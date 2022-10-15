Read full article on original website
TheGrill 2022 Speaker Portrait Gallery – Steven Levitan, Sera Gamble and More (Exclusive Photos)
See who was there for the first in-person TheGrill since 2019
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Week 5, Night 1: Charli D’Amelio Earns First 10s of the Season, Surprise Announcement Changes Competition
Tears flowed in the emotion-filled ballroom more than once
‘Black Adam’ Review: Dwayne Johnson’s Anti-Hero Superhero Movie Is Anti-Entertaining
Despite its efforts to tweak the tropes, this is a muddled, overstuffed origin story
‘Twister’ Sequel Gathers Strength With ‘The Revenant’ Writer Mark L. Smith
Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are developing "Twisters" as a follow-up to the 1996 blockbuster
‘Babylon’ Moved to Nationwide Christmas Release by Paramount
Damien Chazelle's Golden Age of Hollywood dramedy was previously set for a limited release on Christmas Day
The Party Report: Season of Giving Kicks Off With Starry Galas and the Return of TheGrill
Star-studded events benefiting the Children's Hospital, F*ck Cancer and more rang in October
Simu Liu to Star in ‘Seven Wonders’ Series Adaptation at Prime Video
Simu Liu (“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”) is leading a series adaptation of Ben Mezrich’s novel “Seven Wonders” at Prime Video. The action-adventure show hails from “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift” helmer Justin Lin, who directs and executive produces, as well as his banner Perfect Storm Entertainment, Universal Television (where Lin and Perfect Storm are under a deal) and Beau Flynn’s Flynn Picture Company (“Black Adam,” “Red Notice”).
Martin Short, David Alan Grier and Shania Twain Round Out the Cast of ABC’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Special
The three will portray Lumire, Cogsworth and Mrs. Potts in the 30th anniversary live-action-animated show
Ratings: ‘The Voice’ Battles to the Top for NBC
NBC fought its way to the top of the ratings board thanks to the second part of “The Voice” and its popular Battle Rounds, which aired Monday night. The singing competition helped clinch a 0.58 score in the key 25- to 54-year-old demo for the network overall, according to Nielsen’s live plus same-day figures, roughly the same rating (0.61) it received for the reality show’s Battle Rounds premiere last week.
‘Smile’ Ending Explained: Put on a Happy Face
With commentary from director Parker Finn and star Sosie Bacon
Vue CEO Tim Richards Reveals How Landmark ‘Glass Onion’ Deal Came About With Netflix & Which Streamer Could Be Next
EXCLUSIVE: In an unprecedented move, Netflix and major exhibition circuits in the U.S. and UK recently agreed a 30-day theatrical window for Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. This comes after years of discussions on finding “a way forward to show their high-quality productions on our screens,” says Tim Richards, founder and CEO of Vue International which will be showing the anticipated sequel in its theaters in the UK, Germany and Italy. Richards sat down with Deadline to talk about how the agreement came together and share his thoughts on the future evolution of windows with Netflix and other...
‘The Midnight Club’ Finale Ending Explained
Co-creator Mike Flanagan tells TheWrap what fans can expect to be revealed in a potential Season 2
Netflix, HBO Lead Casting Society of America’s Artios Awards Nominations
The Casting Society of America has revealed the nominees for the 38th Artios Awards, the annual ceremony that recognizes the year’s achievements in television, film and theatre casting. In the TV category, Netflix and HBO/HBO Max tied with 11 nods. Netflix’s series include “Inventing Anna,” “Maid” and “Ozark,” while...
Kanye West to Buy Parler Social Media Platform
"In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves," the rapper says
‘Watchmen’ Comic Creator Alan Moore Sent HBO Showrunner ‘Abrupt and Hostile’ Letter Over Cheesy Dr. Manhattan Gift
Damon Lindelof's unwelcome present was the last straw
Ray Romano’s Directorial Debut ‘Somewhere in Queens’ Acquired by Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions
The "Everybody Loves Raymond" comedian also stars opposite Laurie Metcalf and Sebastian Maniscalco
‘Fire of Love,’ ‘Good Night Oppy’ Lead Critics Choice Documentary Awards Nominations
"Moonage Daydream," "Navalny" and "Three Minutes: A Lengthening" also receive multiple nominations
‘Sisu,’ a TIFF Midnight Madness Favorite, Acquired by Lionsgate
The Finnish action thriller follows an ex-soldier who battles with Nazis over a stolen treasure trove
‘The Rookie: Feds’ Crossover Episode Dives Deep Into a Serial Killer’s Psyche (Exclusive Video)
"To Die For" also features guest star Deniz Akdeniz ("The Flight Attendant")
‘The Vow’ Season 2 Review: HBO’s NXIVM Docuseries Follow-Up Is a Deeper Look Into the Cult
These new episodes feel like the more vital, less salacious and more balanced piece of the story
