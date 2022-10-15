ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

More high school football highlights; check out the Top 5 plays in this week's Gamechangers

BILLINGS — More high school football highlights as another week has gone by. In this weeks episode of gamechangers, we have everything from kickoff returns to one handed grabs, and pick six's. This weeks number one play is from the Park City and Joliet game. Joliet's defense comes up big and its a pick. Joliet's Brendan Graeber takes it all the way to the house.
Two Wyoming Students Attacked by Bear; Life-Flighted to Billings

One of my greatest fears ever is to be attacked by a bear while I'm out on a hike or just enjoying the wilderness. Over the weekend, that exact fear came true for two students from Northwest College (NWC) in Powell, Wyoming who went on a hike outside of Cody. An unprovoked grizzly bear attack left both seriously injured and both were life-flighted to a hospital in Billings.
Montana wants to be the next wine country

Rows of grapevines at Willow Mountain Winery in Corvallis, Montana. (Photo by Lena Beck) It was a warm morning in early September, and Roxann McGuire was walking through the crop rows at Willow Mountain Winery, strategically sampling grapes off the vines. With every grape she tasted, she was looking for the signature combination of acid and sweetness that tells her the grape is ready to be harvested.
Missoula’s Malfunction Junction: 3 Empty Businesses

Montana is growing, as we've covered here, here, and HERE. However there's several empty buildings around the infamous Malfunction Junction in Missoula that have sat empty which seem like prime real estate. We get it, not all businesses are meant to last forever. But to have this high a concentration...
Billings’ Chance to try Chick-fil-A for FREE Before They Open

Many Montanans seem oddly enthralled by fast-food restaurant chains we don't have in Big Sky Country. In-n-Out Burger is frequently mentioned, while others say they wish we had a Tim Horton's or a Dunkin' or a Whataburger. Perhaps this is a classic example of "FOMO" or the Fear of Missing Out. I mean, fast food is still simply fast food... right?
The Best Breakfast Sandwich in Montana Is Where? No Way

Some say breakfast is the most important meal of the day. You've gotta start the day off right—right?. I don't usually wake up early enough for breakfast, but when I do, I typically like to eat something delicious and easy. What does that mean? I tend to order a breakfast sandwich. It's the perfect dish: bread, meat, potatoes, eggs, and cheese all stacked on each other? I love it.
Rimrock Road reopened after serious crash

The BPD has reopened Rimrock Road Friday in Billings after a serious motor vehicle crash Thursday night. According to Sgt. Cagle, officers closed Rimrock for a while because of the severity of the crash. The crash happened in the 2600 block of Rimrock and the BPD crash unit was called in to investigate. No names have been released.
Car fire causes traffic delays on Hwy 93

MISSOULA, MT — A car fire is causing traffic delays on Highway 93 near Arlee Saturday afternoon. A NBC Montana reporter was in the area around 1:41 p.m. when Arlee Volunteer Fire Department was on scene putting out the fire. It is unknown if the driver was injured. The...
Refresh the Rims project sees huge success!

Over 100 volunteers gathered at the Rimrocks Saturday morning for the tenth annual Refresh the Rims project from 9:30 am to 11:30 am! According to the press release, six groups spanned the length of the rims and met at their assigned location, working as a team to pick up trash and debris.
