Dodgers: Dodger Fans Blame Series Loss on Dave Roberts

Dodger fans knew we had the talent and experience to win a World Series, but everyone had the same concern. Will Dave Roberts be able to make the right decisions and strategies to lead this team to another title? This team failed to reach a World Series after setting a franchise record of 111 wins in the regular season.
Dodgers Analyst Feels There Will Be a Major Roster Overhaul This Offseason

Even if the 2022 Dodgers had won the World Series, there were going to be some major question marks heading into the offseason. Between pending free agents, underperforming former stars, and guys getting old, this was shaping up to be the most eventful Los Angeles offseason in recent memory even before L.A. got bounced in the NLDS by the Padres.
Wheeler’s Gem Leads Phillies to Shutout Victory in NLCS Game 1

Zack Wheeler has proved to be worth every penny of the five-year, $118 million contract that he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies in Dec. 2019. In three seasons with Philadelphia, the right-hander has pitched to an impressive 2.82 ERA across 437.1 innings pitched, and now, Wheeler is getting the chance to prove himself in the postseason.
Lakers News: Second Laker In Two Days Undergoes Thumb Surgery Before Season Starts

The Lakers’ injury-plagued lead-up to the 2022-23 regular season has just gotten worse. The team released a press statement (h/t to Marc Stein for the link) announcing that 6’10” L.A. center Thomas Bryant, embarking on his second tour of duty with the team this season, had surgery today to address the injured ulnar collateral ligament of his left thumb.
