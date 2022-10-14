Fuller “Wayne” Avant, age 81, of Cross Hill, and husband of Carol Seckinger Avant, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. Born in Colleton County, SC, he was a son of the late Fuller B. and Nadine Fontaine Avant. Wayne retired as Colonel from the US Army National Guard in Mt. Pleasant, SC and loved spending time on Lake Greenwood where he lived. He was a member of Rosemont Baptist Church in Waterloo and enjoyed going on mission trips with Samaritan’s Purse.

CROSS HILL, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO