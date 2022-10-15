Read full article on original website
gsabizwire.com
Bon Secours Wellness Arena and Habitat of Humanity Greenville Celebrate Home Dedication
Bon Secours Wellness Arena and Habitat for Humanity of Greenville wrapped up their 3rd annual house build with a dedication ceremony last week. During the event, Natalia Mayley and her five children received the keys to their brand-new home in the Woodside Park neighborhood, a new Habitat neighborhood located in the historic Woodside Mill Community of Simpsonville. The Arena staff and community volunteers began building the home back in May of this year. Construction began inside The Well and was later moved to its permanent location at Woodside Park once the framework was completed. In addition to The Well, build partners included AFL, Harley-Davidson of Greenville, KW Beverage, Levy Restaurants, Pepsi of Greenville, Spero Financial, Spinx, and Wells Fargo.
golaurens.com
Get ready for plenty of fun, food and music at Rhythm on the Rails
The City of Clinton will host Rhythm on the Rails on October 22 from 10am-10pm. The event will be in conjunction with the annual Smokin’ on the Rails, a Southern BBQ Network competition, which will start Friday October 21 and continue through the night of October 22. Rhythm on...
golaurens.com
Ford Elementary students receive new shoes thanks to Wal-Mart, Samaritan's Feet
Samaritan’s Feet recently partnered with the Wal-Mart Distribution Center and store in Laurens to bring their mission to life at Ford Elementary School. More than 50 Wal-Mart employees, consisting of managers and associates, came to Ford Elementary School to give life to a vision that was birthed almost two decades ago. Every student at Ford Elementary School was awarded a new pair of shoes, a hope tote and experienced the act of foot-washing.
FOX Carolina
Upstate Halloween and trick-or-treating calendar
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spooky season is here and the Upstate is celebrating with festivals, candy and costumes. Here’s a calendar of family-friend Halloween and trick-or-treating events in the Upstate. Wednesday, Oct. 19. 3-8PM: Boo in the Zoo at the Greenville Zoo - Trick or treat through the...
The Post and Courier
After unfulfilled promises, calls to remove Greenville's Confederate statue stir again
GREENVILLE — It's been more than two years since demonstrators rallied around the Confederate monument in downtown Greenville to call for the statue's removal. During a summer of racial reckoning, both locally and across the country, the statue on North Main Street became a lightning rod, with protestors decrying it as a symbol of a racist past.
Long-awaited community kitchen nears completion in Anderson
Soon, food creators in Anderson will be able to rent out space in a community kitchen and sell their products.
The Post and Courier
Sully's Steamers newest location now open in Mauldin
MAULDIN — When Robert Sullivan opened Sully's Steamers in downtown Greenville, he considered himself nothing close to a chef or food expert. Rather, he was "an average Joe" who wanted to offer better sandwich options. Nearly a decade later, the shop that specializes in steamed bagel sandwiches is about...
WYFF4.com
'Young' person shot at fair in South Carolina, fair officials say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Fair officials in South Carolina released a statement about a young person being shot at the fair in Spartanburg on Saturday night. Spartanburg police said the shooting was reported at about 9 p.m. at the Piedmont Interstate Fair. Officers said one person was shot and taken...
golaurens.com
CHS cross country teams hosting annual Turkey Trot
The Clinton High School Cross Country teams will host their annual Turkey Trot on Saturday, November 19 at Clinton High School. The 5K run will start at 9:00 a.m. with a 1-mile fun run to follow at 10:45 a.m. Registration fees will be $25 for the 5K and $10 for the fun run.
coladaily.com
Oscar Mayer's 'Winermobile' to visit local grocery stores in the Midlands
Hot dog lovers, get ready as the Oscar Mayer Winermobile will make its way across the Midlands. Oscar Mayer officials recently announced that the 27 ft long Winermobile is scheduled to arrive in the Midlands Sunday and Monday. Attendees can expect a picture with the Wienermobile, a free Wiener Whistle and memories.
WIS-TV
SC raccoon advances to semi-finals for ‘America’s Favorite Pet’
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tico, a raccoon rescued as a baby in South Carolina, continues his run to be crowned “America’s Favorite Pet.”. Tico was taken in by Wildlife Rehab Group of South Carolina - formerly known as Wildlife Rehab of Greenville - after he was hit by a car. He suffered a severe head injury and was even in a coma for a time, but he has since made a recovery.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Cider, Pumpkin Patches, Scarecrows, and Views Are All on These 5 Upstate, SC Fall Driving Routes!
If you’re overwhelmed by all the awesome things to do during fall in the Upstate, SC we’ve narrowed down five routes that include short hikes with amazing views, spots to get coffee and lunch, pumpkin patches, and corn mazes. Fall is an insanely busy time of year for...
wspa.com
Furry Friend Friday – Meet Milo
“The following is sponsored content from The Beacon Drive In”. It’s Furry Friend Friday and this morning, we want to introduce you to Milo. Milo is a 1 year old chihuahua. He is full grown and weighs 12 pounds. Milo will be great in any home, especially a senior.
Upstate man wins $300,000 in holiday scratch-off
Christmas came early for an Upstate man who won $300,000 in a holiday scratch-off.
The Post and Courier
Spartanburg's former Carolina Theater considered for Esports gaming
SPARTANBURG — The Montgomery Buildings' Carolina Theater is being considered for an Esports Arena providing space for digital sports competition using video games. A survey was launched by Conventions Sports and Leisure International to gauge public interest in developing the theater for Esports. CSL Project Manager Tyler Othen told...
livability.com
Housing Options Abound in Greenville, South Carolina
From residential homes to historic loft apartments, finding your perfect home is easy in Greenville. When you’re searching for a place to live, you don’t have to sacrifice location or affordability for access to Greenville’s many amenities. Whether you’re looking to buy a family home in a residential neighborhood or just wanting to find an apartment to rent, there’s a plethora of options at plenty of price points.
golaurens.com
Laurens Parks and Recreation hosting doubles cornhole league
The Laurens Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting a doubles cornhole league. Team buy-in is $100. A cash prize and trophy will be awarded to the league winner. Multiple matches will be held every Thursday evening. Food and refreshments will be provided to all participants. To register for the...
1 shot at Piedmont Interstate Fair
One person was shot at the Piedmont Interstate Fair Saturday, according to the Spartanburg Police Department.
Fall for Greenville: All you need to know about road closures, parking, where to find police
Hundreds of people are expected to fill the streets for food, drinks, live music and more! On Thursday, people were hard at work setting up tents, barriers, and closing down roads.
Well, how did you end up in Newberry?
Almost all of my visits end with the same question from my patient. “No, but I’m from South Carolina. I grew up in Walterboro.”. “No, I graduated from residency in Massachusetts in June.”. “Well, how did you end up in Newberry?”. Excellent question. I spent my entire adult life...
