onto Powell Street.  Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. The City did not […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Basin PBS Debate

The bill has until Jan. 3, 2023, when the legislative process restarts. VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Legacy sweeps season series against rival Midland High. The Legacy High School volleyball team defeated rival Midland High in four sets (18-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-19) on Tuesday night at MHS.
NewsWest 9

Gifts of Hope hosts 'Pink in the Park' in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — Gifts of Hope’s Pink in the Park had a big turnout today in Centennial Park. Not only was everyone there to have a good time, but also to show their support for those in their community who are survivors or still going through treatment for breast cancer.
MIDLAND, TX
yourbasin.com

7th annual Fall Marketplace in Midland this weekend

MIDLAND, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Brandy Bell, the owner of SoBell & Co. and host &. executive producer of Keeping Good Co., is excited to announce the 7th Annual Fall. Marketplace will take place from Thursday, October 13, 2022 to Saturday, October 15, 2022. Fall marketplace will be a fun-filled...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland man sentenced to prison in 2019 Snapchat robbery

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced 21-year-old Andres Schuman, Jr., of Midland, was sentenced Monday morning to 19 years in prison after a jury trial. Schuman was charged with Aggravated Robbery in 2019. The evidence presented in the case showed that on September 5, 2019, a 19-year-old victim planned to meet […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

SUV crashes into Midland Burger King

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Multiple people were taken to the hospital after police say an SUV crashed into a Midland Burger King on Sunday night. The crash happened at the Burger King on Andrews Highway. Police say the SUV was traveling east on Kansas Street and failed to yield the right of way at the Kansas […]
MIDLAND, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy