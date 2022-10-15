Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The History Behind this Abandoned Pennsylvania Prison is FascinatingTravel MavenPennsylvania State
The Largest All-You-Can-Eat Steakhouse in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenDuncansville, PA
This Historic Mountain Town in Pennsylvania is the Perfect Fall GetawayTravel MavenLigonier, PA
Popular wholesale store chain opening first location in Indiana this weekKristen WaltersNoblesville, IN
Related
Dauphin and York counties have the most applicants for the Pa. marijuana pardon project
YORK, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Board of Pardons received more than 3,500 applications for the Pennsylvania Marijuana Pardon Project. The project is a one-time, large-scale pardon effort for people with certain minor, non-violent marijuana convictions. “This is really crucial for a lot of Pennsylvanians with non-violent marijuana-related offenses on...
Why Pennsylvania doctors are rallying against Mehemt Oz’s Senate bid
Dr. Mehmet Oz has built a career out of leveraging his credentials as a physician. As he pushes forward in his bid for U.S. Senate, others in his profession are pushing back. Collectively known as the Real Doctors Against Oz, a growing number of physicians across Pennsylvania are speaking out against Oz’s political ambitions.
Pennsylvania’s pandemic water aid program will end Oct. 28
A $43 million federally-funded water assistance program for Pennsylvanians will end later this month. The last day to apply to the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program is Oct. 28. The program opened in January and soon will have given out roughly $38.2 million in aid, state human service officials estimate,...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Sisters Place: Providing Empowerment Through Housing in Pittsburgh
When Jill Harding fled Texas to escape domestic violence in 1997, she ended up homeless and staying in a women’s shelter in Pittsburgh. Her counselor put her in touch with Sisters Place, a nonprofit that provides housing, among other services, to homeless families in Allegheny County. Harding lived with her two sons in Sisters Place housing for two years. The townhouse they stayed in, like every Sisters Place unit, was fully furnished and filled with all the necessities they needed.
abc23.com
Grant Funding for Food Insecurity
Food insecurity is an alarming issue impacting many families all over the United States, including here in Cambria County. A few weeks ago, multiple organizations around Johnstown received grant funding from the American Rescue Plan Act where a total of nearly 800-thousand dollars were awarded to organizations to help issues like food insecurity.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania drinking water violations: Organizations who failed to notify the public
The ability to trust that our basic needs are met is the foundation of a healthy psyche, according to Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. These needs include access to food, water, shelter, and other physiological necessities. When we cannot fulfill those needs, items and tasks that appear higher on the hierarchy, like freedom, friendship, self-esteem, and self-actualization, become more difficult or impossible to achieve.
‘Wellness Isn’t Scary’ Health Fair to highlight services in Johnstown
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A health fair will be coming to Johnstown this weekend to help raise awareness about services that are available in the area. The Cambria County Health & Welfare Council and Cambria County Suicide Prevention Task Force will be holding the “Wellness Isn’t Scary” Health Fair on Saturday, Oct. 22 at the […]
Pennsylvania DHS highlights child care tax credit
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Meg Snead today visited Carlisle Early Education Center to thank child care center staff and providers who enrich young minds through early education and allow parents to go to work every day knowing their children are safe. Acting Secretary Snead also highlighted the Wolf Administration and […]
Anti-violence committee meet in Duquesne
DUQUESNE, Pa. — Leaders in the city of Duquesne came together to talk about the rise in violence in the community and how they plan to address those concerns. Duquesne community leaders created an anti-violence committee called Change. It stands for Community Healing and Nurturing Growth & Empowerment. On...
Pennsylvania dentist pleads guilty for refusing to keep records
A resident of Monroeville, PA pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of refusing to make and keep adequate records related to prescriptions for Schedule II controlled substances, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today. Daniel Garner, 50, of the Monroe Heights area, pleaded guilty to one count before United States District Judge […]
7 Ohio and Pennsylvania men charged in drug trafficking
Eliot Gentry, Daivahn Brown, Donald Jeter, William McCree, Teqwan Scott, Donald Snowden, and Kailin Stewart have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh for narcotics trafficking, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today. The Indictment, returned on Oct. 11 charges the seven defendants with conspiring to possess with intent to distribute and […]
Pennsylvania State Police to participate in Operation Safe Stop
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) will be participating in Operation Safe Stop on Wednesday, October 19 during National School Bus Safety Week. The purpose of Operation Safe Stop is to alert motorists of the dangers when passing a stopped school bus loading or unloading students. PSP enforcement efforts may consist of troopers […]
fox8tv.com
Somerset County Homicide Trial
The trial for three men charged in a 2017 double homicide began Monday in Somerset County, following a lengthy jury selection last week. In total, four men are charged in the deaths of Damian Staniszewski and James Smith, whose bodies were found dumped along Ligonier Pike. The men are accused...
Clues surface in missing PA woman case
Pittsburgh, Pa. — Police in Castle Shannon located the vehicle of a missing woman who was last seen Oct. 10. Police issued an alert for Emily Stalter, 32, of Castle Shannon, who was last seen leaving Trader Joe’s in Upper St. Clair at approximately 12:30 p.m. Oct. 10. Stalter, described as 5' 5" with hazel eyes and brown hair, works at the store and lives on Hoodridge Drive in Castle...
PennDOT Issues Update on Windmill Superloads for Clearfield
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers to windmill superload movements in Clearfield County. The superloads are expected to travel this week through Thursday, October 20. Route details are: Interstate 80 from Falls Creek/On-ramp at Interchange 97 to Clearfield at Exit 120 Route 879 south to Route […]
Saint Francis University awarded $1 million ACR Power Grant
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Saint Francis University has been awarded a $1 million grant by the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) to launch an Aviation Maintenance Technician School. “The grant will enable us to support much-needed workforce development programming in the field of aviation maintenance through our collaboration with the Johnstown-Cambria County Airport Authority, Nulton […]
abc27.com
Halloween buckets now on sale at Pa. McDonald’s locations
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — You know it’s officially Halloween season when McDonald’s brings out the Halloween Pail Happy Meals. The pails officially went on sale starting today, Oct. 18. You’re never too old to collect the McDonald’s Happy Meal Pails. There are a total of three unique...
New state child tax credit could give hundreds to eligible Pennsylvanians
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Working families with children will be eligible for the new state child tax credit when they file state tax returns beginning next year. According to the Economic Policy Institute, the average annual cost of infant care in Pennsylvania is nearly $12,000. State officials say the program,...
With juvenile crime on the rise, judge want detention center reopened
With rising juvenile crime in the Pittsburgh area, a judge says its time to act. In addition to a higher number of shootings involving teens, there’s a series of recent car jackings reportedly carried out by three juvenile boys.
Suspect at large, 1 injured in Johnstown shooting
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are looking for the suspect involved in a shooting late Monday night in the West End area of Johnstown. Police responded to a report of shots fired at the intersection of Chandler Avenue and Seminary Lane around 11 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, according to Johnstown Police Department Captain Chad […]
Comments / 0