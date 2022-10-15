Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Man planned stabbing of supervisor for months, Phoenix police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Court documents are revealing more about what led up to a stabbing at a west Phoenix workplace earlier this week. Court paperwork revealed that the suspect, identified as Kendis Auzzine Randles, allegedly stabbed his supervisor in the face, neck, stomach and right hand with a box cutter just after 7:30 a.m. on Monday. A witness told officers at the scene that she found the suspect standing over the supervisor just after the incident and that she pulled him off of their supervisor by his hoodie.
Arizona man accused of trespassing at hospital
A man was arrested Thursday and booked into Pinal County Jail on suspicion of improperly entering a hospital, where police say he has a history of trespassing, and also trespassing at a residence.
fox10phoenix.com
Police seize 50,000 fentanyl pills, guns in Phoenix; suspect arrested
PHOENIX - A suspect was arrested after police say they seized thousands of fentanyl pills and guns in Phoenix. The seizure happened following the arrest of a suspect with multiple warrants, Phoenix Police tweeted. The suspect was not identified. The following items were seized during the incident:. 50,000 fentanyl pills.
fox10phoenix.com
Fentanyl, meth, cocaine, a gun and $2,000 found on suspects, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Three people in Maricopa County are in trouble after deputies found fentanyl, meth, cocaine, a gun and thousands of dollars on them, the sheriff's office said. It's known how the suspects initially came into contact with deputies, but the sheriff's office says they were processed through...
East Valley Tribune
Judge orders area man to stop filming police
Less than a month after Scottsdale Rep. John Kavanagh couldn’t find anyone to defend his bill that curbs filming of police actions, a Mesa judge has sentenced self-described “guerilla journalist” Christopher Ruff to at least five days in jail in for videotaping of four police incidents and walking into a restricted area in Mesa’s City Plaza Building after being told not to.
AZFamily
Police arrest woman who allegedly hit Circle K employee with brick, robbed store
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The woman who reportedly hit a Circle K employee with a brick before robbing the store with another woman in August was arrested Tuesday. Phoenix police said that on Aug. 4, around 2 a.m., Misses Evans and 24-year-old Alize Endonejha Jenkins went into a Circle K convenience store near 32nd Street and Broadway Road and approached a clerk. Evans then hit the clerk in the face with a brick, knocking him to the ground. She then grabbed him by the back of the head and started hitting him in the face until he told her the PIN code to open the cash register, investigators said.
12news.com
Suspect in workplace stabbing taken into police custody
PHOENIX — Phoenix police officers said a man is recovering after being stabbed at a business near 71st Avenue and Sherman Street near Tolleson. Helicopter footage showed several patrol vehicles and police officers outside the building as people evacuated from inside. Officers were able to evacuate the building, but...
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect arrested after assaulting deputy in Estrella Village: MCSO
PHOENIX - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says a suspect who pointed a gun at people before assaulting a deputy has been arrested. According to MCSO, deputies responded on Oct. 16 to a home near 70th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road for reports of a person "acting erratic and pointing a gun at people near the area."
DOJ: Man accused of kidnapping, grooming Fresno girl dies in custody
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man accused of grooming and kidnapping a 12-year-old girl from Fresno has died while in custody, according to the United States Department of Justice. On Monday, officials confirmed that Nathan Larson died while in custody in Maricopa County, Arizona on September 18. Investigators with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office […]
2 women accused of scamming special needs worker at Scottsdale Fry’s
PHOENIX – Two women have been arrested for allegedly scamming a Scottsdale grocery store worker with special needs out of his wallet and then using his debit card to spend hundreds of dollars, authorities said Monday. Paradise Adams and Pearl Mitchell were each booked on three counts — theft...
Family intends to sue Phoenix for $10 million after woman's death near Perry Park
PHOENIX — Beatrice X. Johnson somehow brings herself to visit the intersection that changed her life. "It's been really hard for my family," Beatrice told 12News in mid-October. She's been to Phoenix from her home in California a handful of times since April 2022, when her older sister Dorothy...
Arizona homeowner catches suspected kidnapping, assault on camera, police say
A man is accused of kidnapping and assaulting his girlfriend on Oct. 10, after a Maricopa man told officers he caught the acts at his front door on camera. Philander Preston, 18, was booked into Pinal County Jail on suspicion of kidnapping (domestic violence), aggravated assault (domestic violence), disorderly conduct (domestic violence), criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct and minor – in – consumption of alcohol, according to Maricopa Police and Pinal County Sheriff’s Office website.
KTAR.com
Tempe police shoot suspect who rammed patrol units in attempted escape
PHOENIX – Police in Tempe said they shot one suspect and are searching for another after a parking lot confrontation late Sunday. The Tempe Police Department said Monday officers on alert for a stolen vehicle stopped the vehicle with two people inside near Baseline Road and Priest Drive around 10:30 p.m.
East Valley Tribune
Cyclist files $800K claim against town, county over mishap
A bicyclist wants $800,000 in damages from Gilbert and the county, claiming their closure of a bike lane for a road project led to his accident. Curt Shumway filed a notice of claim Sept. 8 for $400,000 with Gilbert and another $400,000 with Maricopa County, a partnering jurisdiction on the road construction on East Riggs Road near Key Biscayne Drive, where the accident occurred.
19 years ago, a Scottsdale couple was murdered during a camping trip. Police still looking for the killer
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Monday marks the 19th anniversary when a young couple left their home in Scottsdale to go on a camping trip that neither of them would survive. Brandon Rumbaugh, 20, and Lisa Gurrieri, 19, were found dead in the back of a pickup truck after they failed to return from an overnight camping trip near Bumble Bee, a small town near the Bradshaw Mountains in Yavapai County.
AZFamily
Police: Man arrested after reportedly stealing from Phoenix Target, planned to trade items for fentanyl
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly stole from a north Phoenix Target store several times and planned to exchange the stolen items for drugs. On Sunday, just before 4 p.m., Phoenix police responded to the report of an in-progress theft at a Target store near Bell Road and 7th Street. According to court documents, Target employees told police that Martin Jarrell III, 28, had stolen from the store multiple times and was currently walking around filling a shopping basket with various household items. Court documents say Jarrell walked past the registers without paying, but when he saw police coming toward the store, he tried to go back inside. Officers soon arrested him inside the store.
AZFamily
Family looking for answers after father is killed installing traffic pole
Herd of horses shot and killed, reward offered for tips that lead to suspect. Horse advocate organizations are offering a $35,000 reward for any tips that lead to the suspect who shot and killed wild alpine horses. Tempe high school band loses thousands of dollars after fundraising event is rained...
AZFamily
Man stabbed inside west Phoenix business, police say
As more electric vehicles get on the road, ADOT wants to make sure owners have a place to plug up. On Your Side Podcast explores how employees have the upper hand in job market. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Employers are hoping higher wages will recruit and retain in the...
AZFamily
Man arrested after causing deadly car crash in February
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has been arrested months after he reportedly caused a deadly car crash in Tempe in February. Michael Butler, 40, surrendered to police on Friday in Glendale, months after the crash happened. According to court papers, Butler was speeding down S. Rural Road around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26. Tempe police say he was driving 73 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone when he crashed into the passenger side of a pickup truck.
themesatribune.com
More civilians becoming Phoenix police investigators
Hiring civilian investigators isn’t a new concept. The Mesa Police Department started its program in 2009. And when Chief George Gascón moved to San Francisco to lead that department, he took the idea with him. But the movement has gained steam recently as departments across the country try...
