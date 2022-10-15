PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly stole from a north Phoenix Target store several times and planned to exchange the stolen items for drugs. On Sunday, just before 4 p.m., Phoenix police responded to the report of an in-progress theft at a Target store near Bell Road and 7th Street. According to court documents, Target employees told police that Martin Jarrell III, 28, had stolen from the store multiple times and was currently walking around filling a shopping basket with various household items. Court documents say Jarrell walked past the registers without paying, but when he saw police coming toward the store, he tried to go back inside. Officers soon arrested him inside the store.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO