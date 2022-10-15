Read full article on original website
montanasports.com
Class AA soccer: Missoula Sentinel programs, Big Sky girls advance in first round
MISSOULA — The Class AA soccer playoffs are officially underway in Montana with first round games beginning on Tuesday. The city of Missoula played host to three of those games to kick off the opening round. Missoula Sentinel's girls program topped Kalispell Flathead 3-0 to start the day, as...
montanasports.com
Billings Central product Chrishon Dixon 'a seamless fit' for reigning Frontier champion Montana Tech
BUTTE — Adam Hiatt had his sights set on recruiting Chrishon Dixon shortly after the Billings Central product departed Montana State University Billings to play for Pima Community College in Tucson, Arizona, during the 2021-22 season. "He was our priority recruit, we knew he was that important to us,"...
406mtsports.com
'We've all lost before': Griz football well-adept to keep moving forward despite first loss
MISSOULA — Losing — it happens to the best of us. Whether in sports or another aspect of life, if you compete, you are going to suffer losses from time to time. When referring to his team’s Saturday home loss to Idaho, its first of the season, Montana football head coach Bobby Hauck chose to use cribbage, a card game, as an example.
montanasports.com
More high school football highlights; check out the Top 5 plays in this week's Gamechangers
BILLINGS — More high school football highlights as another week has gone by. In this weeks episode of gamechangers, we have everything from kickoff returns to one handed grabs, and pick six's. This weeks number one play is from the Park City and Joliet game. Joliet's defense comes up big and its a pick. Joliet's Brendan Graeber takes it all the way to the house.
montanasports.com
Grizzly Replay: No. 3 Montana falls at home to Idaho, 30-23
MISSOULA — The No. 3-ranked Montana Grizzlies were beaten 30-23 at home on Saturday against Idaho, and lost possession of the Little Brown Stein for the first time since 1999. To watch a condensed replay of the game, see the video above.
Accident at Main & 6th Ave North in Billings Next to Metra Park
At this time, no information has been released on this incident during rush hour in Billings. When we have information on this, we will share more details and update this article. 10 Helpful Montana Weather Terms You Need to Know. Weather in Montana can be unpredictable. Here are 10 weather...
Two Wyoming Students Attacked by Bear; Life-Flighted to Billings
One of my greatest fears ever is to be attacked by a bear while I'm out on a hike or just enjoying the wilderness. Over the weekend, that exact fear came true for two students from Northwest College (NWC) in Powell, Wyoming who went on a hike outside of Cody. An unprovoked grizzly bear attack left both seriously injured and both were life-flighted to a hospital in Billings.
UM Ranks Fourth Out of Six Montana Colleges and Universities
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - In a new study released over the weekend by the financial website Wallet Hub, the University of Montana only ranked fourth out of the six colleges and universities in the state. With the first “early decision” college application deadline on Nov. 1, and tuition and...
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana wants to be the next wine country
Rows of grapevines at Willow Mountain Winery in Corvallis, Montana. (Photo by Lena Beck) It was a warm morning in early September, and Roxann McGuire was walking through the crop rows at Willow Mountain Winery, strategically sampling grapes off the vines. With every grape she tasted, she was looking for the signature combination of acid and sweetness that tells her the grape is ready to be harvested.
Rollin’, But No Rocks, as Another Earthquake Shakes Western Montana
If you felt some shaking north of Missoula Friday evening it wasn't just your imagination, or a big truck rumbling by. The U-S Geological Survey confirms it was an earthquake that hit just before 8 pm on Friday evening, with a magnitude of 3.2. That's right above the level where most people notice an earthquake.
Missoula’s Malfunction Junction: 3 Empty Businesses
Montana is growing, as we've covered here, here, and HERE. However there's several empty buildings around the infamous Malfunction Junction in Missoula that have sat empty which seem like prime real estate. We get it, not all businesses are meant to last forever. But to have this high a concentration...
Montana residents learn more about Calamity Jane through historical auto tour
The life of Calamity Jane is mysterious but folks in Billings had a chance to learn more about her and the impact she had on the city in four stop auto tour filled with historical impersonators.
Man Nearly Hits Children During High-Speed Chase in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 16, 2022, at approximately 3:19 p.m., a Montana Highway Patrol trooper observed a white Audi A6 traveling northbound on Reserve Street at approximately 60 MPH in a 45 MPH zone. The driver was later identified as Aaron Harvey. Harvey allegedly ran a red...
Billings’ Chance to try Chick-fil-A for FREE Before They Open
Many Montanans seem oddly enthralled by fast-food restaurant chains we don't have in Big Sky Country. In-n-Out Burger is frequently mentioned, while others say they wish we had a Tim Horton's or a Dunkin' or a Whataburger. Perhaps this is a classic example of "FOMO" or the Fear of Missing Out. I mean, fast food is still simply fast food... right?
The Best Breakfast Sandwich in Montana Is Where? No Way
Some say breakfast is the most important meal of the day. You've gotta start the day off right—right?. I don't usually wake up early enough for breakfast, but when I do, I typically like to eat something delicious and easy. What does that mean? I tend to order a breakfast sandwich. It's the perfect dish: bread, meat, potatoes, eggs, and cheese all stacked on each other? I love it.
Close encounter: Moose still roaming through Billings
The moose remains loose. It's now been four days since that bull moose was first spotted in the heart of Billings and he does not seem to be in a hurry to leave.
yourbigsky.com
Rimrock Road reopened after serious crash
The BPD has reopened Rimrock Road Friday in Billings after a serious motor vehicle crash Thursday night. According to Sgt. Cagle, officers closed Rimrock for a while because of the severity of the crash. The crash happened in the 2600 block of Rimrock and the BPD crash unit was called in to investigate. No names have been released.
NBCMontana
Car fire causes traffic delays on Hwy 93
MISSOULA, MT — A car fire is causing traffic delays on Highway 93 near Arlee Saturday afternoon. A NBC Montana reporter was in the area around 1:41 p.m. when Arlee Volunteer Fire Department was on scene putting out the fire. It is unknown if the driver was injured. The...
KULR8
Crash on Rimrock Road hospitalizes 3 people
BILLINGS, Mont. - A crash caused injuries in the 2600 block of Rimrock Road in Billings Thursday evening. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter Rim Rock Road is now open.
yourbigsky.com
Refresh the Rims project sees huge success!
Over 100 volunteers gathered at the Rimrocks Saturday morning for the tenth annual Refresh the Rims project from 9:30 am to 11:30 am! According to the press release, six groups spanned the length of the rims and met at their assigned location, working as a team to pick up trash and debris.
