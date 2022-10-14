Read full article on original website
Fuller “Wayne” Avant - Cross Hill
Fuller “Wayne” Avant, age 81, of Cross Hill, and husband of Carol Seckinger Avant, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. Born in Colleton County, SC, he was a son of the late Fuller B. and Nadine Fontaine Avant. Wayne retired as Colonel from the US Army National Guard in Mt. Pleasant, SC and loved spending time on Lake Greenwood where he lived. He was a member of Rosemont Baptist Church in Waterloo and enjoyed going on mission trips with Samaritan’s Purse.
Elledge, Kinard named to North roster for Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl
Two Laurens County football players were named to the North squad today for the annual Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl to be played on December 10 at Doug Shaw Stadium in Myrtle Beach. Cayson Elledge from Laurens District 55 High School made the team as a wide receiver. Hezekiah Kinard from...
Elledge named Laurens County Touchdown Club Player of the Week
The Laurens County Touchdown Club announced that Cayson Elledge is the Player of the Week for games played on October 14. Elledge is a senior wide receiver and special teams player for the Laurens Raiders. Laurens defeated Wade Hampton Friday night 45–35, improving to 2–1 in region play. LDHS will host Eastside High School this Friday night for Senior Night.
Applications begin Nov. 1 for LCSO Christmas for Kids program
Applications for the Laurens County Sheriff's Office Christmas for Kids program will be available starting November 1 at the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office front lobby during normal business hours (M-F 9am to 5pm). Applicants do not need to bring anything with them to pick up an application. Instructions are...
LCSO: One dead, one arrested after altercation in Laurens
One person is dead and another person arrested after an altercation in Laurens on Sunday night. Laurens County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched around 11pm to 20669 Hwy 221 North in reference to an altercation that had already occurred. Upon arrival, deputies found an individual who had been stabbed. According...
Arrest Report for October 18
Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence. Robin Epting – Joanna. -Burglary, second degree. -Grand Larceny, value more...
Crash during pursuit of suspect sends LPD officer to Laurens County Hospital
A Laurens Police Department officer was transported to Laurens County Hospital after being involved in a collision on Wednesday night after a short vehicle pursuit involving both county deputies and city police. Laurens County Sheriff’s Office deputies were in pursuit of a suspect that originated in the county. LPD officers...
Countywide warrant sweep nets multiple arrests
The Laurens Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and Clinton Police Department assisted SC Department of Probation, Parole and Pardons Services (SCDPPPS) with a warrant round-up on Tuesday. As a result of this operation, which began in the early morning hours, 50 attempts were made to serve warrants and...
CHS students earn academic honors from College Board National Recognition Programs
Three Clinton High School students have earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs. These National Recognition Programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications and connect students with universities across the country, helping them meaningfully connect to colleges and stand out during the admissions process.
