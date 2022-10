LUDINGTON MARINA BOARD MEETING CANCELLATION NOTICE. The Ludington Municipal Marina Board Meeting scheduled for Thursday, October 20, 2022, 9:00 am at the City Municipal Building, 400 S. Harrison St., Ludington, MI has been cancelled. Next scheduled meeting is Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 9:00am at City Hall. All meetings are...

LUDINGTON, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO