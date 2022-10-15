Read full article on original website
Related
MLive.com
You vote, we go: Pick which Muskegon-area Week 9 game we shoot, subscribers get photos for free
Mona Shores football defeats Reeths-Puffer 15-0 MUSKEGON – Another week of high school football action is in the books and there were plenty of highlight-reel moments from across the Muskegon area for fans to enjoy. Last week, our photographers caught the OK Green Conference slugfest between Mona Shores and...
Massive indoor athletic facility revealed for Muskegon's 'No More Sidelines'
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon-based organization endowing children with special needs, sense of community and belonging via team sports recently revealed its upgraded headquarters. 13 ON YOUR SIDE profiled the effort to secure and renovate the building, now the Folkert Community Hub at 640 Seminole Road in Muskegon in...
Video shows enormous waves slamming into iconic Lake Michigan lighthouses
ST. JOSEPH, MI – From St. Joseph to Muskegon, MLive photographers documented massive Lake Michigan waves crashing into several of West Michigan’s iconic lighthouses on Monday, Oct. 18. The current wind storm has trended to stronger than earlier forecast, with waves that could build up to 19 feet...
WWMTCw
Michigan's Adventure extends 2023 season, introduces Tricks & Treats Fall Festival
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A spook-tacular season is in the works for Michigan's Adventure next fall. The amusement park, located in Muskegon, Mich., announced it will be extending their season into October next year, and will host its first-ever signature event: Tricks & Treats Fall Festival. Michigan's Adventure: Michigan's Adventure...
wcsx.com
Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where
It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Lions & Rabbits to close event venue
Creatively focused event venue Rosebud will close Jan. 1. The venue, which opened in 2016, is an offshoot of Lions & Rabbits Center for the Arts, a Grand Rapids nonprofit with a mission to support local freelance artists. According to Lions & Rabbits Executive Director and Rosebud founder Hannah Berry,...
Gale Warnings for Great Lakes, waves up to 24 feet during early winter storm
An early winter storm pushing into the Upper Peninsula Monday and Tuesday could lay down more than 18 inches of snow across some areas there, and a few inches of snow in the Lower Peninsula - but it’s also going to be packing a punch with high winds. This has spawned warnings of storm-force winds and gales across Lake Superior and portions of Lake Michigan and Lake Huron.
Norton Shores man sentenced to 30 months for selling fake sports cards
A Norton Shores man was sentenced to 30 months in prison for selling fake sports cards over the past three decades.
Leaf drop-off, pick-up services get rolling in Muskegon, northwest Ottawa counties
With autumn upon us, municipal yard waste services and drop-off sites are kicking into gear to help residents dispose of leaves. Several communities in Muskegon and northwest Ottawa counties are opening drop-off sites, planning streetside vacuuming or ramping up curbside yard waste pickup. The following is a list of local...
Incumbent faces challenger for state House seat representing 3 West Michigan counties
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Incumbent state Rep. Luke Meerman, R-Coopersville, faces a Democratic challenger in the Nov. 8 election for the state House’s 89th District. Meerman will face Democrat Sharon McConnon in the race for the state House seat representing the eastern half of Ottawa County, including Coopersville and Allendale, north of Georgetown Township and Zeeland.
WWMT
The comeback kid: Toys "R" Us returns to West Michigan Macy's stores
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Macy's has breathed new life into kids toy store giant Toys "R" Us. The department store teamed up with Toys "R" Us following their bankruptcy in 2018 and opened 14 new locations in Michigan, according to Macy's. Toys "R" Us nationwide return: Toys 'R' Us is...
Up to 18 inches of snow reported so far; Here’s how much winter stuff has fallen
Heavy snow has fallen over part of the Upper Peninsula. The ground is covered with snow over part of northern Lower Michigan. Here are some snow reports as of Tuesday morning, October 18. The heaviest snowfall report so far this Tuesday morning is 18 inches and comes from National Mine,...
Grand Rapids’ Biggest Halloween Party Is Back At The BOB
The biggest Halloween party in Grand Rapids is back for 2022 inside the BOB in downtown Grand Rapids. Where is the biggest Halloween Party in Grand Rapids?. Following the re-opening of The BOB in September of 2022, they've announced that their annual Halloween party will be returning for 2022 with 'The Upside Down – A Halloween Costume Party'.
North Muskegon mayor faces challenger in November election
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – North Muskegon’s mayor is facing a challenge for her seat in the Nov. 8 general election. Sabrina Freeman, who has been mayor since 2019, is facing a challenge from Christopher Nance. The mayor position is nonpartisan. Freeman previously was mayor of North Muskegon from...
Is This the Safest City in Michigan?
The past few years have been difficult, no doubt. With the COVID-19 pandemic, multiple natural disasters and mass shootings, many of us may be feeling more unsafe than ever. A new study looked at which U.S. cities are best at protecting their residents from harm. To determine where Americans can...
Meet the 8 candidates seeking 3 open seats on Hudsonville school board
HUDSONVILLE, MI – Two incumbent candidates and six newcomers are competing for three open seats on the Hudsonville Board of Education in the Nov. 8 general election. The seven-member school board has three, six-year seats available this November. Trustee Larry Kapenga will step down when his term expires this year, guaranteeing one newcomer on the board.
1 Person Injured In A Car Crash In Plainwell (Plainwell, MI)
The Plainwell Department of Public Safety reported a car crash near Main street and Starr Road around 2 a.m. The car crash led to a gas leak, resulting in the evacuation of schools in Plainwell.
7 candidates competing for 3 Spring Lake Board of Education seats in November
SPRING LAKE, MI — Seven candidates are competing for three at-large seats on the Spring Lake Board of Education in the November general election. The candidates on the Nov. 8 ballot for the non-partisan six-year terms, ending in 2028, include Amber Bolhuis, Kathy Breen, Courtney Holmes, Chris Martinez, Jennifer Nicles, Kevin Priddy and Curt Theune. Three are incumbents.
Incumbent faces 2 challengers in race for Georgetown Township, Zeeland state House seat
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, MI – Incumbent state Rep. Bradley Slagh, R-Zeeland, faces two challengers Nov. 8 in the race for the state House’s 85th District. The Republican incumbent will face Democrat Todd Avery and Libertarian Greg Parlmer II in the general election for the seat. The district encompasses the I-196 corridor in Ottawa County and includes Georgetown Township, Hudsonville and Zeeland.
Muskegon Heights holds meeting over charter system running the district
At least 40 people attended a meeting at Muskegon Heights on Monday, over concerns with a new company running the school district. The attendees included staff, parents, and even some students.
MLive
53K+
Followers
54K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0