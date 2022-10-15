Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grandfather Of Grammy Award-Winning Artist Will.I.Am Vanished In Los Angeles, California And Has Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
10 Epic Hot Dogs Around Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This Is the Best Steakhouse in California This YearLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
New Punk-Themed Vegan Bar Opens in Silver LakeVegOut MagazineLos Angeles, CA
Conditions for obtaining the Los Angeles housing lotteryDevoLos Angeles, CA
Related
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Matt Ryan Responds To L.A.’s Decision To Retain Him For Start Of Regular Season
After it was revealed yesterday that 6'7" swingman Matt Ryan would indeed make the 2022-23 regular season cut, at least at first, NBA Twitter appeared to be excited for the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga alum. View the original article to see embedded media. After going undrafted out of college...
Centre Daily
Dodgers: Dodger Fans Blame Series Loss on Dave Roberts
Dodger fans knew we had the talent and experience to win a World Series, but everyone had the same concern. Will Dave Roberts be able to make the right decisions and strategies to lead this team to another title? This team failed to reach a World Series after setting a franchise record of 111 wins in the regular season.
Centre Daily
Dodgers: Kershaw Says He’s “Most Likely” Going to Return Next Season
Clayton Kershaw has spent 15 years in Dodgers uniform since he was drafted in 2006 before making his major league debut in 2008. Last offseason, the former Cy Young winner signed a one-year $17 million dollar contract with additional incentives dependent on how many game starts he got. But the...
Centre Daily
Dodgers Analyst Feels There Will Be a Major Roster Overhaul This Offseason
Even if the 2022 Dodgers had won the World Series, there were going to be some major question marks heading into the offseason. Between pending free agents, underperforming former stars, and guys getting old, this was shaping up to be the most eventful Los Angeles offseason in recent memory even before L.A. got bounced in the NLDS by the Padres.
Centre Daily
Wheeler’s Gem Leads Phillies to Shutout Victory in NLCS Game 1
Zack Wheeler has proved to be worth every penny of the five-year, $118 million contract that he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies in Dec. 2019. In three seasons with Philadelphia, the right-hander has pitched to an impressive 2.82 ERA across 437.1 innings pitched, and now, Wheeler is getting the chance to prove himself in the postseason.
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Second Laker In Two Days Undergoes Thumb Surgery Before Season Starts
The Lakers’ injury-plagued lead-up to the 2022-23 regular season has just gotten worse. The team released a press statement (h/t to Marc Stein for the link) announcing that 6’10” L.A. center Thomas Bryant, embarking on his second tour of duty with the team this season, had surgery today to address the injured ulnar collateral ligament of his left thumb.
Centre Daily
Lakers News: The Ringer Team Applauds Lakers Front Office For Trade Hesitancy
Your Los Angeles Lakers' most well-compensated player, ex-All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook, is also the single piece the team is most hoping to trade. View the original article to see embedded media. In a recent episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, Bill Simmons, Joe House and Ryen Russillo discussed their...
Comments / 0