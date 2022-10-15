ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

FOX23 Tulsa Oktoberfest 2022 Ticket Giveaway

By FOX23.com News Staff
 4 days ago
Tulsa, OK — Put on your lederhosen and show off your chicken dance! Tulsa Oktoberfest returns to Tulsa’s River West Festival Park on October 20-23, and FOX23 is giving you a chance to win tickets! Simply complete the registration form below for your chance to win.

Entry Period: Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 12:00 AM CDT to Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 8:59 AM CDT. Participants may enter once during the Entry Period.

Prize Description: One (1) selected winner will receive: Four (4) single adult admission tickets to Tulsa Oktoberfest at River West Festival Park in Tulsa, OK. Tickets are each valid for one single day admission on any one day October 20-23, 2022. (ARV: $60.00)

Winners Selection: On or about Wednesday, October 19, 2022, one (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing from the list of all eligible entrants.

