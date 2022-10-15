Southern University holds memorial for student killed Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Shoulder to shoulder, friends and family comforted each other at the JoVonté Barber memorial. Barber died last weekend after being shot near his car.

The student union at Southern University was full of emotions as they released their balloons for Mrs. Barber’s only son at his memorial and balloon service.

Barber was 22 years old in his senior year of college with a major in finances. Close friends and roommate of Barber, Keon Veal, said he was an outstanding student and loyal friend.

“He was a great man, down to earth. I am talking about he got along with everybody. He would give the shirt off his back.”

His friends say there was never a dull moment. Javonte’s memory will live on forever in them.

“We have a lot of great memories. I could talk all day about memories,” said Veal.

Investigators believe that Barber was a victim of a possible carjacking when he was shot at his apartment complex. Barber was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

“The shots [are] what woke me up. I heard it and I woke up and I texted him. I said, ‘You head that? Somebody shooting,’ and he never replied,” continued Veal.

Investigators have two juveniles in custody they believe are connected to Barber’s death. They could be charged with first-degree murder.

Veal said he wish they had just one more moment with Barber.

“Living with someone every day since 2017 to just gone in an instant,” said Veal. “I saw him 10 minutes before it happened. He walk outside and he [was] just gone just like that.”

