Simu Liu to Star in ‘Seven Wonders’ Series Adaptation at Prime Video

Simu Liu (“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”) is leading a series adaptation of Ben Mezrich’s novel “Seven Wonders” at Prime Video. The action-adventure show hails from “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift” helmer Justin Lin, who directs and executive produces, as well as his banner Perfect Storm Entertainment, Universal Television (where Lin and Perfect Storm are under a deal) and Beau Flynn’s Flynn Picture Company (“Black Adam,” “Red Notice”).
Ratings: ‘The Voice’ Battles to the Top for NBC

NBC fought its way to the top of the ratings board thanks to the second part of “The Voice” and its popular Battle Rounds, which aired Monday night. The singing competition helped clinch a 0.58 score in the key 25- to 54-year-old demo for the network overall, according to Nielsen’s live plus same-day figures, roughly the same rating (0.61) it received for the reality show’s Battle Rounds premiere last week.
Deadline

Vue CEO Tim Richards Reveals How Landmark ‘Glass Onion’ Deal Came About With Netflix & Which Streamer Could Be Next

EXCLUSIVE: In an unprecedented move, Netflix and major exhibition circuits in the U.S. and UK recently agreed a 30-day theatrical window for Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. This comes after years of discussions on finding “a way forward to show their high-quality productions on our screens,” says Tim Richards, founder and CEO of Vue International which will be showing the anticipated sequel in its theaters in the UK, Germany and Italy. Richards sat down with Deadline to talk about how the agreement came together and share his thoughts on the future evolution of windows with Netflix and other...
Netflix, HBO Lead Casting Society of America’s Artios Awards Nominations

The Casting Society of America has revealed the nominees for the 38th Artios Awards, the annual ceremony that recognizes the year’s achievements in television, film and theatre casting. In the TV category, Netflix and HBO/HBO Max tied with 11 nods. Netflix’s series include “Inventing Anna,” “Maid” and “Ozark,” while...
